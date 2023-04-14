Advanced search
    WGO   US9746371007

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
04/14/2023
58.12 USD   +0.68%
11:53aJil Littlejohn Bostick tapped to lead Winnebago Industries corporate responsibility team
GL
04/11Winnebago Industries : Newmar names Matt Ellinger vice president of sales
PU
04/11WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Jil Littlejohn Bostick tapped to lead Winnebago Industries corporate responsibility team

04/14/2023 | 11:53am EDT
Littlejohn Bostick will also serve as executive director of the company’s foundation and continue to drive DEI initiatives

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) is pleased to announce today that Jil Littlejohn Bostick has been named the executive director for the Winnebago Industries Foundation and vice president for the company’s corporate responsibility team, effective April 1.

Jil Littlejohn Bostick Headshot

In this role, Littlejohn Bostick will guide Winnebago Industries Foundation’s giving through strategic philanthropy and partnerships and continue to advance the company’s efforts to create a high performing, engaged culture with a focus on giving back to the communities where its employees and customers live, work and play. Littlejohn Bostick will retain her previous responsibilities for the company’s inclusion, diversity, equity, and action initiatives.

“Jil brings strong leadership skills and a proven ability to drive positive change to the role,” says Stacy Bogart, general counsel and corporate vice president and secretary at Winnebago Industries. “We look forward to supporting Jil as she enhances this role and furthers our commitment to helping every person be great, outdoors.”

Prior to joining the company in 2021, Littlejohn Bostick held leadership roles in both the corporate and non-profit sectors including serving as the director of inclusion and diversity at Hubbell Incorporated and as the first female president and CEO of the Urban League of the Upstate. She has also worked as the executive director and CEO for the YWCA of Greenville, South Carolina.

“For more than 65 years, Winnebago Industries has been helping connect people to the outdoors,” said Littlejohn Bostick. “I’m thrilled to continue that work alongside our community partners as we work to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts while mobilizing resources to reach people in need.”

Throughout the past five years, Winnebago Industries has been on a transformative corporate responsibility journey. With bold commitments to people and the planet, the company is positioned to accelerate its progress. Winnebago Industries has stated an intention to double its annual giving by the end of its fiscal 2025 year.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d434f1d8-21ce-4774-aece-8ec0cd304fc7

Contact

Media: Daniel Sullivan
media@winnebagoind.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 726 M - -
Net income 2023 233 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,68x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 1 764 M 1 764 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 7 445
Free-Float 55,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Happe President, CEO & Executive Director
Bryan L. Hughes CFO, CAO, SVP-IT & Strategic Planning & Treasurer
David Wayne Miles Independent Chairman
Sri Koneru Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris West Senior Vice President-Enterprise Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.9.54%1 764
POLARIS INC.5.93%6 107
BRP INC.-0.92%6 042
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION12.04%5 797
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.4.15%4 208
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-5.20%3 418
