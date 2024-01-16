Winmark Corporation is a franchising company. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade merchandise. The leasing segment includes the Company's equipment leasing business. The Company offers licenses to operate franchises using the service marks Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. In addition, the Company sells point-of-sale system hardware to its franchisees and certain merchandise to its Play It Again Sports franchisees. The Company has approximately 1,295 franchises in operation in the United States and Canada and over 2,800 available territories. The Company also operates as a middle-market equipment leasing business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation. Its subsidiaries also include Grow Biz Games, Inc., and Wirth Business Credit, Inc.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers