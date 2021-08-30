Winnebago Industries Responds to Earthquake Recovery in Haiti, Launches year-round GOTogether Employee Hardship Fund

August 30, 2021

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota- August 30, 2021 - Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation recently mobilized resources to support earthquake relief and recovery in Haiti and also launched a year-round GOTogether Fund to aid employees facing natural and personal disasters.

"We feel the loss following the recent earthquake in Haiti especially acutely along with our colleagues of Haitian descent. The Winnebago Industries Foundation is supporting employee efforts and providing funding to assist with disaster relief and recovery," said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries Foundation President.

Foundation support will aid Haiti's largest non-governmental healthcare provider, Partners in Healthand its sister organization Zanmi Lasante, as well as long-term recovery efforts through the Center for Disaster PhilanthropyHaiti Earthquake Recovery Fund. Matching funds for employee response initiatives also will be provided.

"At Winnebago Industries, we know we are stronger together. The devastation caused by natural or personal disaster is something no one should face alone," Bogart said. "We are proud to expand our GOTogether Fund to support employees facing unforeseen crises, year-round."

First introduced as an immediate response fund to assist employees facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GOTogether Fund supported more than 850 employee families from April to July 2020. Beginning this month, the fund will be available to eligible employee applicants year-round and will assist in situations such as natural and personal disasters. The fund is administered by a third-party nonprofit partner, the Emergency Assistance Foundation, and is supported by company and employee contributions.

About Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, boats, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities

in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net. The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and support employee volunteers to build strong, inclusive communities where we work, live, and play. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at https://www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/community

Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net