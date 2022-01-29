Partner spotlight: DuSable Museum of African American History



Founded in 1961, the DuSable Museum of African American History is the oldest independent Black history museum in America. The DuSable is an iconic Chicago institution, having educated generations of local students and families on Black history, art, and culture. It is also a globally recognized Smithsonian Institution Affiliate, welcoming visitors from many different countries throughout the year, though still more than half of all annual visitors are from the Chicagoland area.

The DuSable was founded by writer, artist, activist, and educator, Dr. Margaret Taylor Burroughs with her husband Charles Burroughs. Its first site was the ground floor of their home on Chicago's South Side. It was and is the first nonprofit museum focused solely on African and African American history and culture. In 1973, the Museum moved to its current location in Washington Park and was renamed in honor of one of the first Chicago settlers, Hatian Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.

From those humble beginnings, the DuSable Museum has become a trusted source and leading institution for African American history and culture, with a world-class, permanent collection totaling over 15,000 items, and some of the oldest and richest archives in the country. In preserving and displaying these collections, the DuSable is dedicated to educating people of all backgrounds on African American history and art, and celebrating all manners of Black excellence.

Wintrust has been honored to support the DuSable Museum since our partnership began in 2014. Starting as a sponsor of the "Sounds of History" outdoor jazz series, and the Museum's annual fundraising gala, we are now proud to feature the DuSable Museum on our Mural Building during Black History Month. It is the hope of both parties that this visible outreach has a positive impact on visitor levels, and increases public awareness of the DuSable's meaningful mission. "The DuSable Museum of African American History is proud to be a Wintrust partner in its recognition of Black History Month 2022. We are looking forward to working together to support our ever-more important mission of educating all people, and making good history together," said DuSable Museum President and CEO Perri Irmer.

The mural honors the DuSable's founder, Dr. Margaret Burroughs, highlighting her acclaimed visual art. It also features a contemporary image depicting Olaudah Equiano, the first person to write and publish his own narrative about enslavement in 1789. In celebration of Black History Month, The DuSable Museum is presenting "Equiano.Stories," an immersive exhibition featuring a joint film project executively produced by Stelo Stories Studio, and The DuSable Museum. The exhibition opens February 16, 2022, and continues the mission of the museum's founder, creating a space for Black stories to be told and experienced.

At Wintrust, we are excited to add to our relationship with this important, local institution making a global impact. We look forward to supporting the DuSable Museum's critical cultural and educational mission in 2022 and the coming years.

Find out more about the DuSable Museum of African American History at https://www.dusablemuseum.org/.