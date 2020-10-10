Log in
Wing Tai : Grant of Share Awards

10/10/2020 | 01:25am EDT

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(UEN: 196300239D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Grant of Share Awards

Pursuant to Rule 704(29) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Wing Tai Holdings Limited ("WTH") wishes to announce the following grants of share awards under its share plans:

Wing Tai Performance Share Plan ("Wing Tai PSP")

(a)

Date of grant

9 October 2020

(b)

Number of shares comprised in the awards

133,500

(including the shares in (d) below)

(c)

Market price of WTH on the date of grant

S$1.76 per share

(d)

Number of shares comprised in the awards

Director

granted to each director and controlling

Tan Hwee Bin - 60,500

shareholder (and each of their associates), if any

(e)

Vesting of shares

Under the Wing Tai PSP, performance

conditions are set over a three-year

performance period. A specified number

of shares will be released to the

participants at the end of the

performance period, provided the

threshold targets are achieved.

Wing Tai Restricted Share Plan ("Wing Tai RSP")

(a)

Date of grant

9 October 2020

(b)

Number of shares comprised in the awards

757,200

(including the shares in (d) below)

(c)

Market price of WTH on the date of grant

S$1.76 per share

(d)

Number of shares comprised in the awards

Director

granted to each director and controlling

Tan Hwee Bin - 62,000

shareholder (and each of their associates), if any

(e)

Vesting of shares

Under the Wing Tai RSP, performance

conditions are set over a one-year

performance period. A specified number

of shares will be awarded to eligible

participants at the end of the

performance period. The shares have a

vesting schedule of three years.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Gabrielle Tan

Company Secretary

9 October 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 05:24:02 UTC
