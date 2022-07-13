Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Winmark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
  Report
2022-07-13
198.71 USD   -0.82%
11:44aWINMARK : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
11:40aWINMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:27aEarnings Flash (WINA) WINMARK CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $19.1M
MT
Winmark Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/13/2022 | 11:26am EDT
Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share will be paid September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 10, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At June 25, 2022, there were 1,293 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 46 franchises have been awarded but are not open.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 78,2 M - -
Net income 2021 39,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 697 M 697 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 80,9%
Technical analysis trends WINMARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett D. Heffes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony D. Ishaug Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Renae M. Gaudette Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Courtney Reyelts Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark L. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINMARK CORPORATION-19.31%697
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-14.75%21 988
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-20.22%5 019
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-42.07%3 145
DUFRY AG-29.21%2 958
LESLIE'S, INC.-34.07%2 852