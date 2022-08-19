Winstek Semiconductor : The Company is invited to attend investor conference held by KGI Securities Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/30 2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 pm 3.Location of institutional investor conference: 8F., No. 11, Zhongshan S. Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will elaborate business and outlook to investors. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Relevant information will be announced at MOPS after the meeting