Certain A Shares of Winner Medical Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023.

September 16, 2023 Share

Certain A Shares of Winner Medical Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1101 days starting from 11-SEP-2020 to 17-SEP-2023.



Details:

The company?s controlling shareholder Winner Group Limited, Li Jianquan, Xie Ping and Li Xiaoyuan committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares it holds directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 36 months from the Company?s share listing date. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 months from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



The company?s shareholders Beijing Sequoia Xin Yuan Equity Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Kangsheng Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Kangxin Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Innovation Investment Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Kanglong Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Kangli Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 12 months from the company?s share listing date.



The company?s directors, supervisors, and senior management indirectly holding shares of the company, apart from director Li Jianquan, committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 12 months from the company?s share listing date. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 months from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.