Winfull : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 183)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Winfull Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 for the purpose of approving, inter alia, the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and considering the recommendation of the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Winfull Group Holdings Limited

Pong Wilson Wai San

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. Pong Wilson Wai San and Mr. Lee Wing Yin, the Company's non-executive director is Mr. Lai Hin Wing Henry and the Company's independent non-executive directors are Mr. Koo Fook Sun Louis, Ms. Yeung Wing Yan Wendy and Mr. Lung Hung Cheuk.