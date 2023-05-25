Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Winnebago Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WGO   US9746371007

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:02:40 2023-05-25 pm EDT
57.28 USD   +2.93%
02:51pBarletta Pontoon Boats Extends Popular Customer Service Holiday Hotline for Entire Summer Boating Season
GL
09:55aTruist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Winnebago Industries to $72 From $76, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/17Winnebago Industries Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.27 a Share, Payable June 28 to Stockholders of Record June 14
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barletta Pontoon Boats Extends Popular Customer Service Holiday Hotline for Entire Summer Boating Season

05/25/2023 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With one of the biggest boating weekends right around the corner, Barletta Pontoon Boats, a premium pontoon boat manufacturer, announced that its popular customer service holiday hotline will extend beyond its typical Memorial Day weekend hours and will now be available all summer to any Barletta owner. The new summer season helpline is the boating industry’s first-ever, manufacturer-resourced hotline.

“The holiday hotlines have been an enormous hit with Barletta owners across the nation,” said Jeff Haradine, president of Barletta Pontoon Boats. “Ensuring our customers have a great experience with our products on and off the water is the foundation for everything we do. I’m proud of our team for continuing to look for innovative ways to improve the customer experience, ensuring they find the freedom and connections with family and friends a Barletta pontoon boat can deliver.”

The summer season helpline is open for calls beginning Friday, May 26 through Monday, September 4, 2023. Barletta customers can call between the hours of 4:01 pm and 9:00 pm (EST), Monday through Friday, and between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm Saturday and Sunday. The helpline will be operated by in-house trained Barletta technicians.

Customers can find the helpline phone number on the Barletta website and social media sites starting on Friday, May 26. Customers calling after hours can also leave a message and a Barletta technician will contact them shortly after.

In addition to the summer season helpline, Barletta has several videos and blogs available on their website to help troubleshoot typical issues.

“Going the extra mile is just a part of who we are and what we want to be for our customers who have trusted us to help them create a lifetime of memories and experiences,” added Troy Becktel, vice president of customer experience for Barletta Pontoon Boats. “My team loves to be the ‘backstop’ for our owners and dealers. Our job is to help get our owners on the water and keep them on the water.”

Since being founded in 2017, Barletta Pontoon Boats has focused on innovative products, superior quality and a relentless passion for customer satisfaction that has allowed the company to become one of the fastest growing pontoon boat manufacturers and a significant presence in the popular pontoon boat market segment.

Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries. The company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service guides its work every day. Winnebago Industries’ premium portfolio of brands – Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, Barletta and Chris-Craft – have each been recognized by industry peers and customers alike for building recreational vehicles and watercraft with unrivaled excellence.

About Barletta Pontoon Boats

Barletta Pontoon Boats is a premium marine manufacturer founded in 2017 with a focus on high-quality, innovative products, unrivaled customer experience and strong dealer relationships. Headquartered in Bristol, Ind., Barletta is the fastest-growing company in the pontoon segment with an expansive network of dealer partners across the United States and Canada. The Barletta lineup includes the Reserve, Lusso, Corsa, Cabrio, and Aria series. Visit www.barlettapontoonboats.com for more information. Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor lifestyle products. For more information visit www.winnebagoind.com.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact:
Daniel Sullivan | Media@Winnebagoind.com


All news about WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:51pBarletta Pontoon Boats Extends Popular Customer Service Holiday Hotline for Entire Summ..
GL
09:55aTruist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Winnebago Industries to $72 From $76, Maintai..
MT
05/17Winnebago Industries Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.27 a Share, Payable June 28 to Stoc..
MT
05/17Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05/17Winnebago Industries, Inc. Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 28, 2023
CI
05/17Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
05/17Winnebago Industries Extends National Park Foundation Partnership Through 2023
MT
05/17Winnebago Industries to extend partnership with the National Park Foundation to support..
GL
05/11Winnebago Industries, EcoFlow to Collaborate to Provide Portable Power to RVs
MT
05/11Winnebago Brand and EcoFlow Partner to Elevate Outdoor RV Experiences and Off-Grid Livi..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 736 M - -
Net income 2023 235 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,30x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 1 700 M 1 700 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 445
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 55,65 $
Average target price 68,44 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Happe President, CEO & Executive Director
Bryan L. Hughes CFO, CAO, SVP-IT & Strategic Planning & Treasurer
David Wayne Miles Independent Chairman
Sri Koneru Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris West Senior Vice President-Enterprise Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.5.60%1 700
POLARIS INC.3.78%5 965
BRP INC.-4.21%5 722
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION5.67%5 332
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.6.16%4 289
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-8.62%3 271
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer