|
Winners : Revised March 31 2022 Financials
|
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
|
Page
|
|
No.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)
|
2
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
|
3
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
|
4
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
|
6
|
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
|
7
|
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
269,954
|
$
|
871,048
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
-
|
|
24,788
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
53,813
|
|
48,666
|
Note receivable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party
|
|
62,705
|
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
|
386,472
|
|
944,502
|
Total assets
|
$
|
386,472
|
$
|
944,502
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
6,291
|
$
|
4,662
|
Notes payable and accrued interest - Clickstream Corp. - related party
|
|
-
|
|
151,919
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
6,291
|
|
156,581
|
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 8)
|
|
|
|
|
Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
|
8,458,334 and 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
8,458
|
|
9,000
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
|
280,317,986 and 280,090,934 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
280,318
|
|
280,091
|
Common stock to be issued, 3,421,870 and 0 shares, respectively
|
|
3,422
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
5,310,346
|
|
5,240,674
|
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
|
|
(2,879)
|
|
(2,629)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(5,219,484)
|
|
(4,739,215)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
371,723
|
|
778,921
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
386,472
|
$
|
944,502
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
-2-
|
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
$
|
15,123
|
$
|
1,956
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
441,642
|
|
656,439
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
441,642
|
|
656,439
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(426,519)
|
|
(654,483)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
18
|
|
-
|
Interest expense
|
|
(393)
|
|
(430,374)
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
(375)
|
|
(430,374)
|
Loss before non-controlling interest
|
|
(426,894)
|
|
(1,084,857)
|
Less: Non-controlling interest
|
|
(250)
|
|
(129)
|
Net loss
|
|
(426,644)
|
|
(1,084,728)
|
Deemed dividend resulting from redemption of Series A shares
|
|
(53,625)
|
|
-
|
Net loss available to common stockholders
|
$
|
(480,269)
|
$
|
(1,084,728)
|
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
|
|
|
|
|
and diluted
|
|
283,317,291
|
|
188,834,110
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
-3-
|
|
|
|
|
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Common Stock To Be Issued
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
Non-controlling
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Capital
|
|
Interest
|
|
Deficit
|
|
Total
|
Balance, December 31, 2021
|
280,090,934
|
$
|
280,091
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
5,240,674
|
$
|
(2,629)
|
$
|
(4,739,215)
|
$
|
778,921
|
Issuance of common shares for services
|
227,052
|
|
227
|
3,421,870
|
|
3,422
|
|
69,672
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
73,321
|
Redemption of Series A preferred shares
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(53,625)
|
|
(53,625)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(250)
|
|
-
|
|
(250)
|
Net loss
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(426,644)
|
|
(426,644)
|
Balance, March 31, 2022
|
280,317,986
|
$
|
280,318
|
3,421,870
|
$
|
3,422
|
$
|
5,310,346
|
$
|
(2,879)
|
$
|
(5,219,484)
|
$
|
371,723
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
-4-
|
|
|
|
WINNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Common Stock To Be Issued
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
Non-controlling
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Capital
|
|
Interest
|
|
Deficit
|
|
Total
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
184,579,250
|
$
|
184,579
|
961,550
|
$
|
962
|
$
|
541,466
|
$
|
(935)
|
$
|
(1,448,419)
|
$
|
(722,347)
|
Issuance of common shares for cash
|
51,000,000
|
|
51,000
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,447,000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,498,000
|
Issuance of common shares for services
|
566,567
|
|
567
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
118,412
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
118,979
|
Conversion of convertible debt into common shares
|
15,500,000
|
|
15,500
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
759,500
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
775,000
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(129)
|
|
-
|
|
(129)
|
Net loss
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,084,728)
|
|
(1,084,728)
|
Balance, March 31, 2021
|
251,645,817
|
$
|
251,646
|
961,550
|
$
|
962
|
$
|
3,866,378
|
$
|
(1,064)
|
$
|
(2,533,147)
|
$
|
1,584,775
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
-5-
