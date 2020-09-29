Winpak : Board of Directors Announces Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

Winpak's Board of Directors

Announces Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, September 29, 2020 - Winpak Ltd. (TSX:WPK) announces that at a meeting on September 29, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of three cents (3 cents, Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable October 13, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2020.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and in health-care applications.

For further information, please contact:

L.A. Warelis, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254

O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214