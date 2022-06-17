Log in
    WINS   CA97536W1086

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP.

(WINS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:40 2022-06-07 pm EDT
0.0800 CAD    0.00%
WINSHEAR GOLD : Earnings Document
PU
02:03pWINSHEAR GOLD : Earnings Document
PU
05/13Winshear Gold Provides Corporate and Exploration Updates
AQ
Winshear Gold : Earnings Document

06/17/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Period Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Notice to Reader:

As required by National Instrument 51-102 subsection 4.3(3)(a), readers are advised that an auditor has not

performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

Note

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

5

$

565,994

$

690,148

Receivables and prepaids

6

129,683

75,594

Investments

7

22,500

34,500

$

718,177

$

800,242

LIABILITIES

Current

Trade and other payables

5

$

158,640

$

90,427

158,640

90,427

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

9

49,827,543

49,208,959

Reserves

9

12,033,787

11,883,288

Deficit

(61,301,793)

(60,382,432)

559,537

709,815

$

718,177

$

800,242

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Richard Williams"

"Andrew Thomson"

Richard Williams

Andrew Thomson

THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

3 months ended

3 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

EXPENSES AND OTHER (INCOME)

Exploration expenses

8, 10

$

120,598

$

236,746

$

523,597

$

588,186

Filing & transfer agent fees

3,114

2,734

15,368

11,097

Foreign exchange

10,660

15,475

17,194

13,037

General & administration

10,973

7,735

36,272

22,198

(Gain) Loss on investments

7

(4,500)

(43,760)

12,000

(61,260)

Marketing

19,109

14,231

31,719

25,674

Professional fees

30,164

7,067

97,779

113,578

Provision for VAT receivable

12,155

(12,086)

41,254

(12,086)

Salaries and consulting

42,066

83,823

121,952

148,257

Share-based compensation

9, 10

12,622

7,227

22,227

64,729

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(256,961)

$

(319,192)

$

(919,361)

$

(913,410)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares

56,493,329

53,506,541

54,484,461

42,543,366

outstanding

THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

SHARE CAPITAL

Number

Amount

Reserves

Deficit

Total

At March 31, 2020

32,449,318

$

47,125,811

$

11,806,636

$ (59,188,800)

$

43,647

Private placement

11,000,000

1,320,000

-

-

1,320,000

Share issue costs

-

(44,352)

-

-

(44,352)

Warrants exercised

5,075,000

507,500

-

-

507,500

Mineral property acquisition

5,000,000

300,000

-

-

-

Share-based payment

-

-

76,652

-

76,652

Loss for the year

-

-

-

(1,193,632)

(1,193,632)

At March 31, 2021

53,524,318

$

49,208,959

$

11,883,288

$(60,382,432)

$

709,815

Private placement

7,536,000

625,328

128,272

-

753,600

Share issue costs

-

(48,744)

-

-

(48,744)

Shares issued to settle debt

525,000

42,000

-

-

42,000

Share-based payment

-

-

22,227

-

22,227

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(919,361)

(919,361)

At December 31, 2021

61,585,318

$

49,827,543

$

12,033,787

$ (61,301,793)

$

559,537

Share Capital (Note 9)

THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

3 months ended

3 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(256,961)

$

(319,192)

$

(919,361)

$

(923,410)

Items not involving cash:

(Gain) Loss on investments

7

(4,500)

(43,760)

12,000

(61,260)

Share based payment

9, 10

12,623

8,558

22,227

76,652

Shares to be issued for exploration costs

8

(42,000)

-

-

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

(Increase) Decrease in receivables and prepaids

(97,144)

(54,003)

(54,089)

(23,462)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

77,794

(11,918)

110,213

(146,902)

Cash flows from operating activities

(310,188)

(420,315)

(829,010)

(1,078,382)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from private placement issuance

9

753,600

-

753,600

1,320,000

Proceeds from share purchase warrant exercises

9

-

985

-

507,500

Share issuance costs

(48,744)

(21,747)

(48,744)

(44,352)

Cash flows from financing activities

704,856

(20,762)

704,856

1,783,148

Change in cash during the period

394,668

(441,077)

(124,154)

704,766

Cash - beginning of period

171,326

1,378,776

690,148

232,933

Cash - end of period

$

565,994

$

937,699

$

565,994

$

937,699

THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Winshear Gold Corp. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 18:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,19 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2021 0,72 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,93 M 3,81 M 3,77 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard David Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Sander President & Director
Krysta Chapman Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Martin Leahy President & Director
Alistair H. Waddell Independent Non-Executive Director
