  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Winmark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WINA   US9742501029

WINMARK CORPORATION

(WINA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45 2022-11-16 am EST
250.55 USD   +0.77%
09:34aWinmark Corporation Appoints New Board Member
BU
11/08WINMARK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/19Insider Sell: Winmark
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Winmark Corporation Appoints New Board Member

11/16/2022 | 09:34am EST
Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that it has named Amy C. Becker to its Board of Directors. Currently, Ms. Becker is Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions.

“We are pleased to welcome Amy Becker to the Winmark Board,” stated Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Her extensive experience with public company governance, legal strategy and executive management will be invaluable to Winmark as we execute our growth plans and pursue our mission to provide Resale for Everyone™.”

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At September 24, 2022, there were 1,291 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 54 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78,2 M - -
Net income 2021 39,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 855 M 855 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 80,7%
Technical analysis trends WINMARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett D. Heffes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony D. Ishaug Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Renae M. Gaudette Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Courtney Reyelts Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark L. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINMARK CORPORATION-0.25%855
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-9.39%23 882
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-18.19%5 141
DUFRY AG-13.64%3 747
LESLIE'S, INC.-31.11%2 983
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-31.64%1 334