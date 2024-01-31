Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share will be paid March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on the close of business on February 14, 2024. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark — the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At December 30, 2023, there were 1,319 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 71 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

