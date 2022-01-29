Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wintrust Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Partner spotlight: DuSable Museum of African American History

01/29/2022 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Founded in 1961, the DuSable Museum of African American History is the oldest independent Black history museum in America. The DuSable is an iconic Chicago institution, having educated generations of local students and families on Black history, art, and culture. It is also a globally recognized Smithsonian Institution Affiliate, welcoming visitors from many different countries throughout the year, though still more than half of all annual visitors are from the Chicagoland area.

The DuSable was founded by writer, artist, activist, and educator, Dr. Margaret Taylor Burroughs with her husband Charles Burroughs. Its first site was the ground floor of their home on Chicago's South Side. It was and is the first nonprofit museum focused solely on African and African American history and culture. In 1973, the Museum moved to its current location in Washington Park and was renamed in honor of one of the first Chicago settlers, Hatian Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.

From those humble beginnings, the DuSable Museum has become a trusted source and leading institution for African American history and culture, with a world-class, permanent collection totaling over 15,000 items, and some of the oldest and richest archives in the country. In preserving and displaying these collections, the DuSable is dedicated to educating people of all backgrounds on African American history and art, and celebrating all manners of Black excellence.

Wintrust has been honored to support the DuSable Museum since our partnership began in 2014. Starting as a sponsor of the "Sounds of History" outdoor jazz series, and the Museum's annual fundraising gala, we are now proud to feature the DuSable Museum on our Mural Building during Black History Month. It is the hope of both parties that this visible outreach has a positive impact on visitor levels, and increases public awareness of the DuSable's meaningful mission. "The DuSable Museum of African American History is proud to be a Wintrust partner in its recognition of Black History Month 2022. We are looking forward to working together to support our ever-more important mission of educating all people, and making good history together," said DuSable Museum President and CEO Perri Irmer.

The mural honors the DuSable's founder, Dr. Margaret Burroughs, highlighting her acclaimed visual art. It also features a contemporary image depicting Olaudah Equiano, the first person to write and publish his own narrative about enslavement in 1789. In celebration of Black History Month, The DuSable Museum is presenting "Equiano.Stories," an immersive exhibition featuring a joint film project executively produced by Stelo Stories Studio, and The DuSable Museum. The exhibition opens February 16, 2022, and continues the mission of the museum's founder, creating a space for Black stories to be told and experienced.

At Wintrust, we are excited to add to our relationship with this important, local institution making a global impact. We look forward to supporting the DuSable Museum's critical cultural and educational mission in 2022 and the coming years.

Find out more about the DuSable Museum of African American History at https://www.dusablemuseum.org/.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 08:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:11aPARTNER SPOTLIGHT : DuSable Museum of African American History
PU
01/28Wintrust Financial Ups Quarterly Distribution to $0.34/Share, Payable on Feb. 24 to Sha..
MT
01/27Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividends, Increasing Quarterly Common St..
GL
01/27Wintrust Financial Corporation Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend on Outstanding Common S..
CI
01/24Hovde Adjusts Wintrust Financial's Price Target to $110 From $96, Reiterates Market Per..
MT
01/24Janney Adjusts Wintrust Financial's Price Target to $108 From $97, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
01/24Truist Securities Adjusts Wintrust Financial Price Target to $125 From $105, Maintains ..
MT
01/21Raymond James Adjusts Wintrust Financial's Price Target to $127 from $112, Keeps Strong..
MT
01/21RBC Boosts Price Target on Wintrust Financial to $122 From $110, Calls Q4 'Strong Loan ..
MT
01/20WINTRUST FINANCIAL : named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces in 2021 by the Chicago Tribune
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 695 M - -
Net income 2021 437 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 5 564 M 5 564 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 230
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wintrust Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 97,53 $
Average target price 116,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joseph Wehmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Crane President
David L. Stoehr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd M. Bowden Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.39%5 564
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%431 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%370 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%249 637
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%210 572
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 910