Winshear Gold : Earnings Document

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

DATE OF THE REPORT: AUGUST 27, 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to the financial condition and results of operations of Winshear Gold Corp. ("Winshear" or the "Company") together with its subsidiaries as of the date of the report. The MD&A is intended to supplement and complement the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (the "Financial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements including International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Readers are encouraged to consult the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021, and the corresponding notes to the financial statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information contained within this MD&A is current to the date of the report and all figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

OVERVIEW

The Company's principal business activities include the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, with a current focus on gold and base metal properties in Peru.

In addition, the Company is pursuing an arbitration claim against the government of Tanzania with The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (the "ICSID"), a part of the World Bank group, concerning the expropriation of its properties in that country.

The Company's outstanding common shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "WINS-V".

HIGHLIGHTS AND DEVELOPMENTS