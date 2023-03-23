Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Winnebago Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WGO   US9746371007

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:19:10 2023-03-23 pm EDT
56.23 USD   -1.82%
01:07pWinnebago Industries, Inc. : Change of cycle
MS
03/22WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03/22Winnebago Industries' Second-Quarter Profit, Sales Dip as RV Softness Overshadows Marine Segment Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Winnebago Industries, Inc. : Change of cycle

03/23/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
The leisure vehicle specialist, which published its half-year results yesterday, will have experienced a decade of exceptional growth.

The North American market is consolidated into an oligopoly, shared between Forest River, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Thor Industries and Winnebago.

These structures are of course attractive to investors, as they prevent competition and ensure comfortable margins for the players in place.

Winnebago will have benefited more convincingly than Thor, its other publicly traded rival, struggling with the difficult integration of Erwin Hymer's European operations.

Over ten years - from 2012 to 2022 - the group's performance is remarkable: revenues have increased fivefold and margin expansion has been uninterrupted.

The billion dollars invested in acquisitions will have been well spent, as evidenced by an operating cash flow that goes from zero to $400 million over the period.

The $450 million returned to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks, on the other hand, resulted in a similar increase in debt.

Fiscal year 2023 seems to mark a potential turnaround in the cycle, similar to the one observed at Trigano a few weeks ago: revenues are down by 22%, and net income by 41%.

Due to the summer season, the second half of the year is generally better than the first: all other things being equal, annualized earnings per share should therefore fluctuate between $6 and $7 over the year 2023.

At less than $60, the current price reflects a palpable apprehension of the market.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 764 M - -
Net income 2023 233 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,70x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 1 750 M 1 750 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 445
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 57,27 $
Average target price 68,67 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Happe President, CEO & Executive Director
Bryan L. Hughes CFO, CAO, SVP-IT & Strategic Planning & Treasurer
David Wayne Miles Independent Chairman
Sri Koneru Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris West Senior Vice President-Enterprise Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.8.67%1 749
BRP INC.6.63%6 326
POLARIS INC.5.86%6 103
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION8.92%5 596
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.2.66%4 148
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-5.88%3 368
