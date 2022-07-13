Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  WingArc1st Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4432   JP3154360006

WINGARC1ST INC.

(4432)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
1600.00 JPY   +0.19%
02:14aWINGARC1ST : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (under IFRS)
PU
04/13WINGARC1ST : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022(under IFRS)
PU
04/13WINGARC1ST : Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus
PU
Summary 
Summary

WingArc1st : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (under IFRS)

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

(under IFRS)

July 13, 2022

Company name:

WingArc1st Inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4432

URL:

https://www.wingarc.com/en/

Representative:

Jun Tanaka, President, Executive Officer and CEO

Inquiries:

Taisuke Fujimoto, Director, Executive Officer and CFO

TEL:

+81-3-5962-7400

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

July 13, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and

analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before income

Profit

taxes

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2022

5,723

21.4

1,935

37.2

1,908

39.0

1,440

43.0

May 31, 2021

4,713

11.2

1,410

17.6

1,372

18.3

1,007

20.9

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

equity holders of the

income

per share

per share

parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

May 31, 2022

1,447

43.6

1,621

60.7

42.68

42.05

May 31, 2021

1,007

20.9

1,009

22.6

32.49

29.65

Note: Effective the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, the Company has adopted a share-based remuneration system which utilizes an officer remuneration BIP trust, and shares of the Company held by the trust are included in treasury shares. In line with this, for the calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share, the number of the Company's own shares held by the trust was included in the number of treasury shares, which are excluded from the calculation for the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

(Reference)

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted profit attributable to

equity holders of the parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2022

2,259

31.0

2,259

30.2

1,447

42.5

May 31, 2021

1,724

14.4

1,735

14.0

1,015

20.3

Note: The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent as important management indicators. For information about each indicator, refer to "(Notes when referring to summary information)" below.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

equity holders of the

attributable to equity

parent

holders of the parent

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2022

60,258

31,536

31,448

52.2

February 28, 2022

58,919

30,619

30,543

51.8

2. Cash dividends

Dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Annual total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

0.00

20.60

0.00

22.00

42.60

February 28, 2022

Fiscal year ending

0.00

February 28, 2023

Fiscal year ending

February 28, 2023

21.30

0.00

21.30

42.60

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Adjusted profit

Revenue

Operating profit

Adjusted EBITDA

attributable to equity

holders of the parent

Fiscal year ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

February 28, 2023

21,000

5.9

4,750

(20.6)

6,000

(18.0)

3,450

(21.5)

Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

(i)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

None

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(3) Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)

a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2022

34,394,770 shares

As of February 28, 2022

34,372,370 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2022

479,459 shares

As of February 28, 2022

500,000 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the three months ended May 31, 2022

33,898,164 shares

For the three months ended May 31, 2021

31,009,747 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
    (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
    (Notes when referring to summary information)
    1. EBITDA = Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization expenses
    2. From the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, due to the adoption of IFRS 16, the right of use related to office leases is recognized as a right-of-use asset, and depreciation related to this asset is also recorded. However, in the calculation of EBITDA, depreciation related to this right-of-use asset is excluded from
      "Depreciation and amortization expenses."
    3. Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA + One-time expenses
    4. Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent = Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent + One-time expenses - Tax effect adjustment
    5. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent are not measures prescribed by IFRS, but rather are financial measures that the Group believes are useful for investors to evaluate the Group's performance.
    6. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent should not be considered as alternative measures to other measures presented in accordance with IFRS, as they exclude some of the items that affect quarterly profit and have significant limitations as a means of analysis.
      EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the Group may not be comparable to the measures used by other companies in the industry due to different calculation methods from those used for the same or similar measures. As a result, their usefulness may be reduced.

WingArc1st Inc. Consolidated Financial Results

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Condensed quarterly consolidated statements of financial position

(Unit: thousand yen)

As of February 28, 2022

As of May 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

9,016,639

9,940,808

Trade and other receivables

1,495,336

1,733,591

Other financial assets

32,215

42,225

Other current assets

396,721

609,484

Total current assets

10,940,914

12,326,109

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

1,481,054

1,369,307

Goodwill

27,249,587

27,309,490

Other intangible assets

16,636,995

16,462,467

Other financial assets

2,597,678

2,777,490

Other non-current assets

13,141

14,014

Total non-current assets

47,978,457

47,932,771

Total assets

58,919,371

60,258,881

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

636,663

711,210

Contract liabilities

5,746,468

6,702,616

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,997,478

1,998,318

Income taxes payable

840,301

401,328

Other financial liabilities

383,667

556,570

Other current liabilities

1,798,507

1,433,251

Total current liabilities

11,403,085

11,803,296

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings, net of current portion

12,191,351

12,196,618

Provisions

90,297

90,355

Other financial liabilities

57,041

39,131

Deferred tax liabilities

4,558,135

4,593,409

Total non-current liabilities

16,896,826

16,919,515

Total liabilities

28,299,912

28,722,812

Equity

Issued capital

1,084,100

1,089,851

Capital surplus

12,061,694

12,064,687

Other components of equity

778,173

952,119

Retained earnings

17,269,118

17,964,998

Treasury shares

(650,000)

(623,296)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

30,543,086

31,448,360

Non-controlling interests

76,372

87,708

Total equity

30,619,458

31,536,069

Total liabilities and equity

58,919,371

60,258,881

WingArc1st Inc. Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Condensed quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss and condensed quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income
    (Condensed quarterly consolidated statements of profit or loss)

(Unit: thousand yen, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended

Three months ended

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Revenue

4,713,690

5,723,872

Personnel expenses except those included in research

(1,261,216)

(1,314,711)

and development costs

Research and development costs

(603,755)

(644,866)

Outsourcing expenses

(419,660)

(534,268)

Commission expenses

(193,751)

(270,954)

Other operating income

3,486

3,811

Other operating expenses

(828,585)

(1,027,427)

Operating profit

1,410,206

1,935,456

Finance income

1,405

11,955

Finance costs

(38,953)

(39,326)

Profit before income taxes

1,372,658

1,908,084

Income taxes

(364,995)

(467,359)

Profit

1,007,663

1,440,725

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

1,007,475

1,447,045

Non-controlling interests

187

(6,320)

Profit

1,007,663

1,440,725

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

32.49

42.68

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

29.65

42.05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WingArc1st Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


