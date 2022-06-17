|
Winshear Gold : Earnings Document
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Period Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
Notice to Reader:
As required by National Instrument 51-102 subsection 4.3(3)(a), readers are advised that an auditor has not
performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
|
|
Note
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
5
|
$
|
565,994
|
$
|
690,148
|
|
Receivables and prepaids
|
6
|
|
129,683
|
|
|
75,594
|
|
Investments
|
7
|
|
22,500
|
|
|
34,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
718,177
|
$
|
800,242
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
5
|
$
|
158,640
|
$
|
90,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
158,640
|
|
|
90,427
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
9
|
|
49,827,543
|
|
|
49,208,959
|
|
Reserves
|
9
|
|
12,033,787
|
|
|
11,883,288
|
|
Deficit
|
|
|
(61,301,793)
|
|
|
(60,382,432)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
559,537
|
|
|
709,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
718,177
|
$
|
800,242
|
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
|
Approved on behalf of the Board:
|
|
"Richard Williams"
|
"Andrew Thomson"
|
Richard Williams
|
Andrew Thomson
|
THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
4
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|
|
Note
|
|
3 months ended
|
|
|
3 months ended
|
|
|
9 months ended
|
|
|
9 months ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES AND OTHER (INCOME)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration expenses
|
8, 10
|
$
|
120,598
|
$
|
236,746
|
$
|
523,597
|
$
|
588,186
|
|
Filing & transfer agent fees
|
|
|
3,114
|
|
|
2,734
|
|
|
15,368
|
|
|
11,097
|
|
Foreign exchange
|
|
|
10,660
|
|
|
15,475
|
|
|
17,194
|
|
|
13,037
|
|
General & administration
|
|
|
10,973
|
|
|
7,735
|
|
|
36,272
|
|
|
22,198
|
|
(Gain) Loss on investments
|
7
|
|
(4,500)
|
|
|
(43,760)
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
(61,260)
|
|
Marketing
|
|
|
19,109
|
|
|
14,231
|
|
|
31,719
|
|
|
25,674
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
30,164
|
|
|
7,067
|
|
|
97,779
|
|
|
113,578
|
|
Provision for VAT receivable
|
|
|
12,155
|
|
|
(12,086)
|
|
|
41,254
|
|
|
(12,086)
|
|
Salaries and consulting
|
|
|
42,066
|
|
|
83,823
|
|
|
121,952
|
|
|
148,257
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
9, 10
|
|
12,622
|
|
|
7,227
|
|
|
22,227
|
|
|
64,729
|
|
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(256,961)
|
$
|
(319,192)
|
$
|
(919,361)
|
$
|
(913,410)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per common share
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
|
56,493,329
|
|
|
53,506,541
|
|
|
54,484,461
|
|
|
42,543,366
|
|
outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
5
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|
|
SHARE CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Reserves
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At March 31, 2020
|
32,449,318
|
$
|
47,125,811
|
$
|
|
11,806,636
|
$ (59,188,800)
|
$
|
43,647
|
Private placement
|
11,000,000
|
|
1,320,000
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
1,320,000
|
Share issue costs
|
-
|
|
(44,352)
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
(44,352)
|
Warrants exercised
|
5,075,000
|
|
507,500
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
507,500
|
Mineral property acquisition
|
5,000,000
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Share-based payment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
76,652
|
-
|
|
|
76,652
|
Loss for the year
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
(1,193,632)
|
|
|
(1,193,632)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At March 31, 2021
|
53,524,318
|
$
|
49,208,959
|
|
$
|
11,883,288
|
$(60,382,432)
|
|
$
|
709,815
|
Private placement
|
7,536,000
|
|
625,328
|
|
|
128,272
|
-
|
|
|
753,600
|
Share issue costs
|
-
|
|
(48,744)
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
(48,744)
|
Shares issued to settle debt
|
525,000
|
|
42,000
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
42,000
|
Share-based payment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
22,227
|
-
|
|
|
22,227
|
Loss for the period
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
(919,361)
|
|
|
(919,361)
|
At December 31, 2021
|
61,585,318
|
$
|
49,827,543
|
|
$
|
12,033,787
|
$ (61,301,793)
|
|
$
|
559,537
Share Capital (Note 9)
|
THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
6
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|
|
Note
|
3 months ended
|
|
|
3 months ended
|
|
|
9 months ended
|
|
|
9 months ended
|
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
|
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
|
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
|
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
$
|
(256,961)
|
$
|
(319,192)
|
$
|
(919,361)
|
$
|
(923,410)
|
|
Items not involving cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Gain) Loss on investments
|
7
|
|
(4,500)
|
|
|
(43,760)
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
(61,260)
|
|
Share based payment
|
9, 10
|
|
12,623
|
|
|
8,558
|
|
|
22,227
|
|
|
76,652
|
|
Shares to be issued for exploration costs
|
8
|
|
(42,000)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Increase) Decrease in receivables and prepaids
|
|
|
(97,144)
|
|
|
(54,003)
|
|
|
(54,089)
|
|
|
(23,462)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
|
|
|
77,794
|
|
|
(11,918)
|
|
|
110,213
|
|
|
(146,902)
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
(310,188)
|
|
|
(420,315)
|
|
|
(829,010)
|
|
|
(1,078,382)
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from private placement issuance
|
9
|
|
753,600
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
753,600
|
|
|
1,320,000
|
|
Proceeds from share purchase warrant exercises
|
9
|
|
-
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
507,500
|
|
Share issuance costs
|
|
|
(48,744)
|
|
|
(21,747)
|
|
|
(48,744)
|
|
|
(44,352)
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
704,856
|
|
|
(20,762)
|
|
|
704,856
|
|
|
1,783,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in cash during the period
|
|
|
394,668
|
|
|
(441,077)
|
|
|
(124,154)
|
|
|
704,766
|
|
Cash - beginning of period
|
|
|
171,326
|
|
|
1,378,776
|
|
|
690,148
|
|
|
232,933
|
|
Cash - end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
565,994
|
$
|
937,699
|
$
|
565,994
|
$
|
937,699
|
|
THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
7
|
|
