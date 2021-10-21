Log in
Winpak : Q3 2021 Financials

10/21/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
Winpak Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Third Quarter Ended: September 26, 2021

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent external auditors, KPMG LLP.

7

Winpak Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

September 26

December 27

Note

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

352,292

495,346

Trade and other receivables

14

162,373

135,406

Income taxes receivable

8,862

10,506

Inventories

8

173,334

135,629

Prepaid expenses

7,039

3,128

Derivative financial instruments

81

1,138

703,981

781,153

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment

9

514,265

507,461

Intangible assets and goodwill

34,826

35,887

Employee benefit plan assets

6,978

8,114

Total assets

556,069

551,462

1,260,050

1,332,615

Equity and Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Trade payables and other liabilities

76,286

64,592

Contract liabilities

2,479

1,775

Provisions

-

149

Income taxes payable

552

1,490

Derivative financial instruments

276

-

79,593

68,006

Non-current liabilities:

Employee benefit plan liabilities

14,886

13,484

Deferred income

14,860

14,359

Provisions and other long-term liabilities

13,300

13,770

Deferred tax liabilities

59,394

55,953

Total liabilities

102,440

97,566

182,033

165,572

Equity:

Share capital

29,195

29,195

Reserves

(143)

834

Retained earnings

1,013,132

1,103,435

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

1,042,184

1,133,464

Non-controlling interests

35,833

33,579

Total equity

1,078,017

1,167,043

Total equity and liabilities

1,260,050

1,332,615

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

8

Winpak Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended

September 26

September 27

September 26

September 27

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

6

254,166

210,605

722,941

640,402

Cost of sales

(192,138)

(144,603)

(525,388)

(442,186)

Gross profit

62,028

66,002

197,553

198,216

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses

(21,187)

(16,786)

(61,144)

(50,894)

General and administrative expenses

(7,863)

(7,862)

(24,018)

(23,562)

Research and technical expenses

(4,519)

(4,270)

(13,130)

(12,182)

Pre-production expenses

-

-

-

(178)

Other (expenses) income

7

(144)

708

1,804

(2,101)

Income from operations

28,315

37,792

101,065

109,299

Finance income

237

388

726

2,791

Finance expense

(434)

(513)

(1,341)

(1,755)

Income before income taxes

28,118

37,667

100,450

110,335

Income tax expense

(6,768)

(10,295)

(24,419)

(29,497)

Net income for the period

21,350

27,372

76,031

80,838

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

20,762

26,684

73,777

79,065

Non-controlling interests

588

688

2,254

1,773

21,350

27,372

76,031

80,838

Basic and diluted earnings per share - cents

12

32

41

114

122

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended

September 26

September 27

September 26

September 27

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income for the period

21,350

27,372

76,031

80,838

Items that will not be reclassified to the statements of income:

Cash flow hedge losses recognized

(867)

-

(867)

-

(867)

-

(867)

-

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to the statements of income:

Cash flow hedge (losses) gains recognized

(933)

459

282

(1,164)

Cash flow hedge (gains) losses transferred to the statements of income

7

(540)

143

(1,615)

534

Income tax effect

394

(160)

356

169

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period - net of income tax

(1,079)

442

(977)

(461)

(1,946)

442

(1,844)

(461)

Comprehensive income for the period

19,404

27,814

74,187

80,377

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

18,816

27,126

71,933

78,604

Non-controlling interests

588

688

2,254

1,773

19,404

27,814

74,187

80,377

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

9

Winpak Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Non-

Share

Retained

controlling

Note

capital

Reserves

earnings

Total

interests

Total equity

Balance at December 30, 2019

29,195

380

1,005,202

1,034,777

30,985

1,065,762

Comprehensive (loss) income for the period

Cash flow hedge losses, net of tax

-

(853)

-

(853)

-

(853)

Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements

of income, net of tax

-

392

-

392

-

392

Other comprehensive loss

-

(461)

-

(461)

-

(461)

Net income for the period

-

-

79,065

79,065

1,773

80,838

Comprehensive (loss) income for the period

-

(461)

79,065

78,604

1,773

80,377

Dividends

11

-

-

(4,276)

(4,276)

-

(4,276)

Balance at September 27, 2020

29,195

(81)

1,079,991

1,109,105

32,758

1,141,863

Balance at December 28, 2020

29,195

834

1,103,435

1,133,464

33,579

1,167,043

Comprehensive (loss) income for the period

Cash flow hedge gains (losses), net of tax

-

206

(867)

(661)

-

(661)

Cash flow hedge gains transferred to the statements

of income, net of tax

-

(1,183)

-

(1,183)

-

(1,183)

Other comprehensive loss

-

(977)

(867)

(1,844)

-

(1,844)

Net income for the period

-

-

73,777

73,777

2,254

76,031

Comprehensive (loss) income for the period

-

(977)

72,910

71,933

2,254

74,187

Dividends

11

-

-

(163,213)

(163,213)

-

(163,213)

Balance at September 26, 2021

29,195

(143)

1,013,132

1,042,184

35,833

1,078,017

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

10

Winpak Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended

September 26

September 27

September 26

September 27

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities:

Net income for the period

21,350

27,372

76,031

80,838

Items not involving cash:

Depreciation

11,390

11,278

34,006

33,222

Amortization - deferred income

(718)

(384)

(1,509)

(1,154)

Amortization - intangible assets

412

410

1,246

1,241

Employee defined benefit plan expenses

1,135

988

3,492

2,758

Net finance expense (income)

197

125

615

(1,036)

Income tax expense

6,768

10,295

24,419

29,497

Other

(370)

(769)

(3,194)

(1,551)

Cash flow from operating activities before the following

40,164

49,315

135,106

143,815

Change in working capital:

Trade and other receivables

(7,362)

7,065

(26,967)

11,237

Inventories

(12,662)

1,452

(37,705)

1,013

Prepaid expenses

(995)

(16)

(3,911)

(1,851)

Trade payables and other liabilities

(879)

(3,910)

11,571

(3,344)

Contract liabilities

(1,405)

2,390

704

1,606

Employee defined benefit plan contributions

(31)

(82)

(1,045)

(1,490)

Income tax paid

(5,174)

(9,924)

(16,713)

(27,124)

Interest received

204

311

640

2,595

Interest paid

(331)

(372)

(1,050)

(1,292)

Net cash from operating activities

11,529

46,229

60,630

125,165

Investing activities:

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment - net

(11,296)

(14,282)

(38,845)

(31,533)

Acquisition of intangible assets

-

(38)

(185)

(126)

(11,296)

(14,320)

(39,030)

(31,659)

Financing activities:

Payment of lease liabilities

(205)

(170)

(599)

(368)

Dividends paid

11

(160,987)

(1,426)

(164,055)

(4,311)

(161,192)

(1,596)

(164,654)

(4,679)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(160,959)

30,313

(143,054)

88,827

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

513,251

455,673

495,346

397,159

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

352,292

485,986

352,292

485,986

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

11

Disclaimer

Winpak Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 17:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 944 M - -
Net income 2021 107 M - -
Net cash 2021 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 2 101 M 2 099 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 507
Free-Float 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Yves Muggli President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry Warelis Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Antti Ilmari Aarnio-Wihuri Chairman
Mustafa Bilgen Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Dayna Spiring Independent Director
