WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(W05)
Wing Tai : Minutes of the 56th Annual General Meeting

11/11/2020 | 04:37am EST

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(UEN: 196300239D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(the "Company")

Minutes of the 56th Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or the "Meeting")

Date

:

Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Time

:

11.00 a.m.

Venue

:

Held via electronic means

Present

:

Directors (In Attendance)

Mr Cheng Wai Keung - Chairman and Managing Director

Mr Edmund Cheng Wai Wing - Deputy Chairman and Deputy Managing Director

Ms Tan Hwee Bin - Executive Director

Directors (via Live Webcast)

Mr Paul Hon To Tong - Lead Independent Director

Mr Christopher Lau Loke Sam - Independent Non-Executive Director

Ms Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel - Independent Non-Executive Director

Tan Sri Dr Zulkurnain Bin Hj. Awang - Independent Non-Executive Director

Ms Sim Beng Mei Mildred (Mrs Mildred Tan) - Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim - Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Cheng Man Tak - Non-Executive Director

In Attendance / By Invitation via Webcast

As per attendance records maintained by the Company

Shareholders Attendance via Webcast

As per attendance records maintained by the Company

Chairman

:

Mr Cheng Wai Keung (the "Chairman")

WELCOME ADDRESS

The Chairman welcomed the shareholders who had joined the Meeting. He informed that due to the Covid-19 situation, the Meeting had to be conducted by electronic means.

The Chairman then introduced the Board members, who were all present at the Meeting.

QUORUM

With the presence of the requisite quorum, the Chairman called the Meeting to order.

NOTICE OF MEETING

The notice convening the Meeting was taken as read.

The Chairman informed that he has been appointed as proxy by shareholders to vote on their behalf in accordance with their specific instructions on each resolution to be tabled at the Meeting.

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2020

POLLING PROCESS

The Chairman informed that all proposed resolutions at the Meeting be voted by way of poll and T S Tay Public Accounting Corporation had been appointed as scrutineer for the Meeting (the "Scrutineer"). The Scrutineer had independently checked and verified the validity of the proxy forms and votes received by the Company 72 hours before the Meeting. The results of the poll for each resolution would be announced after each resolution.

QUESTIONS

The Company had received some questions from the shareholders in advance of the Meeting and had addressed these questions through its announcement released to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and the Company's website prior to the Meeting on 28 October 2020.

The Chairman proceeded to the items on the agenda for the Meeting

ORDINARY BUSINESS

RESOLUTION 1

Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 together with the Auditors' Report thereon

The Meeting proceeded to receive and consider the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 together with the Auditors' Report thereon.

The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:

Votes

No. of Votes

Percentage

For

411,406,446

99.99%

Against

53,100

0.01%

The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.

RESOLUTION 2

First and final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 3 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2020

The directors had recommended a first and final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 3 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:

Votes

No. of Votes

Percentage

For

412,269,846

99.99%

Against

53,100

0.01%

The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2020

RESOLUTION 3

Payment of directors' fees of S$576,250/- for the financial year ended 30 June 2020

The directors had recommended the payment of directors' fees of S$576,250/- for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:

Votes

No. of Votes

Percentage

For

412,208,546

99.99%

Against

53,100

0.01%

The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.

RESOLUTION 4

Re-election of Mr Cheng Man Tak, who retires pursuant to Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution

Mr Cheng Man Tak, who retires pursuant to the Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election.

The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:

Votes

No. of Votes

Percentage

For

411,511,782

99.80%

Against

811,164

0.20%

The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.

RESOLUTION 5

Re-election of Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel, who retires pursuant to Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution

Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel, who retires pursuant to the Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election.

The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:

Votes

No. of Votes

Percentage

For

411,627,321

99.83%

Against

695,625

0.17%

The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2020

RESOLUTION 6

Re-election of Tan Sri Dr Zulkurnain Bin Hj. Awang, who retires pursuant to Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution

Tan Sri Dr Zulkurnain Bin Hj. Awang, who retires pursuant to the Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election.

The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:

Votes

No. of Votes

Percentage

For

411,687,682

99.85%

Against

635,264

0.15%

The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.

RESOLUTION 7

Re-election of Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim, who retires pursuant to Regulation 118 of the Company's Constitution

Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim, who retires pursuant to the Regulation 118 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election.

The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:

Votes

No. of Votes

Percentage

For

410,901,935

99.66%

Against

1,421,011

0.34%

The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.

RESOLUTION 8

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company

Resolution 8 was to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to fix their remuneration.

The Chairman informed that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP had expressed their willingness to continue in office.

The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:

Votes

No. of Votes

Percentage

For

411,448,982

99.79%

Against

873,964

0.21%

The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

