WingArc1st : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (under IFRS)

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

(under IFRS)

July 13, 2022 Company name: WingArc1st Inc. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4432 URL: https://www.wingarc.com/en/ Representative: Jun Tanaka, President, Executive Officer and CEO Inquiries: Taisuke Fujimoto, Director, Executive Officer and CFO TEL: +81-3-5962-7400

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: July 13, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Revenue Operating profit Profit before income Profit taxes Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % May 31, 2022 5,723 21.4 1,935 37.2 1,908 39.0 1,440 43.0 May 31, 2021 4,713 11.2 1,410 17.6 1,372 18.3 1,007 20.9 Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings equity holders of the income per share per share parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Yen May 31, 2022 1,447 43.6 1,621 60.7 42.68 42.05 May 31, 2021 1,007 20.9 1,009 22.6 32.49 29.65

Note: Effective the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, the Company has adopted a share-based remuneration system which utilizes an officer remuneration BIP trust, and shares of the Company held by the trust are included in treasury shares. In line with this, for the calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share, the number of the Company's own shares held by the trust was included in the number of treasury shares, which are excluded from the calculation for the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

(Reference)

EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % May 31, 2022 2,259 31.0 2,259 30.2 1,447 42.5 May 31, 2021 1,724 14.4 1,735 14.0 1,015 20.3

Note: The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent as important management indicators. For information about each indicator, refer to "(Notes when referring to summary information)" below.