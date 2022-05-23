Log in
    WNRS   US97478A1060

WINNERS, INC.

(WNRS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/23 03:38:42 pm EDT
0.0118 USD   +6.31%
Winners : 1st Quarter - (March 31, 2022) Financial Statements

05/23/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Page

No.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

7

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

269,954

$

871,048

Accounts receivable

-

24,788

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

53,813

48,666

Note receivable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party

62,705

-

Total current assets

386,472

944,502

Total assets

$

386,472

$

944,502

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

6,291

$

4,662

Note payable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party

-

151,919

Total current liabilities

6,291

156,581

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10)

Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

8,458,334 and 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8,458

9,000

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized;

280,317,986 and 280,090,934 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

280,318

280,091

Common stock to be issued, 3,421,870 and 0 shares, respectively

3,422

-

Additional paid-in capital

5,310,346

5,240,674

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(2,879)

(2,629)

Accumulated deficit

(5,219,484)

(4,739,215)

Total stockholders' equity

371,723

778,921

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

386,472

$

944,502

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

-2-

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenues

$

15,123

$

1,956

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative expenses

441,642

656,439

Total operating expenses

441,642

656,439

Loss from operations

(426,519)

(654,483)

Other income (expense):

Interest income

18

-

Interest expense

(393)

(430,374)

Total other income (expense), net

(375)

(430,374)

Loss before non-controlling interest

(426,894)

(1,084,857)

Less: Non-controlling interest

(250)

(129)

Net loss

(426,644)

(1,084,728)

Deemed dividend resulting from redemption of Series A shares

(53,625)

-

Net loss available to common stockholders

$

(480,269)

$

(1,084,728)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

and diluted

283,317,291

188,834,110

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

-3-

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

(unaudited)

Additional

Common Stock

Common Stock To Be Issued

Paid-in

Non-controlling

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Interest

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2021

280,090,934

$

280,091

-

$

-

$

5,240,674

$

(2,629)

$

(4,739,215)

$

778,921

Issuance of common shares for services

227,052

227

3,421,870

3,422

69,672

-

-

73,321

Redemption of Series A preferred shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

(53,625)

(53,625)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

(250)

-

(250)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(426,644)

(426,644)

Balance, March 31, 2022

280,317,986

$

280,318

3,421,870

$

3,422

$

5,310,346

$

(2,879)

$

(5,219,484)

$

371,723

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

-4-

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

(unaudited)

Additional

Common Stock

Common Stock To Be Issued

Paid-in

Non-controlling

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Interest

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

184,579,250

$

184,579

961,550

$

962

$

541,466

$

(935)

$

(1,448,419)

$

(722,347)

Issuance of common shares for cash

51,000,000

51,000

-

-

2,447,000

-

-

2,498,000

Issuance of common shares for services

566,567

567

-

-

118,412

-

-

118,979

Conversion of convertible debt into common shares

15,500,000

15,500

-

-

759,500

-

-

775,000

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

(129)

-

(129)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,084,728)

(1,084,728)

Balance, March 31, 2021

251,645,817

$

251,646

961,550

$

962

$

3,866,378

$

(1,064)

$

(2,533,147)

$

1,584,775

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

-5-

Disclaimer

Winners Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 21:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,01 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,20 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,25 M 3,25 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Terwilliger President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Michael D. Handelman Chairman
Francis P. Magliochetti Director