Wing Tai : 2020 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
0
08/28/2020 | 07:14am EDT
WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No: 196300239D)
2020 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
The Company announces the unaudited consolidated results for the financial year and second half year ended 30 June 2020.
1 (a)(i)
Income Statement
Group
Group
Second
Second
Year
Year
Half Year
Half Year
ended
ended
ended
ended
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
+/(-)
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
+/(-)
S$'000
S$'000
%
S$'000
S$'000
%
Note
Revenue
371,026
322,616
15
187,531
128,674
46
Cost of sales
(190,753)
(174,801)
9
(101,064)
(55,002)
84
Gross profit
180,273
147,815
22
86,467
73,672
17
Other (losses)/gains - net
(104)
27,125
n.m.
(3,572)
22,983
n.m.
(a)
Expenses
- Distribution
(53,141)
(62,764)
(15)
(24,066)
(31,466)
(24)
(b)
- Administrative and other
(82,055)
(87,547)
(6)
(31,900)
(41,114)
(22)
(c)
Operating profit
44,973
24,629
83
26,929
24,075
12
Finance costs
(30,288)
(30,849)
(2)
(15,958)
(14,880)
7
Share of profits/(losses) and
impairment loss of associated
12,142
52,498
(77)
(23,656)
20,579
n.m.
and joint venture companies
Profit/(Loss) before income tax
26,827
46,278
(42)
(12,685)
29,774
n.m.
Income tax (expense)/credit
(11,119)
2,479
n.m.
(4,611)
96
n.m.
Total profit/(loss)
15,708
48,757
(68)
(17,296)
29,870
n.m.
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
15,972
46,771
(66)
(16,847)
28,427
n.m.
Non-controlling interests
(264)
1,986
n.m.
(449)
1,443
n.m.
15,708
48,757
(68)
(17,296)
29,870
n.m.
Note:-
n.m. - not meaningful
1
1 (a)(ii)
Notes to Income Statement
Group
Group
Second
Second
Year
Year
Half Year
Half Year
ended
ended
ended
ended
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
+/(-)
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
+/(-)
S$'000
S$'000
%
S$'000
S$'000
%
Note
(A)
Investment income
1,680
1,407
19
53
39
36
(B)
Interest income
2,923
10,292
(72)
1,698
4,776
(64)
(C)
Finance costs
(30,288)
(30,849)
(2)
(15,958)
(14,880)
7
(D)
Depreciation and amortisation
(25,599)
(8,063)
217
(12,043)
(4,270)
182
(d)
(E)
Allowance for doubtful debts
(2)
(15)
(87)
(2)
(73)
(97)
Write-backof allowance/ (allowance) for stock
obsolescence
124
(799)
n.m.
(727)
534
n.m.
Impairment in value of
investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(H)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
686
(3,142)
n.m.
1,425
2,419
(41)
Adjustment for tax in respect of
prior years
8,070
8,295
(3)
8,070
8,295
(3)
Gain on disposal of property,
plant and equipment
102
2,213
(95)
50
114
(56)
Fair value (losses)/gains on
investment properties
(15,361)
9,502
n.m.
(15,361)
9,502
n.m.
(L)
Exceptional items
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note:-
The decrease in other gains - net is mainly due to fair value losses on investment properties.
The decrease in distribution expenses is mainly due to lower operating expenses for retail stores in Singapore.
The decrease in administrative and other expenses is due to lower accrued operating expenses.
The increase in depreciation and amortisation expenses is primarily due to the depreciation charge on right-of-use assets (which mainly relates to the leases for retail stores) arising from the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases on 1 July 2019.
n.m. - not meaningful
2
1 (b)(i) Statements of Financial Position
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
30-Jun-20
30-Jun-19
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Note
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
605,480
217,332
283,891
68,770
Trade and other receivables
111,590
24,104
244,796
423,469
(a), (i)
Inventories
14,679
19,592
-
-
Development properties
993,584
1,092,108
-
-
(b)
Tax recoverable
5,579
5,678
-
-
Other assets
11,448
25,302
1,541
1,109
Assets held for sale
68,062
-
-
-
(c)
1,810,422
1,384,116
530,228
493,348
Non-current assets
Trade and other receivables
134,673
278,558
1,160,397
1,162,002
(d)
Investments in associated and
joint venture companies
1,764,891
1,734,660
-
-
(e)
Investments in subsidiary companies
-
-
282,063
282,063
Investment properties
792,346
792,663
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
91,608
112,441
12,948
13,015
(f)
Deferred income tax assets
8,087
8,783
-
-
Other assets
48,785
48,422
20,811
10,825
2,840,390
2,975,527
1,476,219
1,467,905
Total assets
4,650,812
4,359,643
2,006,447
1,961,253
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
57,842
61,919
11,195
9,883
Current income tax liabilities
33,418
22,426
221
1,179
Other liabilities
117,395
11,390
345
-
(g)
208,655
95,735
11,761
11,062
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
787,740
627,128
567,537
467,271
(h)
Deferred income tax liabilities
33,719
36,046
-
-
Other liabilities
35,353
18,091
19,322
10,073
856,812
681,265
586,859
477,344
Total liabilities
1,065,467
777,000
598,620
488,406
NET ASSETS
3,585,345
3,582,643
1,407,827
1,472,847
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to
ordinary shareholders of the
Company
Share capital
838,250
838,250
838,250
838,250
Other reserves
7,904
(27,577)
(38,575)
(40,758)
Retained earnings
2,367,885
2,402,368
311,777
378,980
3,214,039
3,213,041
1,111,452
1,176,472
Perpetual securities
296,375
296,375
296,375
296,375
Non-controlling interests
74,931
73,227
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
3,585,345
3,582,643
1,407,827
1,472,847
3
1 (b)(i) Statements of Financial Position (continued)
Note:-
The increase in the Group's current trade and other receivables is mainly due to the reclassification of loan to a joint venture company from non-current.
The decrease in the Group's development properties is primarily attributable to the recognition of capitalised development costs in the income statement.
The assets held for sale relates to properties which have been reclassified from investment properties and property, plant and equipment.
The decrease in the Group's non-current trade and other receivables is largely due to the repayment of loan by a joint venture company and the reclassification of loan to a joint venture company to current.
The increase in the Group's investments in associated and joint venture companies is mainly due to the share of profits and the currency translation gain.
The decrease in the Group's property, plant and equipment is largely due to the depreciation charge and reclassification of a property to assets held for sale, partially offset by the recognition of right-of-use assets (which mainly relates to the leases for retail stores) arising from the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases.
The increase in the Group's other current liabilities is primarily due to the receipt of advance payment from purchasers for the development projects.
The increase in the Group's non-current borrowings is mainly due to the drawdown of bank loans to re-finance existing borrowings and to finance the acquisition of overseas investment properties.
The decrease in the Company's current trade and other receivables is mainly due to the repayment of loans from its subsidiary companies.
1 (b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
As at 30-Jun-20
As at 30-Jun-19
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
-
-
-
-
Amount repayable after one year
As at 30-Jun-20
As at 30-Jun-19
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
140,207
647,533
83,004
544,124
Details of any collateral
Secured borrowings are generally secured by the borrowing companies' property, plant and equipment, investment properties and assignment of all rights and benefits with respect to the properties.
4
