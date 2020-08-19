Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Winnebago Industries, Inc.    WGO

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves 9% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on August 19, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on September 30, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2020. Today’s dividend declaration represents a 9% or $0.01 per share increase from the previous quarter.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 25 quarters.

Winnebago Industries Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes stated, “We are pleased to enhance the dividend for our shareholders, and this move reflects our strong financial position and our confidence in the trajectory of our company’s performance, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our products enable people to enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle in a safe manner with family and friends, and we believe this trend will continue and the pursuit of the outdoors will continue to resonate with consumers.”

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:32pWinnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves 9% Increase to Quarterly Cas..
GL
07/27RV shipments surge as Americans opt to carry home with them to avoid airports..
RE
07/09WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminati..
AQ
07/01WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
06/30WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Announces Pricing of $300.0 Million Aggregate Principal A..
AQ
06/30WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
06/30Winnebago Industries Announces Proposed Offering of $300.0 Million Aggregate ..
GL
06/24WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
06/24WINNEBAGO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/24WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 331 M - -
Net income 2020 52,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 2 055 M 2 055 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 64,60 $
Last Close Price 60,98 $
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Happe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Wayne Miles Chairman
Chris West Vice President-Operations
Bryan L. Hughes Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Treasurer
Jeff David Kubacki Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.15.10%2 055
POLARIS INC.2.16%6 373
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.47.96%6 067
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION9.77%5 134
BRP INC.11.93%4 390
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.41.98%4 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group