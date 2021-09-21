Log in
    WPK   CA97535P1045

WINPAK LTD.

(WPK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/21 03:31:51 pm
43.09 CAD   +1.58%
WINPAK : 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
WINPAK : Board of Directors Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AQ
Winpak Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend, Payable on October 8, 2021
CI
Winpak : 2021 AGM Presentation

09/21/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

JUNE 23, 2021

Disclaimer

Certain statements made in the following discussion contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements represent our current views based on information as at the date of this report. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the Company's actual results could differ, which in some cases may be material, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

2

To Our Valued Shareholders & Others

Winpak has established and published a Disclosure Policy. This Policy actively encourages meetings by investors, potential investors and others with Winpak's Spokespersons. When conducting such meetings, Spokespersons must not disclose material information that has not already been publicly disclosed. Those persons taking part in the discussions are duly advised of this Policy.

3

2020

  • RESULTS REVIEW

4

REVENUE COMPARISON

2020

$US Millions

2020

2019

Decrease

1000

$852.5

$873.8

2.4%

852.5

800

886.8

889.6

873.8

822.5

797.2

600

786.8

714.9

400

200

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

5

Disclaimer

Winpak Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 19:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 944 M - -
Net income 2021 108 M - -
Net cash 2021 418 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 2 153 M 2 152 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 507
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart WINPAK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Winpak Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINPAK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,13 $
Average target price 37,46 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Yves Muggli President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry Warelis Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Antti Ilmari Aarnio-Wihuri Chairman
Mustafa Bilgen Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Dayna Spiring Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINPAK LTD.-0.93%2 154
BALL CORPORATION-0.46%30 293
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION36.95%17 607
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.5.26%13 663
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.21.35%9 662
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.33.42%9 330