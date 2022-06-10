Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Winsome Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WR1   AU0000182628

WINSOME RESOURCES LIMITED

(WR1)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11 2022-06-10 am EDT
0.3150 AUD   -1.56%
03:20aWinsome Resources Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2141 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15
NE
06/01Winsome Resources Hits Excptional Metallurgical Mineralization at Quebec's Cancet, Adina Projects
MT
05/31Winsome Resources Announces Exceptional Results from Metallurgical Testing At Cancet and Adina Lithium Projects
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Winsome Resources Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2141 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

06/10/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perth, Western Austalia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1) invites you to visit them at Booth #2141 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Winsome Resources

Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) is a Perth-based, lithium focused exploration and development company with five project areas in Quebec, Canada.Three of Winsome’s projects – Cancet, Adina and Sirmac-Clappier are 100% owned by the Company. The Company has also recently expanded its lithium footprint in Quebec, with exclusive option agreements to acquire and explore 669 claims totaling 385m2 in Decelles and a further 259 claims totaling 149km2 at Mazerac, also in Decelles.The most advanced project – Cancet - provides a shallow, high grade lithium deposit and is strategically located close to established infrastructure and supply chains.Winsome is led by a highly qualified team with strong experience in lithium exploration and development as well as leading ASX listed companies.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Winsome Resources
Chris Evans
+61412784587
administration@winsomeresources.com.au
www.winsomeresources.com.au


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about WINSOME RESOURCES LIMITED
03:20aWinsome Resources Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth ..
NE
06/01Winsome Resources Hits Excptional Metallurgical Mineralization at Quebec's Cancet, Adin..
MT
05/31Winsome Resources Announces Exceptional Results from Metallurgical Testing At Cancet an..
CI
05/09Winsome Resources Enters Option Deal to Expand Lithium Footprint in Quebec, Canada; Sha..
MT
05/08Winsome Resources Further Expands Lithium Exploration Footprint in Quebec
CI
04/21Winsome Resources Advances Exploration at Cancet Project in Canada
MT
04/20Winsome Resources Provides Update on Its Recently Completed Exploration Drilling Progra..
CI
04/19WINSOME RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WR1
PU
04/06WINSOME RESOURCES : Amended Appendix 3B
PU
04/06WINSOME RESOURCES : Presentation
PU
More news
Chart WINSOME RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Winsome Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINSOME RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Christopher Allan Evans Managing Director & Director
Justin Boylson Non-Executive Chairman
Qingtao Zeng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINSOME RESOURCES LIMITED-13.51%36
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.95.08%28 101
PJSC PHOSAGRO20.54%15 306
ICL GROUP LTD23.36%14 019
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.42.81%8 150
UPL LIMITED-0.15%7 105