Wing Tai : Minutes of the 56th Annual General Meeting

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
(UEN: 196300239D)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(the "Company")
Minutes of the 56th Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or the "Meeting")
Date
:
Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Time
:
11.00 a.m.
Venue
:
Held via electronic means
Present
:
Directors (In Attendance)
Mr Cheng Wai Keung - Chairman and Managing Director
Mr Edmund Cheng Wai Wing - Deputy Chairman and Deputy Managing Director
Ms Tan Hwee Bin - Executive Director
Directors (via Live Webcast)
Mr Paul Hon To Tong - Lead Independent Director
Mr Christopher Lau Loke Sam - Independent Non-Executive Director
Ms Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel - Independent Non-Executive Director
Tan Sri Dr Zulkurnain Bin Hj. Awang - Independent Non-Executive Director
Ms Sim Beng Mei Mildred (Mrs Mildred Tan) - Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim - Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr Cheng Man Tak - Non-Executive Director
In Attendance / By Invitation via Webcast
As per attendance records maintained by the Company
Shareholders Attendance via Webcast
As per attendance records maintained by the Company
Chairman
:
Mr Cheng Wai Keung (the "Chairman")
WELCOME ADDRESS
The Chairman welcomed the shareholders who had joined the Meeting. He informed that due to the Covid-19 situation, the Meeting had to be conducted by electronic means.
The Chairman then introduced the Board members, who were all present at the Meeting.
QUORUM
With the presence of the requisite quorum, the Chairman called the Meeting to order.
NOTICE OF MEETING
The notice convening the Meeting was taken as read.
The Chairman informed that he has been appointed as proxy by shareholders to vote on their behalf in accordance with their specific instructions on each resolution to be tabled at the Meeting.
POLLING PROCESS
The Chairman informed that all proposed resolutions at the Meeting be voted by way of poll and T S Tay Public Accounting Corporation had been appointed as scrutineer for the Meeting (the "Scrutineer"). The Scrutineer had independently checked and verified the validity of the proxy forms and votes received by the Company 72 hours before the Meeting. The results of the poll for each resolution would be announced after each resolution.
QUESTIONS
The Company had received some questions from the shareholders in advance of the Meeting and had addressed these questions through its announcement released to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and the Company's website prior to the Meeting on 28 October 2020.
The Chairman proceeded to the items on the agenda for the Meeting
ORDINARY BUSINESS
RESOLUTION 1
Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 together with the Auditors' Report thereon
The Meeting proceeded to receive and consider the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 together with the Auditors' Report thereon.
The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:
Votes
No. of Votes
Percentage
For
411,406,446
99.99%
Against
53,100
0.01%
The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.
RESOLUTION 2
First and final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 3 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2020
The directors had recommended a first and final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 3 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.
The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:
Votes
No. of Votes
Percentage
For
412,269,846
99.99%
Against
53,100
0.01%
The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.
RESOLUTION 3
Payment of directors' fees of S$576,250/- for the financial year ended 30 June 2020
The directors had recommended the payment of directors' fees of S$576,250/- for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.
The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:
Votes
No. of Votes
Percentage
For
412,208,546
99.99%
Against
53,100
0.01%
The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.
RESOLUTION 4
Re-election of Mr Cheng Man Tak, who retires pursuant to Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution
Mr Cheng Man Tak, who retires pursuant to the Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election.
The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:
Votes
No. of Votes
Percentage
For
411,511,782
99.80%
Against
811,164
0.20%
The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.
RESOLUTION 5
Re-election of Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel, who retires pursuant to Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution
Mr Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel, who retires pursuant to the Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election.
The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:
Votes
No. of Votes
Percentage
For
411,627,321
99.83%
Against
695,625
0.17%
The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.
RESOLUTION 6
Re-election of Tan Sri Dr Zulkurnain Bin Hj. Awang, who retires pursuant to Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution
Tan Sri Dr Zulkurnain Bin Hj. Awang, who retires pursuant to the Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election.
The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:
Votes
No. of Votes
Percentage
For
411,687,682
99.85%
Against
635,264
0.15%
The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.
RESOLUTION 7
Re-election of Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim, who retires pursuant to Regulation 118 of the Company's Constitution
Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim, who retires pursuant to the Regulation 118 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election.
The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:
Votes
No. of Votes
Percentage
For
410,901,935
99.66%
Against
1,421,011
0.34%
The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.
RESOLUTION 8
Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company
Resolution 8 was to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to fix their remuneration.
The Chairman informed that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP had expressed their willingness to continue in office.
The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:
Votes
No. of Votes
Percentage
For
411,448,982
99.79%
Against
873,964
0.21%
The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.
