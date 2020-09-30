Log in
WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(W05)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/29
1.73 SGD   0.00%
06:15aWING TAI : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
PU
09/18WING TAI : Completion of Notes Repurchase
PU
09/08WING TAI : Proposed Repurchase of Notes
PU
Wing Tai : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

09/30/2020 | 06:15am EDT

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(UEN: 196300239D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Wing Tai Holdings Limited wishes to announce the following transfer of treasury shares from its Share Buy-Back Account maintained with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited:

Date of transfer

30 September 2020

Purpose of transfer

Pursuant to Restricted Share

Plan

Number of treasury shares transferred

728,400

Number of treasury shares held before transfer

24,865,500

Number of treasury shares held after transfer

24,137,100

Percentage of the number of treasury shares against

3.23%

the total number of shares outstanding (excluding

treasury shares) before transfer

Percentage of the number of treasury shares against

3.14%

the total number of shares outstanding (excluding

treasury shares) after transfer

Value of the treasury shares transferred

S$1,190,074.49

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Gabrielle Tan

Company Secretary

30 September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 10:14:06 UTC
