Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Winners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNRS   US97478A1060

WINNERS, INC.

(WNRS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:33 2022-08-22 pm EDT
0.005200 USD   -20.00%
02:46pWINNERS : June 30th 2022 Disclosure Statement
PU
02:46pWINNERS : June 30th 2022 Quarterly Financial Statement
PU
08/15WINNERS : Notice of Late Filing 06 30 2022 Written Concent
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Winners : June 30th 2022 Quarterly Financial Statement

08/22/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Page

No.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

7

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

87,972

$

871,048

Accounts receivable

-

24,788

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,166

48,666

Note receivable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party

112,616

-

Total current assets

209,754

944,502

Total assets

$

209,754

$

944,502

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

120,291

$

4,662

Notes payable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party

-

151,919

Total current liabilities

120,291

156,581

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 8)

Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

8,333,336 and 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8,332

9,000

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized;

293,739,856 and 280,090,934 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

293,740

280,091

Additional paid-in capital

5,400,346

5,240,674

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(3,082)

(2,629)

Accumulated deficit

(5,609,873)

(4,739,215)

Total stockholders' equity

81,131

778,921

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

209,754

$

944,502

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

-2-

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gambling service revenues

$

6,369

$

720

$

21,492

$

2,676

Other revenues

5,000

-

5,000

-

Total revenues

11,369

720

26,492

2,676

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative expenses

391,499

910,904

833,141

1,567,343

Total operating expenses

391,499

910,904

833,141

1,567,343

Loss from operations

(380,130)

(910,184)

(806,649)

(1,564,667)

Other income (expense):

Interest income

1,912

-

1,930

-

Interest expense

-

(17,114)

(393)

(447,488)

Total other income (expense), net

1,912

(17,114)

1,537

(447,488)

Loss before non-controlling interest

(378,218)

(927,298)

(805,112)

(2,012,155)

Less: Non-controlling interest

(203)

(486)

(453)

(1,054)

Net loss

(378,015)

(926,812)

(804,659)

(2,011,101)

Deemed dividend resulting from redemption of Series A shares

(13,043)

-

(66,667)

-

Net loss attributed to common stockholders

$

(391,058)

$

(926,812)

$

(871,326)

$

(2,011,101)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

and diluted

291,706,889

256,029,025

285,739,685

222,617,189

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

-3-

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(unaudited)

Additional

Common Stock

Common Stock To Be Issued

Paid-in

Non-controlling

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Interest

Deficit

Total

Balance, March 31, 2022

280,317,986

$

280,318

3,421,870

$

3,422

$

5,310,346

$

(2,879)

$

(5,219,484)

$

371,723

Physical issuance of common shares

3,421,870

3,422

(3,421,870)

(3,422)

-

-

-

-

Issuance of common shares for cash

10,000,000

10,000

-

-

90,000

-

-

100,000

Redemption of Series A preferred shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12,374)

(12,374)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

(203)

-

(203)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(378,015)

(378,015)

Balance, June 30, 2022

293,739,856

$

293,740

-

$

-

$

5,400,346

$

(3,082)

$

(5,609,873)

$

81,131

Additional

Additional

Common Stock

Common Stock To Be Issued

Paid-in

Paid-in

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2021

280,090,934

$

280,091

-

$

-

$

5,240,674

$

(2,629)

$

(4,739,215)

$

778,921

Issuance of common shares for services

3,648,922

3,649

-

-

69,672

-

-

73,321

Redemption of Series A preferred shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

(65,999)

(65,999)

Issuance of common shares for cash

10,000,000

10,000

-

-

90,000

-

-

100,000

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

(453)

-

(453)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(804,659)

(804,659)

Balance, June 30, 2022

293,739,856

$

293,740

-

$

-

$

5,400,346

$

(3,082)

$

(5,609,873)

$

81,131

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

-4-

DocuSign Envelope ID: 81966936-E514-4A20-A227-7A0421704F59

WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

(unaudited)

Additional

Common Stock

Common Stock To Be Issued

Paid-in

Non-controlling

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Interest

Deficit

Total

Balance, March 31, 2021

251,645,817

$

251,646

961,550

$

962

$

3,866,378

$

(1,064)

$

(2,533,147)

$

1,584,775

Issuance of common shares for cash

19,000,000

19,000

-

-

931,000

-

-

950,000

Issuance of common shares for services

3,483,567

3,484

-

-

198,295

-

-

201,779

Physical issuance of common shares

961,550

962

(961,550)

(962)

-

-

-

-

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

(486)

-

(486)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(926,812)

(926,812)

Balance, June 30, 2021

275,090,934

$

275,092

-

$

-

$

4,995,673

$

(1,550)

$

(3,459,959)

$

1,809,256

Additional

Common Stock

Common Stock To Be Issued

Paid-in

Non-controlling

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Interest

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

184,579,250

$

184,579

961,550

$

962

$

541,466

$

(935)

$

(1,448,419)

$

(722,347)

Issuance of common shares for cash

70,000,000

70,000

-

-

3,378,000

-

-

3,448,000

Issuance of common shares for services

4,050,134

4,051

-

-

316,707

-

-

320,758

Conversion of convertible debt into common shares

15,500,000

15,500

-

-

759,500

-

-

775,000

Physical issuance of common shares

961,550

962

(961,550)

(962)

-

-

-

-

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

(615)

-

(615)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,011,540)

(2,011,540)

Balance, June 30, 2021

275,090,934

$

275,092

-

$

-

$

4,995,673

$

(1,550)

$

(3,459,959)

$

1,809,256

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

-5-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Winners Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 18:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WINNERS, INC.
02:46pWINNERS : June 30th 2022 Disclosure Statement
PU
02:46pWINNERS : June 30th 2022 Quarterly Financial Statement
PU
08/15WINNERS : Notice of Late Filing 06 30 2022 Written Concent
PU
08/15WINNERS : Notice of Late Filing 06 30 2022 Information & Disclosure Statement
PU
08/10WINNERS : Recent Acquisition “The Longshot Report” Chief Executive Officer Bri..
PU
08/09Winners, Inc. acquired Golf Longshots, LLC.
CI
08/02Winners, Inc. executed a letter of intent to acquire Golf Longshots, LLC.
CI
06/04WINNERS : Revised March 31 2022 Financials
PU
05/23WINNERS : 1st Quarter - (March 31, 2022) Financial Statements
PU
01/04Winners Inc. Identified With the Sick
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 0,01 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,20 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,12 M 2,12 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart WINNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Terwilliger President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Michael D. Handelman Chairman
Hollis T. Barnhart Director
Lee Lipton Director
Paul Andrew Director