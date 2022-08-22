|
Winners : June 30th 2022 Quarterly Financial Statement
|
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
|
Page
|
|
No.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)
|
2
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
|
3
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
|
4
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
|
6
|
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
87,972
|
$
|
871,048
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
-
|
|
|
24,788
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
9,166
|
|
|
48,666
|
Note receivable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party
|
|
112,616
|
|
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
|
209,754
|
|
|
944,502
|
Total assets
|
$
|
209,754
|
$
|
944,502
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
120,291
|
$
|
4,662
|
Notes payable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party
|
|
-
|
|
|
151,919
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
120,291
|
|
|
156,581
|
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,333,336 and 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
8,332
|
|
|
9,000
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
|
|
293,739,856 and 280,090,934 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
293,740
|
|
|
280,091
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
5,400,346
|
|
|
5,240,674
|
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
|
|
(3,082)
|
|
|
(2,629)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(5,609,873)
|
|
|
(4,739,215)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
81,131
|
|
|
778,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
209,754
|
|
$
|
944,502
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
Gambling service revenues
|
$
|
6,369
|
$
|
720
|
$
|
21,492
|
$
|
2,676
|
Other revenues
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
-
|
Total revenues
|
|
11,369
|
|
|
720
|
|
|
26,492
|
|
|
2,676
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
391,499
|
|
|
910,904
|
|
|
833,141
|
|
|
1,567,343
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
391,499
|
|
|
910,904
|
|
|
833,141
|
|
|
1,567,343
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(380,130)
|
|
|
(910,184)
|
|
|
(806,649)
|
|
|
(1,564,667)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
1,912
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,930
|
|
|
-
|
Interest expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
(17,114)
|
|
|
(393)
|
|
|
(447,488)
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
1,912
|
|
|
(17,114)
|
|
|
1,537
|
|
|
(447,488)
|
Loss before non-controlling interest
|
|
(378,218)
|
|
|
(927,298)
|
|
|
(805,112)
|
|
|
(2,012,155)
|
Less: Non-controlling interest
|
|
(203)
|
|
|
(486)
|
|
|
(453)
|
|
|
(1,054)
|
Net loss
|
|
(378,015)
|
|
|
(926,812)
|
|
|
(804,659)
|
|
|
(2,011,101)
|
Deemed dividend resulting from redemption of Series A shares
|
|
(13,043)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(66,667)
|
|
|
-
|
Net loss attributed to common stockholders
|
$
|
(391,058)
|
|
$
|
(926,812)
|
|
$
|
(871,326)
|
|
$
|
(2,011,101)
|
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and diluted
|
|
291,706,889
|
|
|
256,029,025
|
|
|
285,739,685
|
|
|
222,617,189
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Common Stock To Be Issued
|
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
|
Non-controlling
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Deficit
|
|
|
Total
|
Balance, March 31, 2022
|
280,317,986
|
$
|
280,318
|
3,421,870
|
$
|
3,422
|
$
|
5,310,346
|
$
|
(2,879)
|
$
|
(5,219,484)
|
$
|
371,723
|
Physical issuance of common shares
|
3,421,870
|
|
|
3,422
|
(3,421,870)
|
|
|
(3,422)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Issuance of common shares for cash
|
10,000,000
|
|
|
10,000
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
90,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
100,000
|
Redemption of Series A preferred shares
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(12,374)
|
|
|
(12,374)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(203)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(203)
|
Net loss
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(378,015)
|
|
|
(378,015)
|
Balance, June 30, 2022
|
293,739,856
|
$
|
293,740
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
5,400,346
|
$
|
(3,082)
|
$
|
(5,609,873)
|
$
|
81,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Common Stock To Be Issued
|
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Deficit
|
|
|
Total
|
Balance, December 31, 2021
|
280,090,934
|
$
|
280,091
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
5,240,674
|
$
|
(2,629)
|
$
|
(4,739,215)
|
$
|
778,921
|
Issuance of common shares for services
|
3,648,922
|
|
|
3,649
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
69,672
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
73,321
|
Redemption of Series A preferred shares
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(65,999)
|
|
|
(65,999)
|
Issuance of common shares for cash
|
10,000,000
|
|
|
10,000
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
90,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
100,000
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(453)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(453)
|
Net loss
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(804,659)
|
|
|
(804,659)
|
Balance, June 30, 2022
|
293,739,856
|
|
$
|
293,740
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
5,400,346
|
|
$
|
(3,082)
|
|
$
|
(5,609,873)
|
|
$
|
81,131
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Common Stock To Be Issued
|
|
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
|
Non-controlling
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Deficit
|
|
|
Total
|
Balance, March 31, 2021
|
251,645,817
|
$
|
251,646
|
961,550
|
$
|
962
|
$
|
3,866,378
|
$
|
(1,064)
|
$
|
(2,533,147)
|
$
|
1,584,775
|
Issuance of common shares for cash
|
19,000,000
|
|
|
19,000
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
931,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
950,000
|
Issuance of common shares for services
|
3,483,567
|
|
|
3,484
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
198,295
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
201,779
|
Physical issuance of common shares
|
961,550
|
|
|
962
|
(961,550)
|
|
|
(962)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(486)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(486)
|
Net loss
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(926,812)
|
|
|
(926,812)
|
Balance, June 30, 2021
|
275,090,934
|
$
|
275,092
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
4,995,673
|
$
|
(1,550)
|
$
|
(3,459,959)
|
$
|
1,809,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Common Stock To Be Issued
|
|
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
|
Non-controlling
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Deficit
|
|
|
Total
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
184,579,250
|
$
|
184,579
|
961,550
|
$
|
962
|
$
|
541,466
|
$
|
(935)
|
$
|
(1,448,419)
|
$
|
(722,347)
|
Issuance of common shares for cash
|
70,000,000
|
|
|
70,000
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,378,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,448,000
|
Issuance of common shares for services
|
4,050,134
|
|
|
4,051
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
316,707
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
320,758
|
Conversion of convertible debt into common shares
|
15,500,000
|
|
|
15,500
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
759,500
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
775,000
|
Physical issuance of common shares
|
961,550
|
|
|
962
|
(961,550)
|
|
|
(962)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(615)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(615)
|
Net loss
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,011,540)
|
|
|
(2,011,540)
|
Balance, June 30, 2021
|
275,090,934
|
|
$
|
275,092
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
4,995,673
|
|
$
|
(1,550)
|
|
$
|
(3,459,959)
|
|
$
|
1,809,256
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
