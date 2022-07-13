Winmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 25, 2022 of $9,027,200 or $2.54 per share diluted compared to net income of $8,937,300 or $2.33 per share diluted in 2021. For the six months ended June 25, 2022, net income was $18,879,700 or $5.19 per share diluted compared to net income of $18,248,400 or $4.74 per share diluted for the same period last year.

“We are pleased with our results for the first half of the year,” commented Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small-business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At June 25, 2022, there were 1,293 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 46 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 25, 2022 December 25, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,696,600 $ 11,407,000 Restricted cash 55,000 30,000 Receivables, net 1,321,800 1,103,400 Net investment in leases - current 1,870,100 2,890,600 Income tax receivable 869,000 667,500 Inventories 603,400 325,200 Prepaid expenses 861,000 1,008,600 Total current assets 14,276,900 17,432,300 Net investment in leases – long-term 111,000 229,300 Property and equipment, net 1,815,300 1,976,900 Operating lease right of use asset 2,859,800 2,982,000 Intangible assets, net 3,525,200 — Goodwill 607,500 607,500 Other assets 420,500 418,300 Deferred income taxes 3,438,100 3,252,700 $ 27,054,300 $ 26,899,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 4,217,900 $ 4,232,600 Accounts payable 1,889,300 2,099,000 Accrued liabilities 4,563,100 2,001,000 Deferred revenue 1,631,100 1,645,000 Total current liabilities 12,301,400 9,977,600 Long-Term Liabilities: Line of Credit/Term Loan 30,000,000 — Notes payable, net 41,175,700 43,376,400 Deferred revenue 6,849,200 6,863,500 Operating lease liabilities 4,561,500 4,810,100 Other liabilities 945,200 954,800 Total long-term liabilities 83,531,600 56,004,800 Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit): Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,

3,437,806 and 3,635,806 shares issued and outstanding — — Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (68,778,700 ) (39,083,400 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) (68,778,700 ) (39,083,400 ) $ 27,054,300 $ 26,899,000

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Revenue: Royalties $ 15,981,300 $ 14,716,500 $ 31,371,400 $ 28,765,300 Leasing income 1,212,000 2,848,600 4,083,700 6,085,600 Merchandise sales 1,027,200 683,100 1,941,500 1,275,500 Franchise fees 391,500 358,900 812,100 717,900 Other 458,800 422,500 911,900 844,200 Total revenue 19,070,800 19,029,600 39,120,600 37,688,500 Cost of merchandise sold 970,200 647,800 1,834,700 1,206,600 Leasing expense 299,600 662,400 515,600 1,051,900 Provision for credit losses (15,700 ) (62,700 ) (24,600 ) (111,400 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,461,600 5,805,200 11,001,600 10,907,500 Income from operations 12,355,100 11,976,900 25,793,300 24,633,900 Interest expense (712,000 ) (304,300 ) (1,225,100 ) (622,400 ) Interest and other income (expense) (13,800 ) 4,900 (14,700 ) 11,700 Income before income taxes 11,629,300 11,677,500 24,553,500 24,023,200 Provision for income taxes (2,602,100 ) (2,740,200 ) (5,673,800 ) (5,774,800 ) Net income $ 9,027,200 $ 8,937,300 $ 18,879,700 $ 18,248,400 Earnings per share - basic $ 2.61 $ 2.42 $ 5.35 $ 4.91 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.54 $ 2.33 $ 5.19 $ 4.74 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,463,886 3,693,503 3,530,902 3,715,088 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,559,231 3,830,844 3,637,772 3,852,534

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 18,879,700 $ 18,248,400 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 219,400 223,200 Provision for credit losses (24,600 ) (111,400 ) Compensation expense related to stock options 771,400 698,100 Deferred income taxes (185,400 ) (907,400 ) Deferred initial direct costs — (2,100 ) Amortization of deferred initial direct costs — 16,400 Operating lease right of use asset amortization 122,200 109,900 Tax benefits on exercised stock options 348,000 248,900 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (218,400 ) 405,600 Principal collections on lease receivables 1,636,100 5,332,200 Income tax receivable/payable (549,500 ) (722,900 ) Inventories (278,200 ) (222,800 ) Prepaid expenses 147,600 308,000 Other assets (2,200 ) 17,800 Accounts payable (209,700 ) (311,600 ) Accrued and other liabilities 2,213,500 232,100 Rents received in advance and security deposits (472,700 ) (317,700 ) Deferred revenue (28,200 ) (120,300 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 22,369,000 23,124,400 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (43,000 ) (48,600 ) Reacquired franchise rights (3,540,000 ) — Purchase of equipment for lease contracts — (78,200 ) Net cash used for investing activities (3,583,000 ) (126,800 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit 33,700,000 — Payments on line of credit (3,700,000 ) — Payments on notes payable (2,125,000 ) (2,125,000 ) Repurchases of common stock (47,847,500 ) (18,918,200 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 2,553,700 1,210,300 Dividends paid (4,052,600 ) (2,600,400 ) Net cash used for financing activities (21,471,400 ) (22,433,300 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (2,685,400 ) 564,300 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 11,437,000 6,684,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 8,751,600 $ 7,248,300 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid for interest $ 1,108,100 $ 603,700 Cash paid for income taxes $ 6,060,800 $ 7,156,200 The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Balance Sheets to the total of the same amounts shown above: Six Months Ended June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,696,600 $ 7,223,300 Restricted cash 55,000 25,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 8,751,600 $ 7,248,300

