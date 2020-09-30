Wing Tai : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
(UEN: 196300239D)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES
Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Wing Tai Holdings Limited wishes to announce the following transfer of treasury shares from its Share Buy-Back Account maintained with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited:
|
Date of transfer
|
30 September 2020
|
|
|
Purpose of transfer
|
Pursuant to Restricted Share
|
|
Plan
|
|
|
Number of treasury shares transferred
|
728,400
|
|
|
Number of treasury shares held before transfer
|
24,865,500
|
|
|
Number of treasury shares held after transfer
|
24,137,100
|
|
|
Percentage of the number of treasury shares against
|
3.23%
|
the total number of shares outstanding (excluding
|
|
treasury shares) before transfer
|
|
|
|
Percentage of the number of treasury shares against
|
3.14%
|
the total number of shares outstanding (excluding
|
|
treasury shares) after transfer
|
|
|
|
Value of the treasury shares transferred
|
S$1,190,074.49
|
|
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Gabrielle Tan
Company Secretary
30 September 2020
