Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Winmark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WINA   US9742501029

WINMARK CORPORATION

(WINA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/13 11:58:05 am
206.675 USD   +0.83%
11:45aWINMARK CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend
BU
11:39aWINMARK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
10/05Once Upon A Child® Opens Its 400th Store
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Winmark Corporation : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend

10/13/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share will be paid December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 10, 2021. Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved the payment of a special dividend to shareholders. The special dividend of $7.50 per share will be paid on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 10, 2021. The total amount of the special dividend payment will be approximately $27.2 million based on the current number of shares outstanding. It is anticipated that Winmark will use cash on hand to finance the special dividend. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Today’s announcement of a $7.50 per share special dividend reflects the strength and resiliency of our operating model. During the past ten years, we have completed approximately $250 million of share repurchases and declared $110 million of dividends resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $360 million. We intend to continue to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy for the benefit of all Winmark shareholders.”

Winmark - the Resale CompanyTM, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award-winning resale franchises: Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At September 25, 2021, there were 1,269 franchises in operation and over 2,000 available territories. An additional 39 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WINMARK CORPORATION
11:45aWINMARK CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend
BU
11:39aWINMARK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
10/05Once Upon A Child® Opens Its 400th Store
CI
09/10WINMARK : ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF $30.0 MILLION OF 3.18% NOTES DUE 2028 (Form 8-K)
PU
09/10WINMARK CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Finan..
AQ
09/10WINMARK : Raises $30 Million in Notes Sale
MT
09/10WINMARK : Announces Issuance of $30.0 Million of 3.18% Noted Due 2028
PU
09/10WINMARK CORPORATION : Announces Issuance of $30.0 Million of 3.18% Notes Due 2028
BU
08/10WINMARK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/20WINMARK CORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66,1 M - -
Net income 2020 29,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 0,43%
Capitalization 745 M 745 M -
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart WINMARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Winmark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINMARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett D. Heffes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony D. Ishaug Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kirk A. MacKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Courtney Reyelts Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark L. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINMARK CORPORATION11.09%745
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY37.67%22 100
NEXT PLC6.10%13 086
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY16.49%6 463
DUFRY AG-7.52%5 017
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC29.64%4 705