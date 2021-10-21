|
Winpak : Q3 2021 Financials
Winpak Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Third Quarter Ended: September 26, 2021
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent external auditors, KPMG LLP.
Winpak Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)
|
|
|
September 26
|
|
December 27
|
|
Note
|
2021
|
2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
352,292
|
495,346
|
Trade and other receivables
|
14
|
162,373
|
135,406
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
8,862
|
10,506
|
Inventories
|
8
|
173,334
|
135,629
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
7,039
|
3,128
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
81
|
1,138
|
|
|
703,981
|
|
781,153
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
9
|
514,265
|
507,461
|
Intangible assets and goodwill
|
|
34,826
|
35,887
|
Employee benefit plan assets
|
|
6,978
|
8,114
|
Total assets
|
|
556,069
|
|
551,462
|
|
1,260,050
|
|
1,332,615
|
Equity and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables and other liabilities
|
|
76,286
|
64,592
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
2,479
|
1,775
|
Provisions
|
|
-
|
149
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
552
|
1,490
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
276
|
-
|
|
|
79,593
|
|
68,006
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Employee benefit plan liabilities
|
|
14,886
|
13,484
|
Deferred income
|
|
14,860
|
14,359
|
Provisions and other long-term liabilities
|
|
13,300
|
13,770
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
59,394
|
55,953
|
Total liabilities
|
|
102,440
|
|
97,566
|
|
182,033
|
|
165,572
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
29,195
|
29,195
|
Reserves
|
|
(143)
|
834
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,013,132
|
1,103,435
|
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
1,042,184
|
|
1,133,464
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
35,833
|
33,579
|
Total equity
|
|
1,078,017
|
|
1,167,043
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
1,260,050
|
|
1,332,615
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
Winpak Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Year-To-Date Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 26
|
September 27
|
|
September 26
|
|
September 27
|
|
Note
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
6
|
254,166
|
|
210,605
|
722,941
|
640,402
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(192,138)
|
|
(144,603)
|
(525,388)
|
(442,186)
|
Gross profit
|
|
62,028
|
|
66,002
|
|
197,553
|
|
198,216
|
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
|
|
(21,187)
|
|
(16,786)
|
(61,144)
|
(50,894)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(7,863)
|
|
(7,862)
|
(24,018)
|
(23,562)
|
Research and technical expenses
|
|
(4,519)
|
|
(4,270)
|
(13,130)
|
(12,182)
|
Pre-production expenses
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
(178)
|
Other (expenses) income
|
7
|
(144)
|
|
708
|
1,804
|
(2,101)
|
Income from operations
|
|
28,315
|
|
37,792
|
|
101,065
|
|
109,299
|
Finance income
|
|
237
|
|
388
|
726
|
2,791
|
Finance expense
|
|
(434)
|
|
(513)
|
(1,341)
|
(1,755)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
28,118
|
|
37,667
|
|
100,450
|
|
110,335
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(6,768)
|
|
(10,295)
|
(24,419)
|
(29,497)
|
Net income for the period
|
|
21,350
|
|
27,372
|
|
76,031
|
|
80,838
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
20,762
|
|
26,684
|
73,777
|
79,065
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
588
|
|
688
|
2,254
|
1,773
|
|
|
21,350
|
|
27,372
|
|
76,031
|
|
80,838
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share - cents
|
12
|
32
|
|
41
|
114
|
122
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Year-To-Date Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 26
|
September 27
|
|
September 26
|
|
September 27
|
|
Note
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net income for the period
|
|
21,350
|
|
27,372
|
76,031
|
80,838
|
Items that will not be reclassified to the statements of income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow hedge losses recognized
|
|
(867)
|
|
-
|
(867)
|
-
|
|
|
(867)
|
|
-
|
|
(867)
|
|
-
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to the statements of income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow hedge (losses) gains recognized
|
|
(933)
|
|
459
|
282
|
(1,164)
|
Cash flow hedge (gains) losses transferred to the statements of income
|
7
|
(540)
|
|
143
|
(1,615)
|
534
|
Income tax effect
|
|
394
|
|
(160)
|
356
|
169
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period - net of income tax
|
|
(1,079)
|
|
442
|
|
(977)
|
|
(461)
|
|
(1,946)
|
|
442
|
|
(1,844)
|
|
(461)
|
Comprehensive income for the period
|
|
19,404
|
|
27,814
|
|
74,187
|
|
80,377
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
18,816
|
|
27,126
|
71,933
|
78,604
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
588
|
|
688
|
2,254
|
1,773
|
|
|
19,404
|
|
27,814
|
|
74,187
|
|
80,377
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
Winpak Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)
|
|
|
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Retained
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
Note
|
capital
|
Reserves
|
earnings
|
Total
|
interests
|
Total equity
|
Balance at December 30, 2019
|
|
29,195
|
380
|
1,005,202
|
1,034,777
|
30,985
|
1,065,762
|
Comprehensive (loss) income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow hedge losses, net of tax
|
|
-
|
(853)
|
-
|
(853)
|
-
|
(853)
|
Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of income, net of tax
|
|
-
|
392
|
-
|
392
|
-
|
392
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
-
|
(461)
|
-
|
(461)
|
-
|
(461)
|
Net income for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
79,065
|
79,065
|
1,773
|
80,838
|
Comprehensive (loss) income for the period
|
|
-
|
(461)
|
79,065
|
78,604
|
1,773
|
80,377
|
Dividends
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
(4,276)
|
(4,276)
|
-
|
(4,276)
|
Balance at September 27, 2020
|
|
29,195
|
(81)
|
1,079,991
|
1,109,105
|
32,758
|
1,141,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 28, 2020
|
|
29,195
|
834
|
1,103,435
|
1,133,464
|
33,579
|
1,167,043
|
Comprehensive (loss) income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow hedge gains (losses), net of tax
|
|
-
|
206
|
(867)
|
(661)
|
-
|
(661)
|
Cash flow hedge gains transferred to the statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of income, net of tax
|
|
-
|
(1,183)
|
-
|
(1,183)
|
-
|
(1,183)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
-
|
(977)
|
(867)
|
(1,844)
|
-
|
(1,844)
|
Net income for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
73,777
|
73,777
|
2,254
|
76,031
|
Comprehensive (loss) income for the period
|
|
-
|
(977)
|
72,910
|
71,933
|
2,254
|
74,187
|
Dividends
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
(163,213)
|
(163,213)
|
-
|
(163,213)
|
Balance at September 26, 2021
|
|
29,195
|
(143)
|
1,013,132
|
1,042,184
|
35,833
|
1,078,017
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
Winpak Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Year-To-Date Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 26
|
|
September 27
|
|
September 26
|
|
September 27
|
|
Note
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash provided by (used in):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the period
|
|
21,350
|
27,372
|
76,031
|
80,838
|
Items not involving cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
11,390
|
11,278
|
34,006
|
33,222
|
Amortization - deferred income
|
|
(718)
|
(384)
|
(1,509)
|
(1,154)
|
Amortization - intangible assets
|
|
412
|
410
|
1,246
|
1,241
|
Employee defined benefit plan expenses
|
|
1,135
|
988
|
3,492
|
2,758
|
Net finance expense (income)
|
|
197
|
125
|
615
|
(1,036)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
6,768
|
10,295
|
24,419
|
29,497
|
Other
|
|
(370)
|
(769)
|
(3,194)
|
(1,551)
|
Cash flow from operating activities before the following
|
|
40,164
|
|
49,315
|
|
135,106
|
|
143,815
|
Change in working capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
(7,362)
|
7,065
|
(26,967)
|
11,237
|
Inventories
|
|
(12,662)
|
1,452
|
(37,705)
|
1,013
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
(995)
|
(16)
|
(3,911)
|
(1,851)
|
Trade payables and other liabilities
|
|
(879)
|
(3,910)
|
11,571
|
(3,344)
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
(1,405)
|
2,390
|
704
|
1,606
|
Employee defined benefit plan contributions
|
|
(31)
|
(82)
|
(1,045)
|
(1,490)
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(5,174)
|
(9,924)
|
(16,713)
|
(27,124)
|
Interest received
|
|
204
|
311
|
640
|
2,595
|
Interest paid
|
|
(331)
|
(372)
|
(1,050)
|
(1,292)
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
|
11,529
|
|
46,229
|
|
60,630
|
|
125,165
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment - net
|
|
(11,296)
|
(14,282)
|
(38,845)
|
(31,533)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
|
-
|
(38)
|
(185)
|
(126)
|
|
|
(11,296)
|
|
(14,320)
|
|
(39,030)
|
|
(31,659)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
|
(205)
|
(170)
|
(599)
|
(368)
|
Dividends paid
|
11
|
(160,987)
|
(1,426)
|
(164,055)
|
(4,311)
|
|
|
(161,192)
|
|
(1,596)
|
|
(164,654)
|
|
(4,679)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(160,959)
|
30,313
|
(143,054)
|
88,827
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
513,251
|
|
455,673
|
|
495,346
|
|
397,159
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
352,292
|
|
485,986
|
|
352,292
|
|
485,986
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
Winpak Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 17:33:04 UTC.
