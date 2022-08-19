Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Winstek Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3265   TW0003265005

WINSTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(3265)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-17
47.70 TWD   +1.06%
02:44aWINSTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : The Company is invited to attend investor conference held by KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
PU
08/01Winstek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/01WINSTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022 approved by the board of directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Winstek Semiconductor : The Company is invited to attend investor conference held by KGI Securities Co., Ltd.

08/19/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Winstek Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 14:34:08
Subject 
 The Company is invited to attend investor
conference held by KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/08/30 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
8F., No. 11, Zhongshan S. Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will elaborate business and outlook to investors.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Relevant information will be announced at MOPS after the meeting

Disclaimer

Winstek Semiconductor Co Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 086 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 394 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2021 1 624 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 7,15%
Capitalization 6 500 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart WINSTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Winstek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINSTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Li Weng General Manager & Director
Li Ying Tang Head-Finance
Hsing Yang Huang Chairman
Jen Yu Wei Independent Director
Wen Chou Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINSTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.48.37%217
KLA CORPORATION-11.18%53 189
TERADYNE INC.-38.28%15 750
LASERTEC CORPORATION-40.25%14 048
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-21.65%11 998
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD6.54%5 296