Winstek Semiconductor : The Company is invited to attend investor conference held by KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
08/19/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Provided by: Winstek Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
14:34:08
Subject
The Company is invited to attend investor
conference held by KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/08/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
8F., No. 11, Zhongshan S. Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will elaborate business and outlook to investors.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Relevant information will be announced at MOPS after the meeting
Winstek Semiconductor Co Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:43:03 UTC.