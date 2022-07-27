|
Wingara : Annual Report to shareholders
Wingara AG Limited is the owner and operator of value-add, mid-stream assets specialising in the processing, storage
and marketing of agriculture produce for export markets.
We specialise in the processing and export of high quality Australian agricultural produce to the Asian market.
Wingara AG locations
South Australia
New South Wales
Grifﬁth
Bordertown
Horsham
Raywood
Victoria
Epsom
Melbourne
Geelong
Green products
Grower catchment
Australia
Red products
Supplier catchment
Victoria
Wingara AG Limited 2022 Annual Report
01
Our Vision
Our Mission
Capitalise on our global trading network to partner with primary
Partner with our clients on the international stage to build
producers to market and export innovative good and services to
a supply chain platform where we enable our high quality
use
our loyal and diverse Asian market by being flexible and dynamic
products to reach our consumers efficiently and securely.
allowing us to adapt to the ever changing global market.
personal
Major export destinations
Japan/South Korea/Taiwan/China
Contents
For
08
SUSTAINABILITY
& ENVIRONMENT
FIVE YEAR
AND CORPORATE
SUMMARY
GOVERNANCE
04
CHAIRMAN &
09
BOARD OF
CEO LETTER
DIRECTORS
06
10
DIRECTORS' REPORT
2022 BUSINESS
AND FINANCIAL
HIGHLIGHTS
STATEMENTS
Wingara AG Limited 2022 Annual Report
02
Five Year Summary
only
$'000 UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating results
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
50,064
|
38,009
|
35,058
|
29,120
|
10,763
Cost of Sales
|
(30,267)
|
(24,821)
|
(18,786)
|
(13,651)
|
(5,298)
use
Gross Profit
|
19,797
|
13,188
|
16,271
|
15,469
|
5,465
EBITDA before significant items
|
2,224
|
2,532
|
3,287
|
4,752
|
1,089
Depreciation and amortisation (D&A)
|
(3,232)
|
(2,898)
|
(2,467)
|
(2,116)
|
(602)
EBIT before significant items
|
(1,008)
|
(366)
|
820
|
2,636
|
487
Finance expenses
|
(2,900)
|
(2,576)
|
(2,021)
|
(1,806)
|
(383)
Income tax benefit/(expense)
|
43
|
(228)
|
(107)
|
(46)
|
319
Net profit/(loss) before tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
before significant items
|
(3,865)
|
(3,170)
|
(1,308)
|
784
|
424
personal
Significant items
|
(5,832)
|
(3,062)
|
2,095
|
122
|
(858)
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Profit/loss attributable to members
|
(9,697)
|
(6,232)
|
787
|
906
|
(434)
|
|
|
|
|
Wingara shareholders' funds
|
9,650
|
14,857
|
16,441
|
15,139
|
12,091
Intangible assets
|
1,816
|
1,816
|
1,816
|
1,816
|
1,816
Total assets
|
46,414
|
54,032
|
55,318
|
47,404
|
23,361
Total liabilities
|
36,764
|
39,175
|
38,877
|
32,264
|
11,270
Net debt***
|
6,284
|
8,861
|
7,620
|
26,849
|
584
Operating cash flow
|
2,608
|
317
|
1,517
|
184
|
(4)
Closing share price (dollars)
|
0.059
|
0.120
|
0.250
|
0.255
|
0.370
Shares on issue (thousands)
|
175,543
|
132,782
|
106,055
|
105,105
|
96,790
For
Before significant items
Calculated by dividing the profit attributable to the owners of Wingara AG Limited by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year.
Debt metrics exclude impact of AASB16 lease liabilities
Wingara AG Limited 2022 Annual Report
$'000 UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED
Key financial metrics Revenue growth (%) Gross margin (%) EBITDA* margin (%)
EBITDA* growth (%) EBIT* growth (%)
Key profitability ratios
Return on Equity (%)
Return on Assets (%)
Earnings/(loss) per share (EPS) (cents)** EPS growth (%)
Total shareholder returns (%)
Operating cash flow/EBITDA* (times)
EBITDA* Return on Assets
EBITDA* Return on Equity
Capital market and structure ratios
EBITDA* per share (cents)
P/E ratio (times)
Net debt***/shareholders' equity (%)
Equity/total assets (%)
Net debt***/EBITDA* (times)
EBIT*/net interest (times)
Net tangible asset backing per share (cents)
20222021202020192018
31.7%
|
8.4%
|
20.4%
|
170.6%
|
23.9%
|
39.5%
|
34.7%
|
46.4%
|
53.1%
|
50.8%
|
4.4%
|
6.7%
|
9.4%
|
16.3%
|
10.1%
|
(12.2%)
|
(23.0%)
|
(30.8%)
|
336.4%
|
79.7%
|
175.4%
|
(144.7%)
|
(68.9%)
|
441.2%
|
80.2%
|
(100.5%)
|
(41.9%)
|
4.8%
|
6.0%
|
(3.6%)
|
(20.9%)
|
(11.5%)
|
1.4%
|
1.9%
|
(1.9%)
|
(6.26)
|
(5.11)
|
0.75
|
0.89
|
(0.01)
|
22.5%
|
(781.3%)
|
(15.7%)
|
n.m
|
-
|
(103.0%)
|
(72.4%)
|
1.0%
|
(28.7%)
|
29.8%
|
1.2x
|
0.1x
|
0.5x
|
0.0x
|
(0.0x)
|
4.8%
|
4.7%
|
5.9%
|
10.0%
|
4.7%
|
23.0%
|
17.0%
|
20.0%
|
31.4%
|
9.0%
|
1.27
|
1.91
|
3.10
|
4.52
|
1.12
|
(0.0x)
|
(0.0x)
|
0.3x
|
0.3x
|
(67.2x)
|
65%
|
60%
|
46%
|
177%
|
5%
|
21%
|
27%
|
30%
|
32%
|
52%
|
2.8x
|
3.5x
|
2.3x
|
5.7x
|
0.5x
|
0.3x
|
0.1x
|
(0.4x)
|
(1.5x)
|
(1.3x)
|
25.41
|
39.32
|
50.45
|
43.37
|
22.26
Wingara AG Limited 2022 Annual Report
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Wingara AG Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 04:21:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|All news about WINGARA AG LIMITED
|Sales 2022
|
39,3 M
27,3 M
27,3 M
|Net income 2022
|
-9,70 M
-6,73 M
-6,73 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
7,03 M
4,88 M
4,88 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-0,94x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
|
9,30 M
6,46 M
6,46 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,20x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,44x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|88,1%
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution