DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans embrace the Dry January trend, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) boldly declares that flavor cannot take a backseat. With many resolutions for 2024 being about adding something to your life, Wingstop introduces Dry Rub January – challenging fans to indulge in Wingstop's signature dry rubs on cooked-to-order wings, chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches all month long, for a flavor experience to enhance the New Year.

Between Wingstop's three iconic dry rub flavors, there are plenty of seasonings for fans to get their hands on, while still getting their craveable housemade ranch.

Lemon Pepper: Zesty lemon. Cracked black pepper. The ultimate gateway flavor.

Zesty lemon. Cracked black pepper. The ultimate gateway flavor. Garlic Parmesan: Savory garlic, buttery parmesan. Simple, potent and delicious.

Savory garlic, buttery parmesan. Simple, potent and delicious. Louisiana Rub: A crispy, spiced dry rub, with a distinctly Cajun drawl.

"January usually marks resolutions that deprive us of life's indulgences, but Wingstop is flipping the script," said Anne Fischer, Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer. "With Dry Rub January, our fans can add flavor to every moment."

Fans can join Wingstop in turning Dry January into a celebration of flavor by sharing their dry rub experiences on Instagram, X and TikTok using the hashtag #DryRubJanuary and tagging @Wingstop.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,050 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,099 as of September 30, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

