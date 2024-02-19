Winton Land Limited is a New Zealand-based residential land developer. The Company is specialized in developing integrated and fully master-planned neighborhoods. The Company has a portfolio of 26 projects, a combined total of circa 6,500 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units and retirement village units. The Company has three segments: Residential development, Retirement villages and Commercial portfolio. Residential development segment designs, develops, markets and sells residential properties to external customers. These include land lots, dwellings, townhouses and apartments with operations in New Zealand and Australia. Retirement villages segment develops and operates retirement villages in New Zealand. Commercial portfolio segment develops and manages a commercial portfolio to produce rental income and capital appreciation in New Zealand. Its subsidiaries include Ayrburn Wines Online Limited, Beaches Developments Limited, Cracker Bay Holdings Limited and others.