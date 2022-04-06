Winsome Resources : Presentation

THE NEXT FRONTIER FOR LITHIUM

High quality spodumene concentrate, suitable for conversion for battery applications.

BATTERY MINERALS CONFERENCE 6 APRIL 2022

ASX:WR1 - FSE:4XJ

1. About Winsome

• Listing on the ASX 30 November 2021 with four hard-rock lithium focused assets in Quebec, Canada

• The Company's flagship Cancet project at advanced exploration stage with extensive diamond drilling and metallurgical test work completed and diamond drilling currently underway

• Exceptionally high grades of Lithium and Tantalum CORPORATE SUMMARY WINSOME RESOURCES LTD Shares on issue Price (@ 5 April 2022) Average Daily Trading Volume (Mar 22) Market Cap (@5 April 2022) Cash (31 Dec 21) 141.9M A$0.51 1.3M A$75M A$16.3M

• Ready access to Quebec's world class hydro power infrastructure and road transport to southern mining hubs

• Quick to market and low ESG impact potential with Dense Media Separation (DMS) and hydro power

• Cornerstone investors and North American support

BOARD OF DIRECTORS Justin Boylson

Non Executive Chairman

Chris Evans

Dr Qingtao Zeng

Managing Director Non Executive Director

2. Global market trends and demand

Lithium on the US & Canadian critical mineral list - currently trends show that 7 - 9 times more lithium is needed by 2030 to meet global demand for battery manufacturing1

North America focusing on internal supply chains and downstream processing and to reduce reliance on current external suppliers

The second Lithium boom is here - underpinned by vehicle electrification, with Canada announcing goal of 100% zero emission vehicle sales by 2035

The world lithium market requires exponential growth in the next decade, but suffers from a lack of financing which will lead to lower supply - particularly in the next five years

High quality spodumene concentrate, suitable for conversion in high Nickle battery applications, is the next frontier of lithium demand as a global deficit in supply looms

