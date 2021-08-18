Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Winnebago Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WGO   US9746371007

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Winnebago Industries : Board of Directors approves 50% increase to quarterly cash dividend and headquarters move to Eden Prairie, Minnesota (Form 8-K)

08/18/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors approves 50% increase to quarterly cash dividend and headquarters move to Eden Prairie, Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota - August 18, 2021 - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on August 18, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on September 29, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021. Today's dividend declaration represents a 50% or $0.06 per share increase from the previous quarter.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 29 quarters.

'We are pleased to significantly increase the dividend for our shareholders,' said Winnebago Industries Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes. 'This action further reflects the company's strong financial position and the sustained appeal of our portfolio of premium outdoor lifestyle brands which leads to a high level of confidence in our future.'

Winnebago Industries also announced today it will be shifting its corporate headquarters address from Forest City, Iowa to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, effective December 1, 2021. The company's executive offices have been in Minnesota since 2016. There is no planned job loss as a result of the headquarters transition and this action has no physical implication on any manufacturing assets.

'Winnebago Industries has transformed into a broad outdoor lifestyle company with a premium portfolio of brands and products,' said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe. 'Over the past several years, through strategic growth investments, we have expanded our company's footprint to now include locations in Iowa, Indiana, Florida and Minnesota. Our Twin Cities location has been and will continue to be an effective resource for executing our vision as a premier outdoor recreation enterprise, as it supports the growth of all of our strong brands. We are genuinely proud of our historical roots in Forest City and the incredible contributions of all our past and current Iowa employees to the company's success through the years.'



Winnebago Industries currently employs approximately 6,500 employees with approximately 100 employees based out of its Eden Prairie office. Following the transition, Winnebago Industries will remain strongly rooted in North Iowa. The company's Iowa operations will continue to be the manufacturing hub of Winnebago motorhome and specialty vehicles products and currently employs approximately 2,100 people with plans to add team members in the next twelve months to meet increased demand for Winnebago RV products. The company continues to implement major infrastructure and economic investments to support employees, training and job growth at its North Iowa campuses including:
•Providing multi-year support totaling $500,000 to the John V. Hanson Career Center, an initiative to provide students with educational opportunities and skills in high demand areas including advanced manufacturing.
•Initiating a hiring campaign to meet increased demand in Winnebago RVs and the need to add additional new team members in North Iowa over the next year.
•Implementing facility improvements and expanding motorhome manufacturing capacity

'North Iowa has been home to Winnebago Industries for 63 years and it will remain a critical community for current operations and future growth,' said Huw Bower President, Winnebago Outdoors. 'We are committed to supporting North Iowa and being active contributors to the community as we to strive to further develop our storied Winnebago brand by driving it to new heights through a relentless focus on quality, service and innovation.'

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Winnebago Industries has previously announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Barletta Pontoon Boats, the industry's fastest-growing, premium pontoon boat manufacturer. Winnebago Industries builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, boats, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net


Disclaimer

Winnebago Industries Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:43:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:44pWINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Board of Directors approves 50% increase to quarterly cas..
PU
04:44pWINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : to Move Corporate HQ to Minnesota; Sets Quarterly Cash Di..
MT
04:34pWINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in F..
AQ
04:31pWinnebago Industries Board of Directors approves 50% increase to quarterly ca..
GL
08/12THOR INDUSTRIES : Winnebago, Thor to Benefit From Strong Demand for Recreational..
MT
08/12WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Wedbush Lifts Winnebago Industries' Price Target to $89 F..
MT
07/26WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Read More
PU
07/20SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Weaken in Late Trade
MT
07/20SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stock Rally As Investors Bet on Post-COVI..
MT
07/20BRP : Shares Rise 3%, Analyst Says Winnebago's Pontoon Acquisition Supports BRP'..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 512 M - -
Net income 2021 268 M - -
Net Debt 2021 211 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,29x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 2 388 M 2 388 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 505
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 71,06 $
Average target price 85,40 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Happe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan L. Hughes Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Treasurer
David Wayne Miles Chairman
Sri Koneru Vice President-Information Technology
Chris West Senior Vice President-Enterprise Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.18.55%2 388
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.42.75%8 549
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION38.13%7 934
POLARIS INC.35.28%7 809
BRP INC.24.84%6 979
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.24.63%6 416