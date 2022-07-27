Wingara : Corporate Governance Statement

Wingara AG Limited ACN 009 087 469

(Wingara or Company)

Corporate Governance Statement

The board of directors (Board) is responsible for corporate governance of the Company. The Board considers good corporate governance a matter of great importance and aims for best practice in the area of corporate governance. This statement describes the main corporate governance practices of the Company.

In keeping with the spirit of the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations 4th Edition ("Recommendations"), the Company has followed each recommendation where the board has considered the recommendation to be an appropriate benchmark for corporate governance practices, taking into account factors such as the size of the Company and the board, resources available and activities of the Company. Where the Company's corporate governance practices depart from the Recommendations, the Board has offered disclosure of the nature of, and reason for, the adoption of its own practice.

The Company's corporate governance policies and procedures are available on the Company's Website. https://wingaraag.com.au/

This Corporate Governance Statement was approved by the Company's board of directors (Board) on 27 July 2022 and is current as at that date.