FOREST CITY, Iowa, July 20, 2023 -Winnebago®, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., announced today a new floor plan that improves the living environment in the popular Solis Pocket camper van by featuring a new versatile, multi-functional dinette and rear wet bath-rare for a compact van.

To further enhance the RV experience, consumers can also add the Winnebago x EcoFlow® Power Kit Pro, an advanced power management system developed in partnership with power and renewable energy solutions company EcoFlow.® This system includes an exclusive 5-in-1 power management controller that consolidates five essential power components into one compact hub that optimizes energy performance. The system comes with a compact 5 kilowatt-hour (kWh) Lithium house battery, which helps save space and reduce vehicle weight. A new digital touchscreen simplifies owner operations.

"Winnebago's partnership with EcoFlow is another example of our company's continuous innovation and proven ability to deliver technology that enhances owners' experiences on the road," said Winnebago brand President Huw Bower. "The new floor plan, combined with the optional power solution, make the Solis Pocket more versatile, energy-efficient and easier to operate than ever before. It's just one way Winnebago is giving owners freedom to explore the outdoors on their terms."

The Solis Pocket 36B is the first and only RV on the market to feature the exclusive 5-in-1 power management controller and Winnebago is the only RV manufacturer that can offer it.

"It's a privilege to partner with the Winnebago brand to deliver a best-in-class solution that makes it easier and more enjoyable for people to experience the outdoors in an RV," said Brian Essenmacher, North American Head of Business Development at EcoFlow. "Our companies share a commitment to harness technology and provide superior, cutting-edge products that meet the needs of today and tomorrow. The Winnebago x EcoFlow® Power Kit Pro is a result of that effort."

Key Features and Benefits of the Solis Pocket 36B

New Standard Features

A customizable, multi-functional dinette that easily reconfigures eight ways to meet a broad range of traveling needs, from entertaining to working. Specific options include:

Two Dinette Modes, allowing conversion from a two- to four-person dinette

allowing conversion from a two- to four-person dinette Travel Mode, extending the forward-facing dinette cushion towards the passenger side to provide seating for two additional guests. (This option features two three-point seat belts.)

extending the forward-facing dinette cushion towards the passenger side to provide seating for two additional guests. (This option features two three-point seat belts.) Sleep Mode, giving solo travelers the option to turn the dinette into a single sleeper space spanning 30 inches x 75 inches. This configuration provides access to the coach's amenities without the need for tear-down. For double bed sleeping, the dinette can extend across the coach, creating a comfortable 53-inch x 75-inch sleeping space.

giving solo travelers the option to turn the dinette into a single sleeper space spanning 30 inches x 75 inches. This configuration provides access to the coach's amenities without the need for tear-down. For double bed sleeping, the dinette can extend across the coach, creating a comfortable 53-inch x 75-inch sleeping space. Four Lounge Modes, offering a 6-foot-6-inch sofa to create a spacious entertainment area; an L-shape sitting space, either forward- or rear-facing; or a day bed that extends the rear-facing dinette to the sliding door.

A rear wet bath provides travelers more convenience, independence and security by obviating the need for public restrooms while on the road. The new design features:

More storage and flexibility for use as a shower or open-space "mudroom" for skis, snow suits or wet gear

for use as a shower or open-space "mudroom" for skis, snow suits or wet gear A portable, easily removable toilet that creates a larger space to shower

that creates a larger space to shower A built-in sink with countertop that enhances livability and provides more functional space for getting ready

that enhances livability and provides more functional space for getting ready A medicine cabinet with a French-style mirror and access to electrical outlets

with a French-style mirror and access to electrical outlets Internal water tanksthat prevent water from freezing, giving the camper extended-season capability

New Optional Winnebago x EcoFlow® Power Kit Pro

The exclusive 5-in-1 power management controller optimizes energy efficiency, simplifies vehicle operations and enhances the overall ownership experience by replacing five essential power components-inverter, shore power converter, battery energy converter, solar energy converter, and alternator energy optimizer-into a single system. In addition, this groundbreaking solution:

Provides best-in-class power generation up to 3,600 watts -enough to easily power multiple appliances at the same time

-enough to easily power multiple appliances at the same time Reduces shore-power charging time by 50 percent, compared with the standard power systems

by 50 percent, compared with the standard power systems Can plug-and-play up to two additional batteries , which owners can easily install and connect without custom wiring

, which owners can easily install and connect without custom wiring Offers several performance enhancements vs. the standard EcoFlow Power Hub, including: 40-percent faster lithium house battery recharging from the vehicle engine through the Alternator Energy Optimizer Faster battery recovery time if the battery overheats in extreme conditions More simplified and intuitive user interface on the digital control screen



A compact 5 kWh Lithium house battery is integral to the Power Kit Pro and provides numerous benefits. It:

Fits under the dinette seat, saving space and reducing weight in the compact camper van

Enables up to three days of boondocking or off-grid living in favorable weather conditions

Eliminates the need for a gas or LP generator

Operates the air conditioner (A/C) for up to five hours

Learn more about the exciting new Solis Pocket on Winnebago Insider.

About Winnebago

Winnebago brand RVs have been stitched into the fabric of the American outdoor experience for generations. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from Camper Vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com. Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a 65-year-old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

###

Contact:

Kelli Harms

klharms@wgo.net

641-590-0960