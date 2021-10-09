Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wintrust Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
Junior Savers: Support the Buddy Foundation this October

10/09/2021 | 08:12pm EDT
This October, Wintrust is proud to support the Buddy Foundation, a not-for-profit in Arlington Heights whose mission is to provide immediate safety and care to stray, abused, and abandoned animals.

One way we're happy to support is with the help of our Junior Saver Club members, who are asked to color the "Buck Dollar" at the bottom of their monthly activity sheet they receive and return it to the bank. For every Buck Dollar received, Wintrust will donate $1 to the Buddy Foundation, which was founded in 1995.

The Buddy Foundation also holds a special place in our heart because that's where we first met Buck, the mascot of our Junior Savers Club! We adopted Buck on the very first day we met him at the Buddy Foundation, and he's been a big part of the Wintrust family ever since.

If you're thinking about adopting an animal, we urge you to consider adopting from the Buddy Foundation. And, who knows the Buddy Foundation better than Buck? So, check out what Buck has to say about his former home.

What was it like at the Buddy Foundation?
It was a lot of fun! I had lots of animal friends and we played all of the time. Some were bigger than me and others were smaller, but they were all really friendly! And, the staff members were so much fun too. They gave me lots of pets and treats!

How excited were you when Wintrust adopted you?
So excited! Can't you see my tail wagging? Being at Wintrust is so much fun! Did you know Wintrust has more than 170 community banks? I get to travel all over! I get to go to downtown Chicago, Naperville, Schaumburg, Barrington, Hyde Park, and all over Chicagoland. It's so much fun!

And, every time I walk in the door all the bankers are so friendly and rub my belly whenever I roll over!

What are some of the important lessons you've learned since being adopted by Wintrust?
I've learned a lot about saving! Saving is very important because you never know what can happen in life and we need to be prepared.

Is there anything you miss about the Buddy Foundation?
My friends! I left so many cute friends behind when Wintrust adopted me. I'm happy to be at Wintrust and love my new life, but I also miss my friends. The Buddy Foundation has a lot of cute, cuddly animals like me who need a loving home. I hope that all my Junior Saver friends will consider calling the Buddy Foundation and giving my animal friends a loving home!

To learn more about the Buddy Foundation, call 847-290-5806 or email info@thebuddyfoundation.com.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 00:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
