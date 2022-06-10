Winsome Resources Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2141 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Perth, Western Austalia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1) invites you to visit them at Booth #2141 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Winsome Resources

Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) is a Perth-based, lithium focused exploration and development company with five project areas in Quebec, Canada.Three of Winsome’s projects – Cancet, Adina and Sirmac-Clappier are 100% owned by the Company. The Company has also recently expanded its lithium footprint in Quebec, with exclusive option agreements to acquire and explore 669 claims totaling 385m2 in Decelles and a further 259 claims totaling 149km2 at Mazerac, also in Decelles.The most advanced project – Cancet - provides a shallow, high grade lithium deposit and is strategically located close to established infrastructure and supply chains.Winsome is led by a highly qualified team with strong experience in lithium exploration and development as well as leading ASX listed companies.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

