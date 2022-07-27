Log in
    WNR   AU000000WNR4

WINGARA AG LIMITED

(WNR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:27 2022-07-21 pm EDT
0.0530 AUD    0.00%
07/08Wingara AG Nixes Transaction With Unnamed Counterparty
MT
07/06WINGARA : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
06/22AP Cold Storage Pty Ltd and Sui Garden Pty Ltd entered into binding agreement to acquire Austco Polar Cold Storage Pty Ltd from Wingara AG Limited for approximately AUD 1.45 million.
CI
Wingara : Annual Report to shareholders

07/27/2022 | 12:22am EDT
onlyuse personal2022 Annual Report For

Who We Are

For personal use only

Wingara AG Limited is the owner and operator of value-add, mid-stream assets specialising in the processing, storage

and marketing of agriculture produce for export markets.

We specialise in the processing and export of high quality Australian agricultural produce to the Asian market.

Wingara AG locations

South Australia

New South Wales

Grifﬁth

Bordertown

Horsham

Raywood

Victoria

Epsom

Melbourne

Geelong

Green products

Grower catchment

Australia

Red products

Supplier catchment

Victoria

Wingara AG Limited 2022 Annual Report

01

Our Vision

Our Mission

Capitalise on our global trading network to partner with primary

Partner with our clients on the international stage to build

producers to market and export innovative good and services to

a supply chain platform where we enable our high quality

useonly

our loyal and diverse Asian market by being flexible and dynamic

products to reach our consumers efficiently and securely.

allowing us to adapt to the ever changing global market.

personal

Major export destinations

Japan/South Korea/Taiwan/China

Contents

For

02

08

SUSTAINABILITY

& ENVIRONMENT

FIVE YEAR

AND CORPORATE

SUMMARY

GOVERNANCE

04

CHAIRMAN &

09

BOARD OF

CEO LETTER

DIRECTORS

06

10

DIRECTORS' REPORT

2022 BUSINESS

AND FINANCIAL

HIGHLIGHTS

STATEMENTS

Wingara AG Limited 2022 Annual Report

02

Five Year Summary

only

$'000 UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Operating results

Revenue

50,064

38,009

35,058

29,120

10,763

Cost of Sales

(30,267)

(24,821)

(18,786)

(13,651)

(5,298)

use

Gross Profit

19,797

13,188

16,271

15,469

5,465

EBITDA before significant items

2,224

2,532

3,287

4,752

1,089

Depreciation and amortisation (D&A)

(3,232)

(2,898)

(2,467)

(2,116)

(602)

EBIT before significant items

(1,008)

(366)

820

2,636

487

Finance expenses

(2,900)

(2,576)

(2,021)

(1,806)

(383)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

43

(228)

(107)

(46)

319

Net profit/(loss) before tax

before significant items

(3,865)

(3,170)

(1,308)

784

424

personal

Significant items

(5,832)

(3,062)

2,095

122

(858)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

Profit/loss attributable to members

(9,697)

(6,232)

787

906

(434)

Financial position

Wingara shareholders' funds

9,650

14,857

16,441

15,139

12,091

Intangible assets

1,816

1,816

1,816

1,816

1,816

Total assets

46,414

54,032

55,318

47,404

23,361

Total liabilities

36,764

39,175

38,877

32,264

11,270

Net debt***

6,284

8,861

7,620

26,849

584

Operating cash flow

2,608

317

1,517

184

(4)

Closing share price (dollars)

0.059

0.120

0.250

0.255

0.370

Shares on issue (thousands)

175,543

132,782

106,055

105,105

96,790

For

  • Before significant items
  • Calculated by dividing the profit attributable to the owners of Wingara AG Limited by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year.
  • Debt metrics exclude impact of AASB16 lease liabilities

Wingara AG Limited  2022 Annual Report

03

only$'000 UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED

Key financial metrics Revenue growth (%) Gross margin (%) EBITDA* margin (%)

useEBITDA* growth (%) EBIT* growth (%)

Key profitability ratios

Return on Equity (%)

Return on Assets (%)

personalEarnings/(loss) per share (EPS) (cents)** EPS growth (%)

Total shareholder returns (%)

Operating cash flow/EBITDA* (times)

EBITDA* Return on Assets

EBITDA* Return on Equity

Capital market and structure ratios

EBITDA* per share (cents)

P/E ratio (times)

Net debt***/shareholders' equity (%)

Equity/total assets (%)

Net debt***/EBITDA* (times)

EBIT*/net interest (times)

ForNet tangible asset backing per share (cents)

20222021202020192018

31.7%

8.4%

20.4%

170.6%

23.9%

39.5%

34.7%

46.4%

53.1%

50.8%

4.4%

6.7%

9.4%

16.3%

10.1%

(12.2%)

(23.0%)

(30.8%)

336.4%

79.7%

175.4%

(144.7%)

(68.9%)

441.2%

80.2%

(100.5%)

(41.9%)

4.8%

6.0%

(3.6%)

(20.9%)

(11.5%)

1.4%

1.9%

(1.9%)

(6.26)

(5.11)

0.75

0.89

(0.01)

22.5%

(781.3%)

(15.7%)

n.m

-

(103.0%)

(72.4%)

1.0%

(28.7%)

29.8%

1.2x

0.1x

0.5x

0.0x

(0.0x)

4.8%

4.7%

5.9%

10.0%

4.7%

23.0%

17.0%

20.0%

31.4%

9.0%

1.27

1.91

3.10

4.52

1.12

(0.0x)

(0.0x)

0.3x

0.3x

(67.2x)

65%

60%

46%

177%

5%

21%

27%

30%

32%

52%

2.8x

3.5x

2.3x

5.7x

0.5x

0.3x

0.1x

(0.4x)

(1.5x)

(1.3x)

25.41

39.32

50.45

43.37

22.26

Wingara AG Limited  2022 Annual Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wingara AG Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 04:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 39,3 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net income 2022 -9,70 M -6,73 M -6,73 M
Net Debt 2022 7,03 M 4,88 M 4,88 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,30 M 6,46 M 6,46 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart WINGARA AG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wingara AG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James D. Whiteside Chief Executive Officer
Jae Tan Chief Financial Officer
David Christie Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan York Non-Independent Director
Marcello Diamante Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINGARA AG LIMITED-41.11%6
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-15.40%15 349
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.4.80%10 473
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-1.68%6 553
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.96%5 781
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-31.65%4 380