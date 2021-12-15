WINMARK : ANNOUNCES GOVERNANCE CHANGES - Form 8-K

WINMARK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES GOVERNANCE CHANGES

Minneapolis, MN (December 15, 2021) - Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that Kirk A. MacKenzie has informed the company of his decision not to stand for re-election to the Winmark Board of Directors at its next Annual Meeting of Shareholders in April 2022. Mr. MacKenzie was elected to Winmark's Board of Directors in 2000, served as its Vice Chairman from that time until 2011, and currently serves as a member of the Audit Committee.

"Kirk's contributions to Winmark over the past 21 years have been significant and meaningful. Over the course of his Board tenure, Kirk has been a key contributor and has provided strategic advice to both the Board and management," noted Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I want to personally thank Kirk for his service on behalf of our shareholders and his dedication to helping us over the years. I will greatly miss his counsel and leadership."

Additionally, the Company announced that it has named Percy C. (Tom) Tomlinson to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Mr. Tomlinson has over 30 years of executive, financial management and governance experience, having served as both the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for publicly-traded companies during his career. Currently, Mr. Tomlinson is an Operating Partner with a New York based middle market focused Private Equity investor. He has and continues to serve as an advisor to several Private Equity backed portfolio companies.

"I am thrilled to have Tom join our Board of Directors. His extensive experience with executive and financial management across a variety of industries will be invaluable to Winmark as we continue on our mission to provide Resale for Everyone™," stated Mr. Heffes.

