Wing Tai : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(UEN: 196300239D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Wing Tai Holdings Limited wishes to announce the following transfer of treasury shares from its Share Buy-Back Account maintained with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited:

Date of transfer 30 September 2020 Purpose of transfer Pursuant to Restricted Share Plan Number of treasury shares transferred 728,400 Number of treasury shares held before transfer 24,865,500 Number of treasury shares held after transfer 24,137,100 Percentage of the number of treasury shares against 3.23% the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) before transfer Percentage of the number of treasury shares against 3.14% the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) after transfer Value of the treasury shares transferred S$1,190,074.49

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Gabrielle Tan

Company Secretary

30 September 2020