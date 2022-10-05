Advanced search
    WGO   US9746371007

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
55.71 USD   -0.55%
05:44pWinnebago Industries' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on October 19, 2022
GL
05:43pWinnebago Industries' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on October 19, 2022
AQ
10/03MKM Partners Adjusts Winnebago Industries' Price Target to $56 From $67, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Winnebago Industries' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on October 19, 2022

10/05/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its fourth quarter and Fiscal 2022 before the market opens on October 19, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on Wednesday, October 19, at 9 a.m. CT.

All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for up to one year. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contacts

Investors: Ray Posadas- ir@winnebagoind.com

Media: Amber Holm- ACHolm@winnebagoind.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 929 M - -
Net income 2022 404 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,61x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 1 779 M 1 779 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 532
Free-Float 58,5%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Happe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan L. Hughes Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Treasurer
David Wayne Miles Chairman
Sri Koneru Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris West Senior Vice President-Enterprise Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.-25.23%1 779
POLARIS INC.-6.02%6 151
BRP INC.-18.56%5 239
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-34.02%5 221
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-29.41%3 932
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-61.41%2 754