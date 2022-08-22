Winners : June 30th 2022 Quarterly Financial Statement

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59 WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Page No. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) 2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 4 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 6 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 7

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59 WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 87,972 $ 871,048 Accounts receivable - 24,788 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,166 48,666 Note receivable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party 112,616 - Total current assets 209,754 944,502 Total assets $ 209,754 $ 944,502 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 120,291 $ 4,662 Notes payable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party - 151,919 Total current liabilities 120,291 156,581 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 8) Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 8,333,336 and 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8,332 9,000 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 293,739,856 and 280,090,934 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 293,740 280,091 Additional paid-in capital 5,400,346 5,240,674 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (3,082) (2,629) Accumulated deficit (5,609,873) (4,739,215) Total stockholders' equity 81,131 778,921 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 209,754 $ 944,502 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. -2-

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59 WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gambling service revenues $ 6,369 $ 720 $ 21,492 $ 2,676 Other revenues 5,000 - 5,000 - Total revenues 11,369 720 26,492 2,676 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 391,499 910,904 833,141 1,567,343 Total operating expenses 391,499 910,904 833,141 1,567,343 Loss from operations (380,130) (910,184) (806,649) (1,564,667) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,912 - 1,930 - Interest expense - (17,114) (393) (447,488) Total other income (expense), net 1,912 (17,114) 1,537 (447,488) Loss before non-controlling interest (378,218) (927,298) (805,112) (2,012,155) Less: Non-controlling interest (203) (486) (453) (1,054) Net loss (378,015) (926,812) (804,659) (2,011,101) Deemed dividend resulting from redemption of Series A shares (13,043) - (66,667) - Net loss attributed to common stockholders $ (391,058) $ (926,812) $ (871,326) $ (2,011,101) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 291,706,889 256,029,025 285,739,685 222,617,189 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. -3-

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59 WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 (unaudited) Additional Common Stock Common Stock To Be Issued Paid-in Non-controlling Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Interest Deficit Total Balance, March 31, 2022 280,317,986 $ 280,318 3,421,870 $ 3,422 $ 5,310,346 $ (2,879) $ (5,219,484) $ 371,723 Physical issuance of common shares 3,421,870 3,422 (3,421,870) (3,422) - - - - Issuance of common shares for cash 10,000,000 10,000 - - 90,000 - - 100,000 Redemption of Series A preferred shares - - - - - - (12,374) (12,374) Non-controlling interest - - - - - (203) - (203) Net loss - - - - - - (378,015) (378,015) Balance, June 30, 2022 293,739,856 $ 293,740 - $ - $ 5,400,346 $ (3,082) $ (5,609,873) $ 81,131 Additional Additional Common Stock Common Stock To Be Issued Paid-in Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Capital Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2021 280,090,934 $ 280,091 - $ - $ 5,240,674 $ (2,629) $ (4,739,215) $ 778,921 Issuance of common shares for services 3,648,922 3,649 - - 69,672 - - 73,321 Redemption of Series A preferred shares - - - - - - (65,999) (65,999) Issuance of common shares for cash 10,000,000 10,000 - - 90,000 - - 100,000 Non-controlling interest - - - - - (453) - (453) Net loss - - - - - - (804,659) (804,659) Balance, June 30, 2022 293,739,856 $ 293,740 - $ - $ 5,400,346 $ (3,082) $ (5,609,873) $ 81,131 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. -4-