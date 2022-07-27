Wingara : Corporate Governance Statement
Wingara AG Limited ACN 009 087 469
(Wingara
or Company)
Corporate Governance Statement
The board of directors (
Board) is responsible for corporate governance of the Company. The Board considers good corporate governance a matter of great importance and aims for best practice in the area of corporate governance. This statement describes the main corporate governance practices of the Company.
In keeping with the spirit of the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations 4th Edition ("Recommendations"), the Company has followed each recommendation where the board has considered the recommendation to be an appropriate benchmark for corporate governance practices, taking into account factors such as the size of the Company and the board, resources available and activities of the Company. Where the Company's corporate governance practices depart from the Recommendations, the Board has offered disclosure of the nature of, and reason for, the adoption of its own practice.
The Company's corporate governance policies and procedures are available on the Company's Website.
https://wingaraag.com.au/
This Corporate Governance Statement was approved by the Company's board of directors (
Board) on 27 July 2022 and is current as at that date.
ASX Recommendations
Compliance
Comment
1.
Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
1.1
A
listed entity
should
Complies
The Board is responsible for the overall governance of the Company and the management of the
disclose:
Company. The Board has adopted a written charter to clarify the roles and responsibilities of Board
(a) the respective roles and
members. This charter addresses:
responsibilities
of its
• the Board's composition;
Board
and
• the Board's role and responsibilities;
management; and
• the relationship and interaction between the Board and management;
(b)
those matters expressly
• the manner in which the Board monitors its own performance; and
reserved to the
Board
• The role of the Board in identifying the expectations of Shareholders and the ethical and
and those delegated to
regulatory obligations of the Company.
management.
The Board Charter formalises the functions and responsibilities of the Board. The Board is ultimately
responsible for all matters relating to the running of the Company.
The responsibilities of the Board include:
ASX Recommendations
Compliance
Comment
a) formulation, review and approval of the objectives and strategic direction of the Company;
b) reviewing, monitoring and approving any related party transaction;
only
c) monitoring the financial performance of the Company by reviewing and approving budgets and
results;
d) approving all significant business transactions including acquisitions, divestments and capital
expenditure;
e) ensuring that adequate internal control systems and procedures exist and that compliance with
these systems and procedures is maintained;
f) overseeing workplace health and safety (WHS);
g) review of performance and remuneration of Directors;
h) review of performance and remuneration of the CEO/Managing Director; and
i) the establishment and maintenance of appropriate corporate governance and ethical
use
standards.
The Board has procedures to allow directors, in the furtherance of their duties, to seek independent
professional advice at the Company's expense.
Responsibility for the operation and administration of the Company is delegated by the Board to the
senior management team. The Board must ensure that senior executives are appropriately qualified and
experienced to discharge their responsibilities.
1.2
A listed entity should:
Complies
The Company undertakes reference checks prior to appointing a director or putting that person forward
personalr
(a)
undertake
appropriate
as a candidate to ensure that person is competent, experienced, and fit to undertake the duties of director.
The Company will provide relevant information to shareholders for their consideration regarding the
checks
before
attributes of candidates together with an indication of whether the Board supports the appointment or re-
appointing a person, or
election of a candidate.
putting
forward
to
security
holders
a
candidate
for election,
as a director; and
(b)
provide security holders
with
all
material
information
in
its
possession
relevant
to
a decision on whether
or not to elect or re-
elect a director.
2
ASX Recommendations
Compliance
Comment
1.3
A listed entity should have a
Complies
The terms of the appointment of a non-executive director, executive directors and senior executives are
written agreement with each
agreed upon and set out in writing at the time of appointment.
director and senior executive
setting out the terms of their
appointment.
1.4
The company secretary of a
Complies
The Company Secretary is accountable to the Board through the Chairman on all corporate governance
listed
entity
should
be
matters. The Company Secretary is generally responsible for carrying out the administrative and
accountable directly to
the
legislative requirements of the Board and holds primary responsibility for ensuring that the Board
Board, through the Chair, on
processes, procedures and policies run efficiently and effectively.
all matters to do with the
proper
functioning
of
the
Board.
1.5
A listed entity should:
Complies
The Company has established a Diversity Policy, which may be viewed at
(a) have and
disclose
a
https://wingaraag.com.au/investors/corporate-governance/ (Website ).
diversity policy;
The Company is an equal opportunity employer and aims to recruit staff from as diverse a pool of qualified
(b) through its
board or
a
candidates as reasonably possible based on their skills, qualifications and experience.
committee of the board
set
measurable
The Board set a target to achieve an increase in female representation across the workforce of 10%,
objectives for achieving
within three years.
gender diversity in
the
composition
of
its
The proportion of female representation across the Company as at 31 March 2022 is detailed below:
board,
senior
executives
and
•
Board: 0%
workforce
generally;
• Senior Executive (reporting to the CEO): 17%
and
•
Whole Workforce: 7%
(c) disclose in relation to
each reporting period:
The Company was not in the S&P / ASX300 Index at the commencement of the Reporting Period.
(1)
the
measurable
objectives
set
for
that
period
to
achieve
gender
diversity;
(2)
the
entity's
progress
towards
3
ASX Recommendations
Compliance
Comment
achieving those objectives; and
either:
the respective proportions of
men and women on the
board, in senior executive positions and
across the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
if the entity is a "relevant employer"
under the Workplace Gender Equality Act,
the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.
If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the
ASX Recommendations
Compliance
Comment
reporting
period,
the
measurable
objective
for
achieving gender diversity in
only
the composition of its board
should be to have not less
than 30% of its directors of
each
gender
within
a
specified period.
1.6
A listed entity should:
Complies
The performance of the Board and individual Directors of the Company is monitored and evaluated by
(a)
have
and disclose a
the Board. The Board is responsible for conducting evaluations periodically in line with the Board Charter.
use
process for periodically
Given the size of the Board, and changes to Board composition during the Reporting Period, a formal
evaluating
the
review of Board performance was not carried out.
performance
of
the
Board, its
committees
and individual directors;
and
(b)
disclose,
in
relation
to
each
reporting
period,
whether a performance
personalr
evaluation
was
undertaken
in
the
reporting
period
in
accordance
with
that
process.
1.7
A listed entity should:
Complies
The Board undertakes a periodic review of the performance of senior executives against appropriate key
(a)
have
and
disclose
a
performance indicators. Given the extensive changes made in the composition of the senior executive
team and the appointment of a new CEO during and shortly after the Reporting Period, a formal review
process for periodically
was not undertaken in the Reporting Period.
evaluating
the
performance
of
its
senior executives; and
(b)
disclose
for
each
reporting
period
whether a performance
evaluation
has
been
5
