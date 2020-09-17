Winfull : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Log in
WINFULL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(183)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/16
0.051 HKD   0.00%
NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

09/17/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 183)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Winfull Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 for the purpose of approving, inter alia, the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and considering the recommendation of the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Winfull Group Holdings Limited

Pong Wilson Wai San

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. Pong Wilson Wai San and Mr. Lee Wing Yin, the Company's non-executive director is Mr. Lai Hin Wing Henry and the Company's independent non-executive directors are Mr. Koo Fook Sun Louis, Ms. Yeung Wing Yan Wendy and Mr. Lung Hung Cheuk.

Financials
Sales 2019 42,9 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
Net income 2019 43,0 M 5,55 M 5,55 M
Net cash 2019 139 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 283 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 9,56x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 33,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wing Yin Lee CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Wai San Pong Chairman
Fook Sun Koo Independent Non-Executive Director
Hin Wing Lai Non-Executive Director
Hung Cheuk Lung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINFULL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.14%37
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.98.95%20 683
CBRE GROUP, INC.-19.02%16 257
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.48.70%6 744
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION45.92%5 815
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-38.54%5 541
