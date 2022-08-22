Winners : June 30th 2022 Disclosure Statement

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59 . Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines WINNERS INC. 1180 North Center Drive Suite 100#1079 Las Vegas, NV., 89144 www.Winnersinc.us HQ@Winnersinc.us SIC - Industry Classification 7990 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30th, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 293,739,856 As of December 31st, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 280,090,934 As of December 31st, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 184,579,250 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59 (iii)A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes August 10, 2007 Issuer was formed under the name Plantation Development, Inc. the Board authorized a name change on September 28, 2012 to Baroma, Inc. (OTC:BRMA) on November 15, 2015 the Board subsequently changed Issuer's name to GoooGreen, Inc.(OTC:GOOO). December 2, 2020 the State of Nevada approved the change of Issuer's name to Winners Inc. (OTC:WNRS) The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Issuer was incorporated on August 10, 2007 in the State of Nevada and remains under such jurisdiction. Issuer is listed as "Active" with all filings current by the Secretary of State of Nevada. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: n/a List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: December 3rd, 2020, 10:1 forward split The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 1180 North Center Drive, Ste 100#1079, Las Vegas, NV., 89144 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: n/a 2) Security Information Trading symbol: WNRS Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 97478A106 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 4,000,000,000 as of date: 06/30/2022 Total shares outstanding: 293,739,856 as of date: 06/30/2022

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59 Number of shares in the Public Float1: 111,001,230 as of date: 06/30/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 146 as of date: 06/30/2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Exact title and class of securities outstanding: n/a CUSIP: n/a Par or stated value: n/a Total shares authorized: n/a Total shares outstanding: n/a Transfer Agent Name: Standard Registrar & Transfer Company, Inc. Phone: 801-571-8844 Email: Amy@standardregistrar.com Address: 440 East 400 South, Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT., 84111 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?2 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date December 31, 2020 Common: 184,579,250 Preferred A: 9,000,000 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 03/10/2021 Issuance 566,567 Common $.001 No Heather Krug Services Restricted 4(A)2 & Rule 506 03/26/2021 Issuance 8,000,000 Common $.05 No Union Capital Cash Unrestricted Reg A LLC, Yanky Bornstein, Mgr. 03/26/2021 Issuance 5,000,000 Common $.05 No Istvan Elek Cash Unrestricted Reg A 03/26/2021 Issuance 7,000,000 Common $.05 No Tiger Trout Cash Unrestricted Reg A Capital LLC, Alan Masley, Mgr. 03/26/2021 Issuance 3,000,000 Common $.05 No GW Holdings Cash Unrestricted Reg A LLC, Noah Weinstein, Mgr. 03/26/2021 Issuance 9,000,000 Common $.05 No Apollo Capital Cash Unrestricted Reg A Corp, Yohan Naraine, CEO 03/26/2021 Issuance 7,500,000 Common $.05 No GPL Ventures, Cash Unrestricted Reg A LLC, Alexander Dillon, Mgr. 03/26/2021 Issuance 1,000,000 Common $.05 No Peter Kovacs Cash Unrestricted Reg A 03/26/2021 Issuance 4,000,000 Common $.05 No FirstFire Global Cash Unrestricted Reg A Opportunities Fund LLC, Eli Fireman, Mgr. 03/26/2021 Issuance 5,000,000 Common $.05 No GS Capital LLC, Cash Unrestricted Reg A Gabe Seyegh, Mgr. 03/26/2021 Issuance 5,000,000 Common $.05 No BHP Capital NY Cash Unrestricted Reg A Inc. Bryan Pantofel, CEO 03/30/2021 Issuance 5,000,000 Common $.05 No Silverback Cash Unrestricted Reg A Capital Corp, Gillian Gold, CEO 03/30/2021 Issuance 3,000,000 Common $.05 No Crosslake Cash Unrestricted Reg A Capital LLC., George Choi, Mgr. 03/30/2021 Issuance 4,000,000 Common $.05 No Leonite Capital, Cash Unrestricted Reg A LLC., Jake Morgenstern, Mgr. 05/05/2021 Issuance 100,000 Common $0.001 No Richard Services Restricted 4(A)2 & Salisbury Rule 506 05/05/2021 Issuance 1,000,000 Common $0.001 No FMW Media Services Restricted 4(A)2 & Works, LLC., Rule 506 Vince Caruso, CEO