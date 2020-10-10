Wing Tai : Grant of Share Awards

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
(UEN: 196300239D)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Grant of Share Awards
Pursuant to Rule 704(29) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Wing Tai Holdings Limited ("WTH") wishes to announce the following grants of share awards under its share plans:
Wing Tai Performance Share Plan ("Wing Tai PSP")
|
(a)
|
Date of grant
|
9 October 2020
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Number of shares comprised in the awards
|
133,500
|
|
(including the shares in (d) below)
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Market price of WTH on the date of grant
|
S$1.76 per share
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Number of shares comprised in the awards
|
Director
|
|
granted to each director and controlling
|
Tan Hwee Bin - 60,500
|
|
shareholder (and each of their associates), if any
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Vesting of shares
|
Under the Wing Tai PSP, performance
|
|
|
conditions are set over a three-year
|
|
|
performance period. A specified number
|
|
|
of shares will be released to the
|
|
|
participants at the end of the
|
|
|
performance period, provided the
|
|
|
threshold targets are achieved.
|
Wing Tai Restricted Share Plan ("Wing Tai RSP")
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Date of grant
|
9 October 2020
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Number of shares comprised in the awards
|
757,200
|
|
(including the shares in (d) below)
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Market price of WTH on the date of grant
|
S$1.76 per share
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Number of shares comprised in the awards
|
Director
|
|
granted to each director and controlling
|
Tan Hwee Bin - 62,000
|
|
shareholder (and each of their associates), if any
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Vesting of shares
|
Under the Wing Tai RSP, performance
|
|
|
conditions are set over a one-year
|
|
|
performance period. A specified number
|
|
|
of shares will be awarded to eligible
|
|
|
participants at the end of the
|
|
|
performance period. The shares have a
|
|
|
vesting schedule of three years.
|
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
|
|
Gabrielle Tan
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
9 October 2020
|
