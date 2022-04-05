Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wingstop Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WING   US9741551033

WINGSTOP INC.

(WING)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. startup launches to offer financial products to 'ghost kitchens'

04/05/2022 | 11:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Uber Eats bicyclist makes a delivery during the coronavirus outbreak, in the U.S. Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Financial services startup Ghost Financial on Tuesday announced an early round of investment as it rolls out banking-style products to the growing sector of "ghost kitchens," restaurants dedicated to serving customers via food-delivery apps.

Austin, Texas-based Ghost said it had raised $2.5 million from investors including HOF Capital, 305 Ventures, Hustle Fund and Active Capital. The company provides small businesses operating ghost kitchens with insurance, loans, credit cards and other financial products.

As food delivery soared in popularity during the pandemic, many ghost kitchens sprouted up to meet the demand. They are separate from sit-down restaurants and focus solely on delivery. The young businesses often buy their inventory using cash, checks or debit cards, rather than credit, which hampers their growth, said John Meyer, chief executive of Ghost Financial.

"What seems to be lacking is a very clear banking and financial layer to support the ... ghost kitchen industry," said Meyer.

Major restaurant groups such as Wingstop Inc have also embraced ghost kitchens in recent years, spurred by the sector's lower upfront cost and labor expenses, Reuters has reported.

Though the popularity of food delivery took off during the pandemic, there is no sign the trend is ebbing, Meyer said, noting that some popular figures such as YouTube star MrBeast have begun dabbling in ghost kitchens.

(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WINGSTOP INC.
11:48aU.S. startup launches to offer financial products to 'ghost kitchens'
RE
03/28Wingstop Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022, a..
PR
03/23Wingstop Poised to Exceed Fiscal First-Quarter, 2022 Same-Store Sales Growth Projection..
MT
03/23Wingstop Poised to Surpass Q1 Same-Store Sales Growth Estimates Amid Strong Online Orde..
MT
03/23Wedbush Adds Outperform-Rated Wingstop to Best Ideas List as 'Q1 Checks Point to SSS Gr..
MT
03/21NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
03/18Wingstop Shares Decline After Piper Sandler Downgrade
MT
03/18Piper Sandler Double Downgrades Wingstop to Underweight From Overweight, Adjusts Price ..
MT
03/17Wingstop Expands to Spain 4 New Ghost Kitchens, See More EMEA Growth
MT
03/17Wingstop Enters Spain as Part of Wider International Expansion Plans
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINGSTOP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 366 M - -
Net income 2022 48,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 71,4x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 3 460 M 3 460 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 565
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WINGSTOP INC.
Duration : Period :
Wingstop Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINGSTOP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 115,95 $
Average target price 168,58 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Skipworth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex R. Kaleida Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lynn Crump-Caine Chairman
Stacy Peterson Androes Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael J. Hislop Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINGSTOP INC.-32.90%3 460
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.92%183 539
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-7.87%45 132
YUM BRANDS-14.43%34 013
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.78%18 713
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.79%18 265