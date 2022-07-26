Log in
WINHA INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board  -  02:09 2022-07-26 pm EDT
- USD    0.00%
WILLCOX INTERNATIONAL : The Former WINHA International Group Effects Name Change to Willcox International Holdings, Inc.
WINHA INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
Willcox International : The Former WINHA International Group Effects Name Change to Willcox International Holdings, Inc.

07/26/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
The Former WINHA International Group Effects Name Change to Willcox International Holdings, Inc.Press Release | 07/26/2022

The Former WINHA International Group Effects Name Change to Willcox International Holdings, Inc.

Willcox International Holdings, Inc.

July 26, 2022

Tampa, July 26, 2022 (OTC Markets) WINHA International Group Ltd. announces that it has completed the process of changing its corporate name to Willcox International Holdings, Inc. This action represents one of many completed and ongoing steps which the company has undertaken in its new business direction. Willcox will be pleased to provide updates on its various goals and initiatives in the coming weeks.

About Willcox: Willcox International Holdings, Inc. (OTC Markets: WINH) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Artificial Intelligence, Algorithm Based Platforms, Blockchain Technology as well as the Energy and Minerals sector.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Winha International Group Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:19:00 UTC.


