Winners : 1st Quarter - (March 31, 2022) Financial Statements

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Page No. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) 2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 4 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 6 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 7

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 269,954 $ 871,048 Accounts receivable - 24,788 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,813 48,666 Note receivable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party 62,705 - Total current assets 386,472 944,502 Total assets $ 386,472 $ 944,502 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,291 $ 4,662 Note payable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party - 151,919 Total current liabilities 6,291 156,581 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10) Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 8,458,334 and 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8,458 9,000 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 280,317,986 and 280,090,934 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 280,318 280,091 Common stock to be issued, 3,421,870 and 0 shares, respectively 3,422 - Additional paid-in capital 5,310,346 5,240,674 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (2,879) (2,629) Accumulated deficit (5,219,484) (4,739,215) Total stockholders' equity 371,723 778,921 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 386,472 $ 944,502 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. -2-

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 15,123 $ 1,956 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 441,642 656,439 Total operating expenses 441,642 656,439 Loss from operations (426,519) (654,483) Other income (expense): Interest income 18 - Interest expense (393) (430,374) Total other income (expense), net (375) (430,374) Loss before non-controlling interest (426,894) (1,084,857) Less: Non-controlling interest (250) (129) Net loss (426,644) (1,084,728) Deemed dividend resulting from redemption of Series A shares (53,625) - Net loss available to common stockholders $ (480,269) $ (1,084,728) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 283,317,291 188,834,110 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. -3-

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (unaudited) Additional Common Stock Common Stock To Be Issued Paid-in Non-controlling Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Interest Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2021 280,090,934 $ 280,091 - $ - $ 5,240,674 $ (2,629) $ (4,739,215) $ 778,921 Issuance of common shares for services 227,052 227 3,421,870 3,422 69,672 - - 73,321 Redemption of Series A preferred shares - - - - - - (53,625) (53,625) Non-controlling interest - - - - - (250) - (250) Net loss - - - - - - (426,644) (426,644) Balance, March 31, 2022 280,317,986 $ 280,318 3,421,870 $ 3,422 $ 5,310,346 $ (2,879) $ (5,219,484) $ 371,723 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. -4-