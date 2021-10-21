Winpak : Q3 2021 Financials

Winpak Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year-To-Date Ended

September 26 September 27 September 26 September 27

Note 2021 2020 2021 2020

Revenue 6 254,166 210,605 722,941 640,402

Cost of sales (192,138) (144,603) (525,388) (442,186)

Gross profit 62,028 66,002 197,553 198,216

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses (21,187) (16,786) (61,144) (50,894)

General and administrative expenses (7,863) (7,862) (24,018) (23,562)

Research and technical expenses (4,519) (4,270) (13,130) (12,182)

Pre-production expenses - - - (178)

Other (expenses) income 7 (144) 708 1,804 (2,101)

Income from operations 28,315 37,792 101,065 109,299

Finance income 237 388 726 2,791

Finance expense (434) (513) (1,341) (1,755)

Income before income taxes 28,118 37,667 100,450 110,335

Income tax expense (6,768) (10,295) (24,419) (29,497)

Net income for the period 21,350 27,372 76,031 80,838

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company 20,762 26,684 73,777 79,065

Non-controlling interests 588 688 2,254 1,773

21,350 27,372 76,031 80,838

Basic and diluted earnings per share - cents 12 32 41 114 122

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year-To-Date Ended

September 26 September 27 September 26 September 27

Note 2021 2020 2021 2020

Net income for the period 21,350 27,372 76,031 80,838

Items that will not be reclassified to the statements of income:

Cash flow hedge losses recognized (867) - (867) -

(867) - (867) -

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to the statements of income:

Cash flow hedge (losses) gains recognized (933) 459 282 (1,164)

Cash flow hedge (gains) losses transferred to the statements of income 7 (540) 143 (1,615) 534

Income tax effect 394 (160) 356 169

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period - net of income tax (1,079) 442 (977) (461)

(1,946) 442 (1,844) (461)

Comprehensive income for the period 19,404 27,814 74,187 80,377

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company 18,816 27,126 71,933 78,604

Non-controlling interests 588 688 2,254 1,773