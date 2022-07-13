Winmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results
07/13/2022 | 11:25am EDT
Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 25, 2022 of $9,027,200 or $2.54 per share diluted compared to net income of $8,937,300 or $2.33 per share diluted in 2021. For the six months ended June 25, 2022, net income was $18,879,700 or $5.19 per share diluted compared to net income of $18,248,400 or $4.74 per share diluted for the same period last year.
“We are pleased with our results for the first half of the year,” commented Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small-business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At June 25, 2022, there were 1,293 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 46 franchises have been awarded but are not open.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 25, 2022
December 25, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,696,600
$
11,407,000
Restricted cash
55,000
30,000
Receivables, net
1,321,800
1,103,400
Net investment in leases - current
1,870,100
2,890,600
Income tax receivable
869,000
667,500
Inventories
603,400
325,200
Prepaid expenses
861,000
1,008,600
Total current assets
14,276,900
17,432,300
Net investment in leases – long-term
111,000
229,300
Property and equipment, net
1,815,300
1,976,900
Operating lease right of use asset
2,859,800
2,982,000
Intangible assets, net
3,525,200
—
Goodwill
607,500
607,500
Other assets
420,500
418,300
Deferred income taxes
3,438,100
3,252,700
$
27,054,300
$
26,899,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable, net
$
4,217,900
$
4,232,600
Accounts payable
1,889,300
2,099,000
Accrued liabilities
4,563,100
2,001,000
Deferred revenue
1,631,100
1,645,000
Total current liabilities
12,301,400
9,977,600
Long-Term Liabilities:
Line of Credit/Term Loan
30,000,000
—
Notes payable, net
41,175,700
43,376,400
Deferred revenue
6,849,200
6,863,500
Operating lease liabilities
4,561,500
4,810,100
Other liabilities
945,200
954,800
Total long-term liabilities
83,531,600
56,004,800
Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit):
Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,
3,437,806 and 3,635,806 shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(68,778,700
)
(39,083,400
)
Total shareholders’ equity (deficit)
(68,778,700
)
(39,083,400
)
$
27,054,300
$
26,899,000
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 25, 2022
June 26, 2021
June 25, 2022
June 26, 2021
Revenue:
Royalties
$
15,981,300
$
14,716,500
$
31,371,400
$
28,765,300
Leasing income
1,212,000
2,848,600
4,083,700
6,085,600
Merchandise sales
1,027,200
683,100
1,941,500
1,275,500
Franchise fees
391,500
358,900
812,100
717,900
Other
458,800
422,500
911,900
844,200
Total revenue
19,070,800
19,029,600
39,120,600
37,688,500
Cost of merchandise sold
970,200
647,800
1,834,700
1,206,600
Leasing expense
299,600
662,400
515,600
1,051,900
Provision for credit losses
(15,700
)
(62,700
)
(24,600
)
(111,400
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,461,600
5,805,200
11,001,600
10,907,500
Income from operations
12,355,100
11,976,900
25,793,300
24,633,900
Interest expense
(712,000
)
(304,300
)
(1,225,100
)
(622,400
)
Interest and other income (expense)
(13,800
)
4,900
(14,700
)
11,700
Income before income taxes
11,629,300
11,677,500
24,553,500
24,023,200
Provision for income taxes
(2,602,100
)
(2,740,200
)
(5,673,800
)
(5,774,800
)
Net income
$
9,027,200
$
8,937,300
$
18,879,700
$
18,248,400
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.61
$
2.42
$
5.35
$
4.91
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.54
$
2.33
$
5.19
$
4.74
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,463,886
3,693,503
3,530,902
3,715,088
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,559,231
3,830,844
3,637,772
3,852,534
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 25, 2022
June 26, 2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
18,879,700
$
18,248,400
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
219,400
223,200
Provision for credit losses
(24,600
)
(111,400
)
Compensation expense related to stock options
771,400
698,100
Deferred income taxes
(185,400
)
(907,400
)
Deferred initial direct costs
—
(2,100
)
Amortization of deferred initial direct costs
—
16,400
Operating lease right of use asset amortization
122,200
109,900
Tax benefits on exercised stock options
348,000
248,900
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(218,400
)
405,600
Principal collections on lease receivables
1,636,100
5,332,200
Income tax receivable/payable
(549,500
)
(722,900
)
Inventories
(278,200
)
(222,800
)
Prepaid expenses
147,600
308,000
Other assets
(2,200
)
17,800
Accounts payable
(209,700
)
(311,600
)
Accrued and other liabilities
2,213,500
232,100
Rents received in advance and security deposits
(472,700
)
(317,700
)
Deferred revenue
(28,200
)
(120,300
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
22,369,000
23,124,400
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
(43,000
)
(48,600
)
Reacquired franchise rights
(3,540,000
)
—
Purchase of equipment for lease contracts
—
(78,200
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(3,583,000
)
(126,800
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit
33,700,000
—
Payments on line of credit
(3,700,000
)
—
Payments on notes payable
(2,125,000
)
(2,125,000
)
Repurchases of common stock
(47,847,500
)
(18,918,200
)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
2,553,700
1,210,300
Dividends paid
(4,052,600
)
(2,600,400
)
Net cash used for financing activities
(21,471,400
)
(22,433,300
)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(2,685,400
)
564,300
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
11,437,000
6,684,000
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
8,751,600
$
7,248,300
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
Cash paid for interest
$
1,108,100
$
603,700
Cash paid for income taxes
$
6,060,800
$
7,156,200
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Balance Sheets to the total of the same amounts shown above: