Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Winner Group Enterprise Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WINNER   TH4877010009

WINNER GROUP ENTERPRISE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(WINNER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Winner Public : Publication of the 2021 Annual Registration Statements (Form 56-1 One Report) on the Company's Website

03/31/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 18:06:39
Headline
Publication of the 2021 Annual Registration Statements (Form 56-1 One Report) on the Company's Website
Symbol
WINNER
Source
WINNER
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Winner Group Enterprise pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 12:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WINNER GROUP ENTERPRISE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08:05aWINNER PUBLIC : Publication of the 2021 Annual Registration Statements (Form 56-1 One Repo..
PU
03/25WINNER PUBLIC : Publication of the invitation letter to the Annual General Meeting of Shar..
PU
02/23Winner Group Enterprise Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
02/23Winner Group Enterprise Public Company Limited Proposes Final Dividend, Payable on May ..
CI
2021Winner Group Enterprise Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Q..
CI
2021Winner Group Enterprise Public Company Limited Approves Interim Dividend, Payable on Oc..
CI
2021Winner Group Enterprise Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend, Payable on October 22..
CI
2021Winner Group Enterprise Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
2021AESTHETIC ZECRET (AT-ZE) CO., LTD. announced that it expects to receive THB 100 million..
CI
2021Winner Group Enterprise Public Company Limited Announces Earnings Results for the First..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 809 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net income 2021 109 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
Net Debt 2021 261 M 7,84 M 7,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 5,48%
Capitalization 1 620 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart WINNER GROUP ENTERPRISE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Winner Group Enterprise Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Wongissariyakul Managing Director & Executive Director
Prakarn Tawisuwan Chairman
Krisada Sirirojana Manager-Personnel & Administration
Warunee Varunyanond Independent Director
Thipawan Uthaisang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINNER GROUP ENTERPRISE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.41%49
WALMART INC.1.76%412 409
SYSCO CORPORATION5.65%42 113
KROGER24.55%40 773
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.42%33 616
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.27%32 640