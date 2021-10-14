Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Winmark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WINA   US9742501029

WINMARK CORPORATION

(WINA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WINMARK : ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K

10/14/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINMARK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Minneapolis, MN (October 13, 2021) - Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 25, 2021 of $10,082,500 or $2.67 per share diluted compared to net income of $9,358,800 or $2.43 per share diluted in 2020. For the nine months ended September 25, 2021, net income was $28,330,900 or $7.40 per share diluted compared to net income of $21,731,000 or $5.63 per share diluted for the same period last year.

"We are pleased with the continued strength of our business and the performance of our franchisees. Our sustainable business model continues to be well received by consumers in the communities we serve,"commented Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Winmark - the Resale CompanyTM, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At September 25, 2021, there were 1,269 franchises in operation and over 2,000 available territories. An additional 39 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

WINMARK CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 25, 2021

December 26, 2020

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

37,569,100

$

6,659,000

Restricted cash

15,000

25,000

Receivables, net

1,394,900

1,581,900

Net investment in leases - current

3,884,600

8,687,500

Income tax receivable

188,200

221,200

Inventories

408,600

106,600

Prepaid expenses

958,700

995,200

Total current assets

44,419,100

18,276,400

Net investment in leases - long-term

1,157,000

4,573,600

Property and equipment, net

2,055,800

2,332,800

Operating lease right of use asset

3,059,300

3,226,300

Goodwill

607,500

607,500

Other assets

416,900

435,900

Deferred income taxes

3,256,200

1,890,700

$

54,971,800

$

31,343,200

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current Liabilities:

Notes payable, net

$

4,232,600

$

4,236,100

Accounts payable

1,988,600

1,769,600

Accrued liabilities

2,918,800

2,624,000

Discounted lease rentals

-

1,096,600

Deferred revenue

1,643,900

1,657,400

Total current liabilities

10,783,900

11,383,700

Long-Term Liabilities:

Notes payable, net

44,434,500

17,632,700

Discounted lease rentals

-

574,000

Deferred revenue

6,849,600

7,050,900

Operating lease liabilities

4,946,900

5,307,400

Other liabilities

759,000

773,200

Total long-term liabilities

56,990,000

31,338,200

Shareholders' Equity (Deficit):

Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,
3,623,538 and 3,756,028 shares issued and outstanding

-

9,281,800

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(12,802,100)

(20,660,500)

Total shareholders' equity (deficit)

(12,802,100)

(11,378,700)

$

54,971,800

$

31,343,200

2

Winmark Corporation

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 25, 2021

September 26, 2020

September 25, 2021

September 26, 2020

Revenue:

Royalties

$

16,375,900

$

14,210,000

$

45,141,200

$

33,188,300

Leasing income

2,266,200

2,695,800

8,351,800

12,040,800

Merchandise sales

704,800

631,200

1,980,300

1,746,800

Franchise fees

383,400

335,400

1,101,300

1,064,900

Other

423,100

404,600

1,267,300

1,225,700

Total revenue

20,153,400

18,277,000

57,841,900

49,266,500

Cost of merchandise sold

681,100

598,200

1,887,700

1,662,000

Leasing expense

358,900

510,900

1,410,800

2,443,700

Provision for credit losses

(55,900)

(339,600)

(167,300)

164,300

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,380,100

5,009,700

16,287,600

15,719,100

Income from operations

13,789,200

12,497,800

38,423,100

29,277,400

Interest expense

(323,200)

(345,700)

(945,600)

(1,409,600)

Interest and other income (expense)

(18,800)

9,200

(7,100)

27,700

Income before income taxes

13,447,200

12,161,300

37,470,400

27,895,500

Provision for income taxes

(3,364,700)

(2,802,500)

(9,139,500)

(6,164,500)

Net income

$

10,082,500

$

9,358,800

$

28,330,900

$

21,731,000

Earnings per share - basic

$

2.77

$

2.51

$

7.68

$

5.86

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.67

$

2.43

$

7.40

$

5.63

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

3,635,055

3,730,490

3,688,419

3,710,112

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,782,873

3,857,702

3,829,322

3,857,754

3

Winmark Corporation

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 25, 2021

September 26, 2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

28,330,900

$

21,731,000

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

328,800

366,700

Provision for credit losses

(167,300)

164,300

Compensation expense related to stock options

1,074,200

929,900

Deferred income taxes

(1,365,500)

(1,251,000)

Loss from disposal of property and equipment

-

200

Deferred initial direct costs

(2,100)

(18,300)

Amortization of deferred initial direct costs

18,800

89,400

Operating lease right of use asset amortization

167,000

293,400

Tax benefits on exercised stock options

249,200

602,400

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Receivables

187,000

(278,100)

Principal collections on lease receivables

7,452,200

11,418,500

Income tax receivable/payable

(216,200)

368,000

Inventories

(302,000)

900

Prepaid expenses

36,500

(190,700)

Other assets

19,000

34,200

Accounts payable

219,000

257,700

Accrued and other liabilities

(94,100)

(864,100)

Rents received in advance and security deposits

(674,500)

(1,252,000)

Deferred revenue

(214,800)

(630,300)

Net cash provided by operating activities

35,046,100

31,772,100

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchase of property and equipment

(51,800)

(33,400)

Purchase of equipment for lease contracts

(78,200)

(3,128,200)

Net cash used for investing activities

(130,000)

(3,161,600)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit

-

46,600,000

Payments on line of credit

-

(46,600,000)

Proceeds from borrowings on notes payable

30,000,000

-

Payments on notes payable

(3,187,500)

(2,687,500)

Repurchases of common stock

(27,892,900)

(48,987,500)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

1,299,300

7,074,100

Dividends paid

(4,234,900)

(2,029,500)

Proceeds from discounted lease rentals

-

1,157,000

Net cash used for financing activities

(4,016,000)

(45,473,400)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

30,900,100

(16,862,900)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

6,684,000

25,180,300

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

37,584,100

$

8,317,400

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:

Cash paid for interest

$

884,100

$

1,426,100

Cash paid for income taxes

$

10,472,000

$

6,445,200

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Balance Sheets to the total of the same amounts shown above:

Nine Months Ended

September 25, 2021

September 26, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

37,569,100

$

8,267,400

Restricted cash

15,000

50,000

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

37,584,100

$

8,317,400

4

Disclaimer

Winmark Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 17:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WINMARK CORPORATION
12:59pWINMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Ot..
AQ
10/13Consumer Stocks Extend Afternoon Advance
MT
10/13WINMARK CORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
10/13WINMARK : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/13WINMARK : Announces $7.50/Share Special Dividend; Stock Climbs
MT
10/13WINMARK CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend
BU
10/13Winmark Corporation Announces Special Dividend, to be paid on December 1, 2021
CI
10/13Winmark Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, to be paid on December 1, 2021
CI
10/13WINMARK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
10/13Winmark Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 25, ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66,1 M - -
Net income 2020 29,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 0,43%
Capitalization 764 M 764 M -
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart WINMARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Winmark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINMARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett D. Heffes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony D. Ishaug Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kirk A. MacKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Courtney Reyelts Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark L. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINMARK CORPORATION10.32%764
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY37.49%22 289
NEXT PLC7.85%13 344
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY18.57%6 578
DUFRY AG-8.96%4 959
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC33.97%4 877