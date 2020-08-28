Wing Tai : 2020 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

1 (b)(i) Statements of Financial Position (continued)

Note:-

The increase in the Group's current trade and other receivables is mainly due to the reclassification of loan to a joint venture company from non-current.

The decrease in the Group's development properties is primarily attributable to the recognition of capitalised development costs in the income statement.

The assets held for sale relates to properties which have been reclassified from investment properties and property, plant and equipment.

The decrease in the Group's non-current trade and other receivables is largely due to the repayment of loan by a joint venture company and the reclassification of loan to a joint venture company to current.

The increase in the Group's investments in associated and joint venture companies is mainly due to the share of profits and the currency translation gain.

The decrease in the Group's property, plant and equipment is largely due to the depreciation charge and reclassification of a property to assets held for sale, partially offset by the recognition of right-of-use assets (which mainly relates to the leases for retail stores) arising from the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases.

The increase in the Group's other current liabilities is primarily due to the receipt of advance payment from purchasers for the development projects.

The increase in the Group's non-current borrowings is mainly due to the drawdown of bank loans to re-finance existing borrowings and to finance the acquisition of overseas investment properties.