Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Winnebago Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WGO   US9746371007

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:54:02 2023-05-05 am EDT
59.72 USD   +1.69%
09:38aChris-Craft Names Millennium Group Corporation (Asia) Exclusive Dealer, Expands Distribution in ASEAN Region
GL
05/01Winnebago Industries Completes Lithionics Battery Acquisition
MT
05/01Winnebago Industries Completes Acquisition of Lithionics Battery
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chris-Craft Names Millennium Group Corporation (Asia) Exclusive Dealer, Expands Distribution in ASEAN Region

05/05/2023 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company celebrates grand opening of MGC-Asia’s new Bangkok Riverdale Marina and Showroom.

SARASOTA, Fla. and BANGKOK, Thailand, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris-Craft, America’s Boatbuilder Since 1874 and wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), has named Millennium Group Corporation (Asia) PLC (MGC-Asia) its exclusive authorized retailer for Chris-Craft boats in Thailand and the ASEAN region.

MGC-Asia is a leading automotive and marine retailer that has earned an excellent reputation selling and servicing luxury goods for over two decades. MGC-Asia's business ecosystem and expertise in customer service, plus partners such as Riverdale Marina in Pathum Thani, Thailand and Ocean Marina in Pattaya, Thailand play an important role in the recreational boating industry in the region.

"For over 149 years, Chris-Craft has offered a high level of craftsmanship and true luxury, becoming an American icon,” said Steve Heese, president of Chris-Craft. “MGC Marine's expertise in the luxury segment will now help Chris-Craft expand in a fast-growing market for recreational marine activities. We believe our quality boats combined with MGC-Asia’s Lifestyle Mobility Ecosystem will elevate Chris-Craft into a leading brand in Thailand and ASEAN."

To commemorate the partnership, Chris-Craft leaders attended the grand opening of the new MGC-Asia - Riverdale Marina showroom near Bangkok. With nearly 1,000 attendees, MGC-Asia hosted a blessing of the building, along with a press conference and a product launch event.

“The facility is world class, and the Riverdale Marina is the perfect location for the growth of our brand,” said Gavan Hunt, head of sales for Chris-Craft. “We are excited about our future with MGC-Asia and look forward to working with them to showcase our high-performance, luxury boats.”

The Riverdale Marina facility will sell Chris-Craft’s full line of boats including the Launch and Launch GT series, the Calypso series, and the Catalina series. The new showroom displays up to six boats and features cozy lounges plus an open-air sunset balcony that offers a breathtaking view.

Aftersales service is also provided at a fully equipped Chris-Craft service center, with professional team members also trained by Mercury Marine Singapore. New Chris-Craft owners will enjoy a full range of personal services, with professional marina staff on hand to launch and retrieve their boats, followed by a thorough cleaning before they are securely stored at the dry dock.

Photos from the event can be found here.

About Chris-Craft

Chris-Craft, America's boatbuilder Since 1874, leads the industry in craftsmanship and quality which represents the company's enduring devotion to its proud past. Chris-Craft is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida and builds the following sterndrive and outboard power boat models for the 2023 Collection: The Launch, Launch GT, Calypso, and the Catalina, which range in length from 24 to 35 feet. For more information, visit: www.chriscraft.com. Chris-Craft is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a 65-year-old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

For more information, contact:

Daniel Sheaffer, Chris-Craft

Marketing Content Specialist

+1 (941) 358-3733 | dsheaffer@chriscraft.com


All news about WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
09:38aChris-Craft Names Millennium Group Corporation (Asia) Exclusive Dealer, Expands Distrib..
GL
05/01Winnebago Industries Completes Lithionics Battery Acquisition
MT
05/01Winnebago Industries Completes Acquisition of Lithionics Battery
GL
05/01Winnebago Industries Completes Acquisition of Lithionics Battery
AQ
05/01Winnebago Industries, Inc. completed the acquisition of Lithionics Battery, LLC.
CI
04/19KeyBanc Initiates Winnebago Industries at Sector Weight
MT
04/14Jil Littlejohn Bostick tapped to lead Winnebago Industries corporate responsibility tea..
GL
04/14Winnebago Industries, Inc. Appoints Jil Littlejohn Bostick as Executive Director
CI
04/11Winnebago Industries : Newmar names Matt Ellinger vice president of sales
PU
04/11WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 743 M - -
Net income 2023 236 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,72x
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 1 795 M 1 795 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 7 445
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 58,73 $
Average target price 68,89 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Happe President, CEO & Executive Director
Bryan L. Hughes CFO, CAO, SVP-IT & Strategic Planning & Treasurer
David Wayne Miles Independent Chairman
Sri Koneru Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris West Senior Vice President-Enterprise Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.11.44%1 795
POLARIS INC.3.06%5 923
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION17.52%5 726
BRP INC.-5.38%5 658
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.5.27%4 253
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.3.70%3 711
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer