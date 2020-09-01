Winston Gold Corporation Discusses Upcoming Production Potential of Pardine Mill with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Winston Gold Corporation (OTCQB: WGMCF) the "Company", a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Executive Chairman of the Company, Joseph Carrabba, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about Carrabba's background, "I'm a 40+ year veteran in the mining industry," explained Carrabba before elaborating on his extensive experience in this space. "I've done a lot of startup and turnarounds in my career."

"Did you ever expect to see gold at $2,000 per ounce?", asked Jolly. "No, I didn't," said Carrabba. "The predictions have always been around, Everett, but when I jumped into Winston our financial modelling was at $1,150 an ounce and the project stood up very well financially, even when we took all of the risk into consideration," he continued. "So, $2,000 per ounce is great. There's all kinds of predictions out there for it to move forward," said Carrabba. "It's nice to speculate about the future and gold going higher, but if it doesn't I think most of the gold miners are happy with where the prices are right now."

Jolly then asked about the progress of the Company's gold project located near Helena, Montana. "We are on ore; we are starting to haul the low-grade ore out," shared Carrabba, noting that they will continue this part of the process until they reach the richer depths of the veins. "We are bringing the gold out and have stockpiled it on the mine site," said Carrabba.

Carrabba then elaborated on the Company's lease agreement with Pardine Mill LLC located in Radersburg, Montana, "We are about 90% complete with the rehab that we had to do on the mill, which has been sitting idle," said Carrabba. "We're currently getting the crushing circuit in front of the mill put in place," he added. "It looks like if everything holds up from a shipping standpoint, by late September we should be producing the first concentrate."

"What is the upside potential of brownfield exploration and greenfield exploration opportunities?", asked Jolly. "We do have upside on the two veins that we are starting on first," said Carrabba, sharing that the Company has begun drilling the Custer vein system. "That is really our upside and where we can see moving into about 50,000 ounces of production per year within the next two years."

Jolly noted that the Company seems to be significantly undervalued and asked Carrabba to comment on their current valuation. Carrabba agreed that the Company remains undervalued, but expressed his confidence in their future. "We're a company that is actually going to go from drilling into production," said Carrabba. "I think there is still a little bit of disbelief as we continue to de-risk it, but when that first concentrate comes out I think it will put us in a whole different category of a producer versus a junior explorer," he continued. "We just need to be patient, separate ourselves from the pack, and continue to show people that we're going to do what we said we were going to do all along."

