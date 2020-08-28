Wing Tai : 2020 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

Log in
08/28/2020 | 07:14am EDT

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No: 196300239D)

2020 FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company announces the unaudited consolidated results for the financial year and second half year ended 30 June 2020.

1 (a)(i)

Income Statement

Group

Group

Second

Second

Year

Year

Half Year

Half Year

ended

ended

ended

ended

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

+/(-)

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

+/(-)

S$'000

S$'000

%

S$'000

S$'000

%

Note

Revenue

371,026

322,616

15

187,531

128,674

46

Cost of sales

(190,753)

(174,801)

9

(101,064)

(55,002)

84

Gross profit

180,273

147,815

22

86,467

73,672

17

Other (losses)/gains - net

(104)

27,125

n.m.

(3,572)

22,983

n.m.

(a)

Expenses

- Distribution

(53,141)

(62,764)

(15)

(24,066)

(31,466)

(24)

(b)

- Administrative and other

(82,055)

(87,547)

(6)

(31,900)

(41,114)

(22)

(c)

Operating profit

44,973

24,629

83

26,929

24,075

12

Finance costs

(30,288)

(30,849)

(2)

(15,958)

(14,880)

7

Share of profits/(losses) and

impairment loss of associated

12,142

52,498

(77)

(23,656)

20,579

n.m.

and joint venture companies

Profit/(Loss) before income tax

26,827

46,278

(42)

(12,685)

29,774

n.m.

Income tax (expense)/credit

(11,119)

2,479

n.m.

(4,611)

96

n.m.

Total profit/(loss)

15,708

48,757

(68)

(17,296)

29,870

n.m.

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

15,972

46,771

(66)

(16,847)

28,427

n.m.

Non-controlling interests

(264)

1,986

n.m.

(449)

1,443

n.m.

15,708

48,757

(68)

(17,296)

29,870

n.m.

Note:-

n.m. - not meaningful

1

1 (a)(ii)

Notes to Income Statement

Group

Group

Second

Second

Year

Year

Half Year

Half Year

ended

ended

ended

ended

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

+/(-)

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

+/(-)

S$'000

S$'000

%

S$'000

S$'000

%

Note

(A)

Investment income

1,680

1,407

19

53

39

36

(B)

Interest income

2,923

10,292

(72)

1,698

4,776

(64)

(C)

Finance costs

(30,288)

(30,849)

(2)

(15,958)

(14,880)

7

(D)

Depreciation and amortisation

(25,599)

(8,063)

217

(12,043)

(4,270)

182

(d)

(E)

Allowance for doubtful debts

(2)

(15)

(87)

(2)

(73)

(97)

  1. Write-backof allowance/ (allowance) for stock

obsolescence

124

(799)

n.m.

(727)

534

n.m.

  1. Impairment in value of

investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(H)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

686

(3,142)

n.m.

1,425

2,419

(41)

  1. Adjustment for tax in respect of

prior years

8,070

8,295

(3)

8,070

8,295

(3)

  1. Gain on disposal of property,

plant and equipment

102

2,213

(95)

50

114

(56)

  1. Fair value (losses)/gains on

investment properties

(15,361)

9,502

n.m.

(15,361)

9,502

n.m.

(L)

Exceptional items

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note:-

  1. The decrease in other gains - net is mainly due to fair value losses on investment properties.
  2. The decrease in distribution expenses is mainly due to lower operating expenses for retail stores in Singapore.
  3. The decrease in administrative and other expenses is due to lower accrued operating expenses.
  4. The increase in depreciation and amortisation expenses is primarily due to the depreciation charge on right-of-use assets (which mainly relates to the leases for retail stores) arising from the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases on 1 July 2019.

n.m. - not meaningful

2

1 (b)(i) Statements of Financial Position

Group

Company

As at

As at

As at

As at

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Note

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

605,480

217,332

283,891

68,770

Trade and other receivables

111,590

24,104

244,796

423,469

(a), (i)

Inventories

14,679

19,592

-

-

Development properties

993,584

1,092,108

-

-

(b)

Tax recoverable

5,579

5,678

-

-

Other assets

11,448

25,302

1,541

1,109

Assets held for sale

68,062

-

-

-

(c)

1,810,422

1,384,116

530,228

493,348

Non-current assets

Trade and other receivables

134,673

278,558

1,160,397

1,162,002

(d)

Investments in associated and

joint venture companies

1,764,891

1,734,660

-

-

(e)

Investments in subsidiary companies

-

-

282,063

282,063

Investment properties

792,346

792,663

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

91,608

112,441

12,948

13,015

(f)

Deferred income tax assets

8,087

8,783

-

-

Other assets

48,785

48,422

20,811

10,825

2,840,390

2,975,527

1,476,219

1,467,905

Total assets

4,650,812

4,359,643

2,006,447

1,961,253

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

57,842

61,919

11,195

9,883

Current income tax liabilities

33,418

22,426

221

1,179

Other liabilities

117,395

11,390

345

-

(g)

208,655

95,735

11,761

11,062

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

787,740

627,128

567,537

467,271

(h)

Deferred income tax liabilities

33,719

36,046

-

-

Other liabilities

35,353

18,091

19,322

10,073

856,812

681,265

586,859

477,344

Total liabilities

1,065,467

777,000

598,620

488,406

NET ASSETS

3,585,345

3,582,643

1,407,827

1,472,847

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to

ordinary shareholders of the

Company

Share capital

838,250

838,250

838,250

838,250

Other reserves

7,904

(27,577)

(38,575)

(40,758)

Retained earnings

2,367,885

2,402,368

311,777

378,980

3,214,039

3,213,041

1,111,452

1,176,472

Perpetual securities

296,375

296,375

296,375

296,375

Non-controlling interests

74,931

73,227

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

3,585,345

3,582,643

1,407,827

1,472,847

3

1 (b)(i) Statements of Financial Position (continued)

Note:-

  1. The increase in the Group's current trade and other receivables is mainly due to the reclassification of loan to a joint venture company from non-current.
  2. The decrease in the Group's development properties is primarily attributable to the recognition of capitalised development costs in the income statement.
  3. The assets held for sale relates to properties which have been reclassified from investment properties and property, plant and equipment.
  4. The decrease in the Group's non-current trade and other receivables is largely due to the repayment of loan by a joint venture company and the reclassification of loan to a joint venture company to current.
  5. The increase in the Group's investments in associated and joint venture companies is mainly due to the share of profits and the currency translation gain.
  6. The decrease in the Group's property, plant and equipment is largely due to the depreciation charge and reclassification of a property to assets held for sale, partially offset by the recognition of right-of-use assets (which mainly relates to the leases for retail stores) arising from the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases.
  7. The increase in the Group's other current liabilities is primarily due to the receipt of advance payment from purchasers for the development projects.
  8. The increase in the Group's non-current borrowings is mainly due to the drawdown of bank loans to re-finance existing borrowings and to finance the acquisition of overseas investment properties.
  9. The decrease in the Company's current trade and other receivables is mainly due to the repayment of loans from its subsidiary companies.

1 (b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

As at 30-Jun-20

As at 30-Jun-19

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

-

-

-

-

Amount repayable after one year

As at 30-Jun-20

As at 30-Jun-19

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

140,207

647,533

83,004

544,124

Details of any collateral

Secured borrowings are generally secured by the borrowing companies' property, plant and equipment, investment properties and assignment of all rights and benefits with respect to the properties.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 11:13:05 UTC
