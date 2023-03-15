Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Winnebago Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WGO   US9746371007

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-15 pm EDT
56.82 USD   -1.18%
04:06pWinnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
03/07Winnebago Industries' Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Announcement to be made on March 22, 2023
GL
03/07Winnebago Industries' Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Announcement to be made on March 22, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/15/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable on April 26, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2023.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 35 quarters.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contacts
Investors: Ray Posadas ir@winnebagoind.com
Media: Daniel Sullivan media@winnebagoind.com


All news about WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:06pWinnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
03/07Winnebago Industries' Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Announcement to be m..
GL
03/07Winnebago Industries' Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Announcement to be m..
GL
03/02Winnebago Industries to Present at the 2023 Raymond James Institutional Investors Confe..
GL
02/27Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Winnebago to $80 From $70, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/15Chris-Craft Debuts New Calypso 32 at the Miami International Boat Show
GL
02/15Chris-Craft Debuts New Calypso 32 at the Miami International Boat Show
AQ
02/15Chris-Craft unveils zero emission, all-electric concept boat
GL
02/15Chris-Craft unveils zero emission, all-electric concept boat
AQ
02/06Northcoast Research Downgrades Winnebago Industries to Neutral From Buy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 760 M - -
Net income 2023 224 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,77x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 1 756 M 1 756 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 445
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 57,50 $
Average target price 68,67 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Happe President, CEO & Executive Director
Bryan L. Hughes CFO, CAO, SVP-IT & Strategic Planning & Treasurer
David Wayne Miles Independent Chairman
Sri Koneru Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris West Senior Vice President-Enterprise Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.9.11%1 756
POLARIS INC.9.94%6 338
BRP INC.6.22%6 326
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION14.14%5 864
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.5.93%4 280
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-7.55%3 302