WingArc1st : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (under IFRS)
07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Taisuke Fujimoto, Director, Executive Officer and CFO
TEL:
+81-3-5962-7400
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
July 13, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and
analysts)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before income
Profit
taxes
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2022
5,723
21.4
1,935
37.2
1,908
39.0
1,440
43.0
May 31, 2021
4,713
11.2
1,410
17.6
1,372
18.3
1,007
20.9
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
equity holders of the
income
per share
per share
parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
May 31, 2022
1,447
43.6
1,621
60.7
42.68
42.05
May 31, 2021
1,007
20.9
1,009
22.6
32.49
29.65
Note: Effective the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, the Company has adopted a share-based remuneration system which utilizes an officer remuneration BIP trust, and shares of the Company held by the trust are included in treasury shares. In line with this, for the calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share, the number of the Company's own shares held by the trust was included in the number of treasury shares, which are excluded from the calculation for the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.
(Reference)
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted profit attributable to
equity holders of the parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2022
2,259
31.0
2,259
30.2
1,447
42.5
May 31, 2021
1,724
14.4
1,735
14.0
1,015
20.3
Note: The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent as important management indicators. For information about each indicator, refer to "(Notes when referring to summary information)" below.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
equity holders of the
attributable to equity
parent
holders of the parent
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2022
60,258
31,536
31,448
52.2
February 28, 2022
58,919
30,619
30,543
51.8
2. Cash dividends
Dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Annual total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
0.00
20.60
0.00
22.00
42.60
February 28, 2022
Fiscal year ending
0.00
February 28, 2023
Fiscal year ending
February 28, 2023
21.30
0.00
21.30
42.60
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Adjusted profit
Revenue
Operating profit
Adjusted EBITDA
attributable to equity
holders of the parent
Fiscal year ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
February 28, 2023
21,000
5.9
4,750
(20.6)
6,000
(18.0)
3,450
(21.5)
Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
(i)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:
None
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(3) Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2022
34,394,770 shares
As of February 28, 2022
34,372,370 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2022
479,459 shares
As of February 28, 2022
500,000 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For the three months ended May 31, 2022
33,898,164 shares
For the three months ended May 31, 2021
31,009,747 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
(Notes when referring to summary information)
EBITDA = Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization expenses
From the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, due to the adoption of IFRS 16, the right of use related to office leases is recognized as a right-of-use asset, and depreciation related to this asset is also recorded. However, in the calculation of EBITDA, depreciation related to this right-of-use asset is excluded from
"Depreciation and amortization expenses."
Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA + One-time expenses
Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent = Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent + One-time expenses - Tax effect adjustment
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent are not measures prescribed by IFRS, but rather are financial measures that the Group believes are useful for investors to evaluate the Group's performance.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent should not be considered as alternative measures to other measures presented in accordance with IFRS, as they exclude some of the items that affect quarterly profit and have significant limitations as a means of analysis.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the Group may not be comparable to the measures used by other companies in the industry due to different calculation methods from those used for the same or similar measures. As a result, their usefulness may be reduced.