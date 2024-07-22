EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, has been named by USA TODAY as one of America’s Climate Leaders 2024. The second annual list highlights a leading group of U.S. companies that have made the most significant progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

With thousands of companies evaluated, Winnebago Industries ranked 32nd on the list of 450 companies selected and was the leader in the Automotive & Components sector, achieving a 38.6 percent reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from its 2020 baseline.

“Winnebago Industries has made great steps forward on our sustainability journey,” said Nathan Pommier, enterprise director of environmental sustainability. “We are excited about the positive impact we can make on the planet through innovative operational sustainability strategies, investments in renewable energy and product stewardship efforts that delight our customers.”

USA TODAY partnered with Statista Inc. to develop the ranking of U.S. companies with at least $50 million in annual revenue that demonstrated the greatest reduction in emissions intensity between 2020 and 2022. America's Climate Leaders 2024 were chosen through a thorough application process, extensive data analysis and a scoring phase.

Winnebago Industries and its portfolio of premium brands including Grand Design RV, Newmar, Winnebago, Barletta Boats and Chris-Craft, continue to make meaningful progress toward their ambitious goals for reductions in water usage, waste, and greenhouse gas emissions. By 2030, the company aims to achieve a 90% diversion of waste from landfills, at least 50% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 30% reduction of freshwater use. Read more about the company’s environmental efforts at www.winnebagoind.com/our-impact/environment.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.winnebagoind.com