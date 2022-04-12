Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wintrust Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 03:47:18 pm EDT
88.06 USD   -1.60%
03:12pTHE MURAL BUILDING : Bounce Children's Foundation
PU
04/11RBC Cuts Price Target on Wintrust Financial to $118 From $122, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/08WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Four Ways to Slow Your Revenge Spending Splurge
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Mural Building: Bounce Children's Foundation

04/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Our latest mural features Bounce Children's Foundation, an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of chronically ill children and their families. With the belief that "when a child is diagnosed, the family is diagnosed," Bounce helps families navigate their lives until cures are found, shifting from simply surviving to thriving.

While pediatric hospitals offer a vast array of resources, Bounce Children's Foundation aims to fill the gap in support that patients and families face when they're at home and in their communities. The foundation provides a variety of fun, educational, and community-building opportunities for those they serve. Since their launch in 2015, Bounce has grown to support more than 2,200 Bounce Kiddos, Bounce Siblings and Bounce Parents.

This month's mural depicts the transformation Bounce creates through the unique portfolio of programs they offer: community, connection, fun, friendship, education, resources, hope, encouragement, and a place to belong. The uplifting, colorful design was created by Mauricio Ramirez, a Chicago-born visual artist whose work reflects his commitment to helping others and building communities.

Wintrust has been an integral part of Bounce's development and success. In addition to welcoming Wintrust Vice President Eric Sadowski to their board of directors in 2020, Wintrust has also been a key sponsor of two major initiatives:

  • Bounce Bash®: a family adventures program that brings families together, providing them with a much-needed distraction from the burdens of chronic illness
  • Bounce Back Kits®: uniquely-themed care packages that provide entertainment for the whole family when isolating at home out of medical necessity

Bounce Children's Foundation not only sees themselves as a solution to the isolation and invisibility that chronically ill children and their families face, but also as the convener of experts, originator of data, and voice for those affected. To learn more about Bounce's iniatives, including how to join, refer, volunteer, and donate, please visit https://bouncechildrensfoundation.org.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 19:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:12pTHE MURAL BUILDING : Bounce Children's Foundation
PU
04/11RBC Cuts Price Target on Wintrust Financial to $118 From $122, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
04/08WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Four Ways to Slow Your Revenge Spending Splurge
PU
04/07WINTRUST FINANCIAL : My bank was bought. What do I need to do?
PU
04/05WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. Hires Julian LaMue as Market He..
PU
04/04Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Schedule
AQ
04/01UBS Adjusts Wintrust Financial Price Target to $95 From $102, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/30WINTRUST WOMEN IN INNOVATION : Inside the curious mind of Sarah Grooms, CTP
PU
03/29WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Promoting financial literacy with Money Week
PU
03/28Wedbush Turns Cautiously Optimistic on Bank Stocks Amid Ukraine War Uncertainty
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 809 M - -
Net income 2022 393 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 5 124 M 5 124 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 239
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wintrust Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 89,49 $
Average target price 114,08 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joseph Wehmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Crane President
David L. Stoehr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd M. Bowden Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-1.98%5 124
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.70%390 989
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.01%319 288
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.8.64%255 289
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%189 167
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.81%187 532