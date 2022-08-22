Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Winners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNRS   US97478A1060

WINNERS, INC.

(WNRS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:33 2022-08-22 pm EDT
0.005200 USD   -20.00%
02:46pWINNERS : June 30th 2022 Disclosure Statement
PU
02:46pWINNERS : June 30th 2022 Quarterly Financial Statement
PU
08/15WINNERS : Notice of Late Filing 06 30 2022 Written Concent
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Winners : June 30th 2022 Disclosure Statement

08/22/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59

.

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

WINNERS INC.

1180 North Center Drive

Suite 100#1079

Las Vegas, NV., 89144

www.Winnersinc.us

HQ@Winnersinc.us

SIC - Industry Classification 7990

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of June 30th, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

293,739,856

As of December 31st, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

280,090,934

As of December 31st, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

184,579,250

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59

(iii)A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

  1. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes

August 10, 2007 Issuer was formed under the name Plantation Development, Inc. the Board authorized a name change on September 28, 2012 to Baroma, Inc. (OTC:BRMA) on November 15, 2015 the Board subsequently changed Issuer's name to GoooGreen, Inc.(OTC:GOOO). December 2, 2020 the State of Nevada approved the change of Issuer's name to Winners Inc. (OTC:WNRS)

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Issuer was incorporated on August 10, 2007 in the State of Nevada and remains under such jurisdiction. Issuer is listed as "Active" with all filings current by the Secretary of State of Nevada.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

n/a

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

December 3rd, 2020, 10:1 forward split

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1180 North Center Drive, Ste 100#1079, Las Vegas, NV., 89144

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

n/a

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

WNRS

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

97478A106

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

4,000,000,000 as of date: 06/30/2022

Total shares outstanding:

293,739,856

as of date: 06/30/2022

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59

Number of shares in the Public Float1: 111,001,230

as of date: 06/30/2022

Total number of shareholders of record: 146

as of date: 06/30/2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: n/a

CUSIP:

n/a

Par or stated value:

n/a

Total shares authorized:

n/a

Total shares outstanding:

n/a

Transfer Agent

Name:

Standard Registrar & Transfer Company, Inc.

Phone:

801-571-8844

Email:

Amy@standardregistrar.com

Address: 440 East 400 South, Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT., 84111

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?2 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date December 31, 2020

Common: 184,579,250

Preferred A: 9,000,000

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

03/10/2021

Issuance

566,567

Common

$.001

No

Heather Krug

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Rule 506

03/26/2021

Issuance

8,000,000

Common

$.05

No

Union Capital

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

LLC, Yanky

Bornstein, Mgr.

03/26/2021

Issuance

5,000,000

Common

$.05

No

Istvan Elek

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

03/26/2021

Issuance

7,000,000

Common

$.05

No

Tiger Trout

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

Capital LLC,

Alan Masley,

Mgr.

03/26/2021

Issuance

3,000,000

Common

$.05

No

GW Holdings

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

LLC, Noah

Weinstein, Mgr.

03/26/2021

Issuance

9,000,000

Common

$.05

No

Apollo Capital

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

Corp, Yohan

Naraine, CEO

03/26/2021

Issuance

7,500,000

Common

$.05

No

GPL Ventures,

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

LLC, Alexander

Dillon, Mgr.

03/26/2021

Issuance

1,000,000

Common

$.05

No

Peter Kovacs

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

03/26/2021

Issuance

4,000,000

Common

$.05

No

FirstFire Global

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

Opportunities

Fund LLC, Eli

Fireman, Mgr.

03/26/2021

Issuance

5,000,000

Common

$.05

No

GS Capital LLC,

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

Gabe Seyegh,

Mgr.

03/26/2021

Issuance

5,000,000

Common

$.05

No

BHP Capital NY

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

Inc. Bryan

Pantofel, CEO

03/30/2021

Issuance

5,000,000

Common

$.05

No

Silverback

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

Capital Corp,

Gillian Gold,

CEO

03/30/2021

Issuance

3,000,000

Common

$.05

No

Crosslake

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

Capital LLC.,

George Choi,

Mgr.

03/30/2021

Issuance

4,000,000

Common

$.05

No

Leonite Capital,

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

LLC., Jake

Morgenstern,

Mgr.

05/05/2021

Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.001

No

Richard

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Salisbury

Rule 506

05/05/2021

Issuance

1,000,000

Common

$0.001

No

FMW Media

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Works, LLC.,

Rule 506

Vince Caruso,

CEO

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59

05/05/2021

Issuance

566,567

Common

$0.001

No

Heater Krugg

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Rule 506

05/05/2021

Issuance

15,000

Common

$0.001

No

Qor

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Development

Rule 506

LLC., John

Bardis, Director

05/05/2021

Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.001

No

RonaldJaworski

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Rule 506

05/05/2021

Issuance

40,000

Common

$0.001

No

Brian Baldinger

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Rule 506

05/17/2021

Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.001

No

Derrick Mahorn

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Rule 506

05/17/2021

Issuance

60,000

Common

$0.001

No

Brian Baldinger

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Rule 506

05/17/2021

Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.001

No

Doug

Gottlieb

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Inc., Doug

Rule 506

Gottlieb, pres.

05/17/2021

Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.001

No

Mitchell Williams

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Rule 506

06/01/2021

Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.001

No

Derrick Mahorn

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Rule 506

06/01/2021

Issuance

200,000

Common

$0.001

No

Richard

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Salisbury

Rule 506

06/01/2021

Issuance

150,000

Common

$0.001

No

Axion

Financial,

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Inc., Darren

Rule 506

Bankston, pres.

06/01/2021

Issuance

961,550

Common

$0.001

No

Joseph

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Sugarman

Rule 506

06/15/2021

Issuance

4,000,000

Common

$0.05

No

Istvan Elek

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

06/21/2021

Issuance

15,000

Common

$0.001

No

Qor

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Development

Rule 506

LLC., John

Bardis, Director

06/21/2021

Issuance

70,000

Common

$0.001

No

Kar Fight, Inc.,

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Frank Nicotero,

Rule 506

pres.

06/21/2021

Issuance

7,000

Common

$0.001

No

Haber

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Entertainment,

Rule 506

Susan Haber,

pres.

06/21/2021

Issuance

50,000

Common

$0.001

No

Angelica

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Bridges

Rule 506

06/21/2021

Issuance

5,000,000

Common

$.05

No

Silverback

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

Capital Corp,

Gillian Gold,

CEO

06/21/2021

Issuance

5,000,000

Common

$.05

No

Crosslake

Cash

Unrestricted

Reg A

Capital LLC.,

George Choi,

Mgr.

06/21/2021

Issuance

70,000

Common

$0.001

No

Hedda Muskat

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Wess

Rule 506

06/21/2021

Issuance

70,000

Common

$0.001

No

Deborah

Services

Restricted

4(A)2 &

Whitcas

Rule 506





Winners Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 0,01 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,20 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,12 M 2,12 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart WINNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Terwilliger President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Michael D. Handelman Chairman
Hollis T. Barnhart Director
Lee Lipton Director
Paul Andrew Director