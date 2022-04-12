The Mural Building: Bounce Children's Foundation



Our latest mural features Bounce Children's Foundation, an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of chronically ill children and their families. With the belief that "when a child is diagnosed, the family is diagnosed," Bounce helps families navigate their lives until cures are found, shifting from simply surviving to thriving.

While pediatric hospitals offer a vast array of resources, Bounce Children's Foundation aims to fill the gap in support that patients and families face when they're at home and in their communities. The foundation provides a variety of fun, educational, and community-building opportunities for those they serve. Since their launch in 2015, Bounce has grown to support more than 2,200 Bounce Kiddos, Bounce Siblings and Bounce Parents.

This month's mural depicts the transformation Bounce creates through the unique portfolio of programs they offer: community, connection, fun, friendship, education, resources, hope, encouragement, and a place to belong. The uplifting, colorful design was created by Mauricio Ramirez, a Chicago-born visual artist whose work reflects his commitment to helping others and building communities.

Wintrust has been an integral part of Bounce's development and success. In addition to welcoming Wintrust Vice President Eric Sadowski to their board of directors in 2020, Wintrust has also been a key sponsor of two major initiatives:

a family adventures program that brings families together, providing them with a much-needed distraction from the burdens of chronic illness Bounce Back Kits®: uniquely-themed care packages that provide entertainment for the whole family when isolating at home out of medical necessity

Bounce Children's Foundation not only sees themselves as a solution to the isolation and invisibility that chronically ill children and their families face, but also as the convener of experts, originator of data, and voice for those affected. To learn more about Bounce's iniatives, including how to join, refer, volunteer, and donate, please visit https://bouncechildrensfoundation.org.