Wing Tai : Minutes of the 56th Annual General Meeting

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2020

POLLING PROCESS

The Chairman informed that all proposed resolutions at the Meeting be voted by way of poll and T S Tay Public Accounting Corporation had been appointed as scrutineer for the Meeting (the "Scrutineer"). The Scrutineer had independently checked and verified the validity of the proxy forms and votes received by the Company 72 hours before the Meeting. The results of the poll for each resolution would be announced after each resolution.

QUESTIONS

The Company had received some questions from the shareholders in advance of the Meeting and had addressed these questions through its announcement released to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and the Company's website prior to the Meeting on 28 October 2020.

The Chairman proceeded to the items on the agenda for the Meeting

ORDINARY BUSINESS

RESOLUTION 1

Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 together with the Auditors' Report thereon

The Meeting proceeded to receive and consider the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 together with the Auditors' Report thereon.

The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:

Votes No. of Votes Percentage For 411,406,446 99.99% Against 53,100 0.01%

The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.

RESOLUTION 2

First and final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 3 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2020

The directors had recommended a first and final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 3 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

The results of the poll for the motion were as follows:

Votes No. of Votes Percentage For 412,269,846 99.99% Against 53,100 0.01%

The Chairman declared the resolution duly carried.