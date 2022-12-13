Advanced search
    WING   US9741551033

WINGSTOP INC.

(WING)
12-13-2022
158.70 USD   -0.31%
10:55aFederman & Sherwood Investigates Wing Financials' Data Breach
BU
12/05Wingstop Debuts New Flavor That Tastes as Good as Gold
PR
12/05Wingstop Debuts New Flavor That Tastes as Good as Gold
CI
Federman & Sherwood Investigates Wing Financials' Data Breach

12/13/2022
The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has launched an investigation into the data breach at Wing Financial (a franchise of Jackson Hewitt) that is headquartered in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. On December 1, 2022, Wing Financial reported a data breach with the Maine Attorney General after confirming that an unauthorized party was able to access sensitive confidential consumer information that had been entrusted to the company. According to Wing Financial, the data breach resulted in the following consumer information being compromised: customer names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, government ID numbers, financial account information, health insurance information and medical history and treatment information. The Maine Attorney General’s office report that 240,772 people were affected by the data breach.

If you want to discuss this action, obtain further information or participate in this litigation contact Tiffany Peintner by telephone or email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 353 M - -
Net income 2022 47,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 99,9x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 4 762 M 4 762 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 565
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends WINGSTOP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 159,19 $
Average target price 160,26 $
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Skipworth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex R. Kaleida Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lynn Crump-Caine Chairman
Stacy Peterson Androes Chief Digital, Technology & Experience Officer
Michael J. Hislop Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINGSTOP INC.-11.44%4 762
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION1.48%202 603
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-12.70%43 278
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-8.03%36 518
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.13.42%23 888
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.11.03%20 609